Analysis: Crafting a Tiered Seahawks Big Board For 2022 NFL Draft

Unless Schneider packages picks to move back into the first round a second time, the Seahawks should have three picks in the second and third round minimum. If they trade down once or twice from No. 9 overall, that number could balloon to as many as five or six, giving them a chance to own day two. Under ideal circumstances, this would be where they would draft a quarterback, though that may not be a viable option if teams aggressively pick them in the first round.

Holding picks 40 and 41 in the second round as well as 72 in the third round, this could be a sweet spot for Seattle to land a quality tackle if the team hasn't addressed the position earlier. Lucas, Faalale, Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann, and Penn State's Rasheed Walker could all go at some point in the second round, while Tulsa's Tyler Smith and Ohio State's Nicholas Petit-Frere should also hear their names called on Friday. There could be a run on centers here as well with Chattanooga's Cole Strange and Nebraska's Cam Jurgens moving up draft boards.

Arguably the deepest position in this year's draft class, the Seahawks should also be in a prime spot to bolster their pass rush with three or more picks in the second and third round. Even if assuming Hall, Mafe, and Ebiketie get picked in the first round - which isn't a given - Mississippi's Sam Williams, USC's Drake Jackson, and Oklahoma's Nick Bonitto are just three of several edge defenders who could be swept up quickly after the start of the day two festivities. As far as potential 3-4 scheme fits are concerned, Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone and Virginia Tech's Amare Barno would be excellent day three options as well.

Looking elsewhere, linebacker could be another position Seattle targets aggressively on day two due to the sheer number of quality players there. Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, and Georgia's Quay Walker might be getting first-round looks in other drafts and would be superb value picks in the second round. As far as day two gems are concerned, Montana State's Troy Anderson ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at nearly 250 pounds and previously starred as a quarterback and running back, while Georgia's Channing Tindall and Penn State's Brandon Smith look the part of long-term starters in the league.

At cornerback, while there's a noticeable drop off from Gardner and Stingley, the position still has quality depth and the Seahawks should have ample options in the second and third round. If they're looking at potential and upside, UTSA's Tariq Woolen has a rare size/athleticism toolbox at 6-foot-4 with blazing 4.26 40-yard dash speed. Though raw, if developed properly, he could become a shutdown corner in the league and fits the scheme well. Washington's Kyler Gordon and Nebraska's Cam Britt-Taylor - who had a top-30 visit with the team - could also emerge as day two targets.

Thinking outside the box, receivers such as Purdue's David Bell and Memphis' Calvin Austin would be intriguing complements to go with Metcalf and Lockett who should be available on day two. Even in the backfield, with Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson both set to be free agents next year and carrying lengthy injury histories, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker or Iowa State's Breece Hall could be in play as early as the second round. In the third round, Florida's Dameon Pierce may be a target as well.