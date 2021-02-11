Analysis: How Seahawks Can Improve Each Position Along Offensive Line

Displaying candor rarely seen from quarterbacks publicly, Russell Wilson called out Seattle's front office - as well as his own offensive line - due to his frustrations about getting "hit too much." What can John Schneider do to fix this issue and satisfy his star signal caller?

Earlier this week, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made waves by publicly stating his dissatisfaction with the organization's inability to protect him. Looking at how much he has been hit in his first nine seasons, who could blame him?

Since being drafted in the third round in 2012, Wilson has been sacked a whopping 394 times, nearly 75 more times than any other quarterback. Out of 20 quarterbacks with at least 2,000 pass attempts during that span, he also tops the list being sacked on 8.3 percent of his drop backs. Those numbers don't consider all of the times he has used his legs and improvisation skills to evade pressure in situations other quarterbacks would have been sacked.

While Wilson's frustrations are certainly warranted, however, the Seahawks by-and-large did a better job of protecting him in 2020. The team finished ninth overall in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate metric and the quarterback himself was charged with 14 sacks by Pro Football Focus, the second-most for any signal caller in the league. His propensity for extending plays and holding onto the football too long certainly have played a role in his high sack totals over the years.

Heading into the 2021 offseason, Seattle currently doesn't have much cap flexibility, as OverTheCap.com estimates the team has only $4.1 million to work with. But there are several avenues general manager John Schneider could take to open up financial flexibility and pursue upgrades up front to improve protection for Wilson moving forward.

What can Schneider do to fix the issue? Evaluating the offensive line as a whole, here's a look at Seattle's current starters on the roster, their 2020 stats and Pro Football Focus grades, and an alternate reality that could be considered to improve each position.

Left Tackle

Current Starter: Duane Brown

2020 Stats: 2.0 sacks, 34 quarterback pressures allowed in 16 starts

2020 PFF Grade: 87.3 overall (84.1 pass blocking, 81.7 run blocking)

Bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2019 season, Brown returned to an All-Pro level protecting Wilson's blind side last season. Though he was credited with allowing twice as many pressures as the season before, he was far more consistent in his pass sets and held his own against several top-tier pass rushers during the course of the season. Even at 35 years of age, he remained an athletic marvel at 315 pounds when given the opportunity to swing his hips open and get out into space as a lead blocker on sweeps.

Alternate Reality: Orlando Brown Jr.

A lot of dominos would have to fall in order for the Seahawks to acquire Brown Jr., who recently demanded a trade from the Ravens. After making back-to-back Pro Bowl squads and proving he could play left tackle at a high level in place of an injured Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore will be expecting multiple draft choices in return. Brown Jr. would also want a lucrative extension as part of any trade, as he's now eligible to negotiate his second contract. Duane Brown would have to be cut or traded to create cap space and open up the starting spot for Brown Jr. Then, the Seahawks would have to figure out compensation for him with minimal draft picks to offer. It's not happening, but fans wanting to get a young, high-upside heir apparent can dream.

Who Starts in 2021? Though aging, Brown still looks to have plenty of good football left in him entering the final year of his contract. He could even receive a short extension to help open up a little extra cap space and ensure he finishes his illustrious career in the Pacific Northwest.

Left Guard

Current Starter: Jordan Simmons

2020 Stats: 3.0 sacks allowed, 17 quarterback pressures in 14 games

2020 PFF Grade: 51.6 overall (51.6 pass blocking, 51.1 run blocking)

Pro Football Focus wasn't impressed at all with Simmons' play, as his overall grade ranked a dismal 63rd out of 68 qualified guards with 500-plus offensive snaps. But after battling non-stop injuries dating back to his time at USC, he managed to play in 14 games and filled in admirably in six starts for Mike Iupati at left guard. Still only 26 years old, the 340-pound mauler has room to develop as both a run and pass blocker and has already shown he can play either guard spot in a pinch. But the jury remains out on whether he's a starting-caliber lineman and Seattle would be wise to seek another option to, at minimum, compete against him in training camp given his extensive injury history.

Alternate Reality: Joe Thuney

If the Seahawks turn most of Wilson or Bobby Wagner's base salary into a signing bonus and extend a key player or two, they can create an abundance of instant cap space and pursue a top-tier free agent in the trenches. After receiving the franchise tag from the Patriots last year, Thuney is expected to hit the market this time around and will be coveted by several teams, so he will cost a pretty penny to sign. But if Seattle wants to make its star quarterback happy, such an investment would be well worth it, as he's been one of the NFL's best guards for several seasons. He's been particularly dominant in pass protection, surrendering only one combined sack during the 2018 and 2019 seasons and receiving an 87.0 pass blocking grade each year.

Who Starts in 2021? Simmons has a legitimate shot to be the starter in Week 1, but the Seahawks will likely pursue a long-term solution at the position in April's draft and could use their first selection on day two to address the position. Don't expect any big splashes here in free agency, however.

Center

Current Starter: Kyle Fuller

2020 Stats: Five pressures allowed in nine games

2020 PFF Grade: 32.2 overall (18.8 pass blocking, 39.0 run blocking)

With Ethan Pocic scheduled to hit free agency, Fuller currently is the only center on Seattle's roster, making him the starter by default for now. But even based off a very limited sample size, there's absolutely no way he's starting at the pivot position to open the 2021 season. Instead, expect Pocic to be brought back on an affordable deal or Seattle to take a close look at a solid free agent class at the position headlined by Corey Linsley, David Andrews, and Alex Mack.

Alternate Reality: Corey Linsley

Much like Thuney, Linsley will not be cheap to sign after earning First-Team All-Pro honors with the Packers in 2020. He's the best center on the market at a position that remains a major need for numerous teams, so a bidding war could commence that may drive the Seahawks out of contention for his services. But he's a proven veteran with 99 career starts under his belt who has been equally impressive in the run game and pass protection, helping him earn an elite 89.9 grade from Pro Football Focus last season. If Seattle wants to make a splash that improves the team's Super Bowl odds, this one may take the cake.

Who Starts in 2021? If the Seahawks are going to go big in free agency, center seems like the position and I expect they will be aggressive next month. While I don't think Linsley winds up replacing Pocic due to cost, Andrews wouldn't be a bad consolation prize as a solid upgrade at one of the most important positions on the field.

Right Guard

Current Starter: Damien Lewis

2020 Stats: 3.0 sacks, 28 pressures allowed in 16 starts

2020 PFF Grade: 70.2 overall (48.4 pass blocking, 81.5 run blocking)

Named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, Lewis enjoyed a strong first season with the Seahawks, grading out as one of the top run blocking guards in the entire NFL. He has a long way to go in pass protection and must find consistency in that area of his game, but he did flash in a handful of games, receiving at least a 67.0 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus in five starts. Cutting down on penalties will also be critical, as he led all NFL guards drawing flags 12 times. Seattle appears to have hit a home run with this third round selection and he should be a foundational piece along the front line for years to come.

Alternate Reality: Brandon Scherff

While the likelihood of the Seahawks landing Scherff seems slim-to-none, such a possibility shouldn't be ruled out for a couple of reasons. First, the 315-pound Scherff is one of the nastiest run blockers in the sport and coach Pete Carroll would love for the opportunity to have him open up holes for Seattle's running backs. Second, Carroll already has hinted at the possibility Lewis could become the team's long-term center, making a switch from guard just as former starter Justin Britt did at one time. Under that premise, the organization would be aiming to upgrade both positions while adding only one player to the roster, albeit at a hefty price tag that could approach $16 million per year.

Who Starts in 2021? Unless Schneider pulls a rabbit out of his hat and snags a player like Scherff unexpectedly, there's little reason to believe anyone other than Lewis will be starting at right guard next season.

Right Tackle

Current Starter: Brandon Shell

2020 Stats: 3.0 sacks, 20 pressures allowed in 11 starts

2020 PFF Grade: 72.1 overall (79.4 pass blocking, 61.1 run blocking)

Though Shell wasn't near as effective in the run blocking department, which remains a clear area of improvement he must make in his game, he surprised many with his overall effectiveness protecting Wilson. Allowing only five quarterback hits in 11 starts, he finished 16th in pass protection grade among 59 qualified tackles with 550 or more offensive snaps. He also was a massive upgrade over former starter Germain Ifedi in the penalty department, drawing only four of them all season. Unfortunately, an ankle injury hindered his play down the stretch and at well below 100 percent, he did not play well in Seattle's wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Alternate Reality: Taylor Moton

Starting all 48 games in three seasons, Moton has earned at least a 76.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus all three years, including a career-best 81.2 overall grade in 2020. He scored in the top 20 in both run blocking and pass protection each of the past two seasons. Only 26 years old, the odds of him even hitting the market are remote, as the Panthers will likely consider using a franchise tag on him if they are unable to reach a long-term deal before the start of the league year. But if he somehow does become available for bidding, the Seahawks could save nearly $4 million in cap by cutting Shell and make a run at one of the most improved right tackles in the game.

Who Starts in 2021? While the Moton idea has merit, Shell performed well before getting hurt late last season and the Seahawks are confident in his abilities protecting Wilson on the right side. He should be back in his starting role for a second straight season, though a draft pick may be brought in to push him.