Analysis: Forecasting Future of Seahawks 3 Restricted Free Agents

During his 11 seasons at the helm, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has traditionally been aggressive when it comes to handing out qualifying offers to quality restricted free agents.

Last offseason, Seattle placed a second-round tender on tight end Jacob Hollister as well as an original round tender on receiver David Moore, center Joey Hunt, and defensive end Branden Jackson. In 2019, tackle George Fant received a second-round tender, while defensive end Quinton Jefferson received an original round tender. One year earlier, defensive end Dion Jordan and cornerback Justin Coleman were given original and second-round tenders respectively.

This offseason, in addition to 22 unrestricted free agents, the Seahawks also have three players scheduled to become restricted free agents. The big difference between unrestricted and restricted free agency is that Seattle has the ability to match any deal once they’ve placed a tender on a restricted free agent.

There are three types of tenders teams can use: first-round tenders, second-round tenders, and original round tenders. Using a first-tender on a player would force any signing team to surrender a first-round pick to the Seahawks, while a second-round tender would net a second-round pick and an original round tender would net a compensatory pick for the round the player was originally drafted.

With free agency and the start of a new league year only two weeks away, three Seahawks are scheduled to become restricted free agents. Which ones will Schneider give qualifying offers to? And which ones will become unrestricted free agents?

Poona Ford, Defensive Tackle

Already known for his stout run defense and penetrating ability, Ford continued to evolve into one of the better young defensive tackles in the NFL and elevated his play to the next level as a pass rusher in 2020. Though he only produced a pair of sacks in 16 starts, he obliterated his previous career-bests with 28 quarterback pressures and nine quarterback hits, emerging as a viable interior rusher alongside Jarran Reed. He finished the season with the sixth best overall grade (81.9) for a defensive tackle on Pro Football Focus, behind the likes of All-Pro talents Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, and Cam Heyward. Just 25 years old and still improving in all facets of his game, even with money being a bit tight at the moment, the Seahawks would be foolish to let the former Texas standout walk and a long-term extension should be the ultimate goal for the franchise and player.

Prediction: Seattle places a second-round tender on Ford worth $3.384 million

Jordan Simmons, Guard

Finally overcoming a lengthy track record of knee and lower body injuries, Simmons suited up for a career-high 14 games, including six starts at left guard replacing Mike Iupati. The 340-pound mauler proved to be an invaluable asset for the Seahawks, logging 621 snaps at both guard positions. While Pro Football Focus didn't grade his performance favorably - he finished with a 51.6 overall grade, which ranked 63rd out of 68 qualified guards - he only allowed 18 pressures on 422 pass plays and remained steady as a run blocker opening up holes for Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde. Given his durability concerns, Seattle likely won't want to overpay to keep him with a qualifying offer. But with Iupati hanging up his cleats, after agreeing to a revised one-year pact last spring, there's a strong likelihood he returns in similar fashion in 2021.

Prediction: Seattle doesn't give a qualifying offer, but Simmons re-signs on one-year deal worth $750,000.

Shaquem Griffin, Linebacker

Last September, the Seahawks surprisingly waived Griffin and he returned as a member of the practice squad before eventually being promoted back to the 53-man roster. Though his speed is undeniable, his lack of size at under 220 pounds has prevented him from being able to carve out a consistent role on Seattle's defense, as he's primarily been used as a situational pass rusher. He's produced just 25 tackles and a sack in 46 regular season games since being drafted. Still, he's been a reliable special teams player, offers depth at multiple positions, and produced a quarterback pressure on 10 percent of his rush attempts in 2020 per Pro Football Focus. There still may be upside and value here, though the organization is unlikely to use a tender on him and whether or not his twin brother Shaquill Griffin returns could ultimately decide whether he is re-signed or not.

Prediction: Seattle doesn't give a qualifying offer and Griffin signs with another team as an unrestricted free agent.