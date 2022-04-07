Analysis: Ranking Every Top 10 Pick in Seahawks' Franchise History

For the first time in more than a decade, Seattle holds a top-10 pick heading into the 2022 NFL Draft courtesy of the Russell Wilson trade. How did the franchise fare in 16 previous opportunities selecting in the first 10 picks?

Thanks to their consistent success over the past decade, the Seahawks have not had a scheduled first-round pick earlier than No. 17 overall dating back to 2013. Reaching the playoffs eight times during that span, they have often picked in the 20s or not made a first-round selection at all.

But coming off the team's worst season in nearly 15 years and a last place finish in the NFC West, Seattle shockingly traded quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three veterans last month. With the deal becoming official on March 16, general manager John Schneider will have a top 10 pick at his disposal for the first time since his first year on the job in 2010. That year, he snagged tackle Russell Okung and safety Earl Thomas in the first 14 picks.

After winning only seven games a year ago and jettisoning both Wilson and perennial All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, it would be an understatement to say Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have a lot riding on this year's draft as they aim to replenish the roster with talent on both sides of the football. In particular, landing a premium talent with the newly-acquired No. 9 overall pick will be critical to the team's chances of returning to contention quickly.

In their 47-year history dating back to 1976, the Seahawks have made 16 selections inside the top 10. In retrospect, from unfortunate draft busts such as Rick Mirer to a trio of Hall of Famers, how have those picks fared for the franchise?