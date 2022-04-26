Analysis: Crafting a Tiered Seahawks Big Board For 2022 NFL Draft
Heading into one of the most critical drafts in team history, the Seahawks currently hold four selections in the first 72 picks while having needs at quarterback, tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback, four of the most important positions in the game.
As a result of a franchise-altering trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos in March, Seattle will pick in the top-10 for the first time since 2010, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll's first year with the organization. The team also has a pair of back-to-back picks in the top 10 selections of the second round, creating plenty of flexibility to address a plethora of roster needs.
Looking towards Thursday's first round and beyond, which players could be on the Seahawks' big board? Breaking this year's class into five tiers based on size, athletic traits, skill set, production, and pre-draft visits, here's a look at which players could be on the franchise's radar throughout the annual three-day event.
Top-8 "Blue Chip" Division
Every draft class has a select group of players who possess elite athletic traits and football skills that vault them to the cream of the crop. Speaking in generalities, these players often play premium positions - think quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rushers, cornerback - and are expected to become top-five players at their respective positions within two or three years after entering the NFL.
Since every NFL franchise has its own scouting department and specific schemes on offense and defense, these blue chip prospects will be ranked differently from organization to organization and there may be a few discrepancies for which players fall into this category. But for the 2022 draft class, there seems to be a general consensus eight "blue chip" talents and interestingly, all eight of those players would fill major areas of need for the Seahawks.
In reality, only one or two of those eight prospects may be in play for Seattle at No. 9 overall. Michigan defensive end Aiden Hutchinson, Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, and North Carolina tackle Ikem Ekwonu likely won't slip outside of the top five picks. It's possible, if not probable, they will be the first three players off the board on Thursday night, putting them well out of reach for Schneider and company.
So which top-tier players could realistically be available for the Seahawks? Much of that depends on how teams view this year's quarterback class and where Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton lands.
If Liberty's Malik Willis, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, or even Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder wind up being selected in the top 10, it's possible a standout edge rusher such as Florida State's Jermaine Johnson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux could still be on the board. As has been mocked by several experts, Alabama tackle Evan Neal could fall further than expected, which would be a home run scenario for Schneider. One of the top two cornerbacks - Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner and LSU's Derek Stingley - could also be pushed towards the back of the top-10 if a quarterback gets selected early or Hamilton goes in the top 10.
Of course, if the draft goes chalk and no quarterbacks or Hamilton hear their name called in the top 10, the Seahawks could be on the clock with the top four pass rushers, top two tackles, and top two cornerbacks that make the "elite eight" all off the board. If that happens, they will have to consider other possibilities if they can't find a partner to trade down.
The "Hope You Can Trade Down and Draft 'Em" Division
It's certainly possible the Seahawks could have another player or two in the "blue chip" category based on team needs, skill set, and/or scheme fit. Recent reports have indicated the team has strong interest in Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning, two players who haven't received consistent top-10 buzz to this point. Based on past precedent, if they pick either one of those players, it won't be surprising given their rare athletic traits and immense potential.
But if the aforementioned eight players all are gone by pick No. 9, Schneider likely will be working the phones aiming to move down at least a few spots to recoup another day two pick if possible. If they can move down to No. 11 with the Commanders or No. 13 with the Texans, for example, the Seahawks may be more comfortable with the idea of picking a player like Davis, Penning, Mississippi State's pass blocking stalwart Charles Cross, or Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, who could be a natural replacement for Bobby Wagner. Any of those players could be game in the top 10 and would be solid value selections in the mid-first.
Among other players who could be intriguing fits for Seattle after a trade down, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum may be the best prospect at the position in a decade. After missing out on Creed Humphrey a year ago, snagging a potential All-Pro at the pivot position would make sense after moving down a few spots. Staying local, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie would be an excellent fit for a defense planning to play more man coverage in 2022, while it would be a predictable move for Schneider to throw a curveball and draft electric Alabama receiver Jameson Williams to team up with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
This could also be a prime situation to pull the trigger on a quarterback if the right prospect remains on the board. Saving a few bucks on a rookie contract, the Seahawks could consider Willis, Ridder, or another signal caller in the middle of the first round after trading down. They could also trade down a second time to add even more draft capital before potentially going the quarterback route.
The "Roaring 20s" Division
It wouldn't be out of character for Schneider to trade down multiple times before the Seahawks make their first pick. Most recently in 2019, he used three separate trades to drop down from No. 21 overall to No. 47 overall before selecting safety Marquise Blair. In the process, they added a third-round pick, three fourth-round picks, and a fifth-round pick, eventually sending two of those picks to the Patriots to move up to No. 64 overall to select Metcalf.
If Seattle has several players on its board that the organization views in a similar vain, or doesn't have any players remaining on the board with top-20 grades, Schneider could aim to stockpile day two selections to take advantage of a deep draft at multiple positions of need while still getting a quality contributor in the back third of the first round.
Which players would be in play here? It's tougher to anticipate a team's big board after the first 10-15 picks, but value can still be found at numerous positions. Edge rushers such as Purdue's George Karlaftis, Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie, Minnesota's Boye Mafe, and Houston's Logan Hall may all be worthy of a late first-round selection, while interior rushers like Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey and Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal could be strongly considered. In the secondary, Florida's Kaiir Elam offers the size, length, and athleticism Seattle has typically coveted at cornerback and has recently drawn first-round buzz.
Looking at other options, while undersized, instinctive Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean offers another potential successor for Wagner with first-round talent. Even at receiver, while the position is far from Seattle's biggest need, North Dakota State's Christian Watson, Arkansas' Treylon Burks, and Penn State's Jahan Dotson could all warrant first-round selections as complementary receiving weapons. Depending on how the quarterback situation unfolds, Ridder, North Carolina's Sam Howell, and Mississippi's Matt Corral could all be in play as well, allowing the team to draft a signal caller while also benefiting from having the fifth-year option.
If there's a downside to this approach, trading down twice most likely would take the Seahawks out of the running for one of the top tackles. It would be a stunner if Cross or Penning survived beyond the Saints' pick at No. 16 overall and while there's good depth at the position, there's a significant gap between the four projected first-round tackles and the rest of the class. It would be a reach moving back multiple times and then settling on Washington State's Abraham Lucas or Minnesota's Daniel Faalale, who would be far better value selections on day two.
The "Day Two Value Pack" Division
Unless Schneider packages picks to move back into the first round a second time, the Seahawks should have three picks in the second and third round minimum. If they trade down once or twice from No. 9 overall, that number could balloon to as many as five or six, giving them a chance to own day two. Under ideal circumstances, this would be where they would draft a quarterback, though that may not be a viable option if teams aggressively pick them in the first round.
Holding picks 40 and 41 in the second round as well as 72 in the third round, this could be a sweet spot for Seattle to land a quality tackle if the team hasn't addressed the position earlier. Lucas, Faalale, Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann, and Penn State's Rasheed Walker could all go at some point in the second round, while Tulsa's Tyler Smith and Ohio State's Nicholas Petit-Frere should also hear their names called on Friday. There could be a run on centers here as well with Chattanooga's Cole Strange and Nebraska's Cam Jurgens moving up draft boards.
Arguably the deepest position in this year's draft class, the Seahawks should also be in a prime spot to bolster their pass rush with three or more picks in the second and third round. Even if assuming Hall, Mafe, and Ebiketie get picked in the first round - which isn't a given - Mississippi's Sam Williams, USC's Drake Jackson, and Oklahoma's Nick Bonitto are just three of several edge defenders who could be swept up quickly after the start of the day two festivities. As far as potential 3-4 scheme fits are concerned, Western Kentucky's DeAngelo Malone and Virginia Tech's Amare Barno would be excellent day three options as well.
Looking elsewhere, linebacker could be another position Seattle targets aggressively on day two due to the sheer number of quality players there. Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, and Georgia's Quay Walker might be getting first-round looks in other drafts and would be superb value picks in the second round. As far as day two gems are concerned, Montana State's Troy Anderson ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at nearly 250 pounds and previously starred as a quarterback and running back, while Georgia's Channing Tindall and Penn State's Brandon Smith look the part of long-term starters in the league.
At cornerback, while there's a noticeable drop off from Gardner and Stingley, the position still has quality depth and the Seahawks should have ample options in the second and third round. If they're looking at potential and upside, UTSA's Tariq Woolen has a rare size/athleticism toolbox at 6-foot-4 with blazing 4.26 40-yard dash speed. Though raw, if developed properly, he could become a shutdown corner in the league and fits the scheme well. Washington's Kyler Gordon and Nebraska's Cam Britt-Taylor - who had a top-30 visit with the team - could also emerge as day two targets.
Thinking outside the box, receivers such as Purdue's David Bell and Memphis' Calvin Austin would be intriguing complements to go with Metcalf and Lockett who should be available on day two. Even in the backfield, with Rashaad Penny and Chris Carson both set to be free agents next year and carrying lengthy injury histories, Michigan State's Kenneth Walker or Iowa State's Breece Hall could be in play as early as the second round. In the third round, Florida's Dameon Pierce may be a target as well.
The "Diamonds in the Rough" Division
Once the NFL draft transitions into day three, teams hope to strike gold finding gems between the fourth and seventh rounds. At the moment, Seattle has four picks in the final four rounds, but that number could grow as a result of trade downs.
Read More
If the Seahawks don't draft a tackle in the first three rounds, they could be out of luck finding an immediate starter in a top-heavy class at the position. With that said, if still available, Wake Forest's Zach Tom, Louisiana's Max Mitchell, and Wisconsin's Logan Bruss could have starter upside playing in Shane Waldron's zone-centric scheme and at minimum would provide quality competition for Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan. A few quality center prospects could still remain as well, including Kentucky's Luke Fortner and Arizona State's Dohnovan West.
Showcasing the immense depth at the position, the Seahawks may still have some intriguing edge rushing options to pick from the litter early on day three. Among them, Miami's Dominique Robinson, a former receiver, enjoyed a strong week at the Senior Bowl and boasts exciting athletic traits to mold into a starter down the road, while Coastal Carolina's Jeffrey Gunter and Florida's Jeremiah Moon would be interesting fliers in the sixth or seventh round who could contribute as rotational reserves early on.
At cornerback, Seattle could consider using its fourth-round pick on Sam Houston State's Zyon McCollum, a lengthy 6-foot-2 corner with elite athletic traits and ball skills. Depending on how much emphasis is placed on arm length at this stage, Missouri's Akayleb Evans, Baylor's speedy Kalon Barnes, and Washington State's Jaylen Watson enjoyed strong 2021 seasons and could battle for snaps on defense and special teams on day one.
At the offensive skill positions, the 2022 draft class offers outstanding depth in the backfield. Headlining backs who could still be on the board heading into the fourth round, Michigan's Hassan Haskins runs with great physicality at 228 pounds, Baylor's Abram Smith offers elite contact balance between the tackles, and BYU's Tyler Allgeier runs with tenacity while having surprising home run-hitting ability in open field. Seattle has shown great interest in potential day three receivers throughout the pre-draft process as well, bringing Nevada's Romeo Doubs, Nebraska's Samori Toure, and Lenoir-Rhyne's Dareke Young in for top-30 visits.
As far as wild cards go, the Seahawks could also explore adding another tight end at some point on day three. Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson, San Diego State's Daniel Bellinger, and Pittsburgh's Lucas Krull are all names worth watching in the final four rounds to add depth behind Noah Fant, Will Dissly, and Colby Parkinson.