Analysis: Ranking Seahawks 2020 Offseason Acquisitions

With training camp scheduled to start in two months, the Seahawks have made numerous moves through free agency, trades, and the draft to improve their roster for the upcoming season.

Though general manager John Schneider likely isn't done adding veterans in the final wave of free agency, most of the offseason is now in the rear view mirror and 90-man rosters won't change much between now and the end of July.

Looking back at Seattle's 11 outside free agent signings and trades, which moves rank as Schneider's best? And which ones look most questionable heading towards the 2020 campaign?

11. Cedric Ogbuehi

If the Seahawks would have signed Ogbuehi, a former first-round pick for the Bengals, to a similar deal to the one he signed with the Jaguars last year, this might be a tad higher due to his positional flexibility to play tight end. But after making under $900,000 last year, Seattle decided to give him $2.3 million for 2020, or nearly tripled his salary after he logged just 155 offensive snaps last year. If he has to start a few games at some point, the contract may seem more justified, but it feels like they could have waited a bit longer to sign him or a similar player for less.

10. Linden Stephens

Stephens isn't necessarily a "new" signing, as he spent time on Seattle's practice squad last year before Miami signed him to the active roster. The 25-year old corner saw his first NFL regular season action with the Dolphins, playing in three games and recording three tackles. Coach Pete Carroll referenced him after the draft as a player who could compete against Ugo Amadi in the slot and he will also be in the mix on special teams. If he manages to make the team, he will be good value at $675,000 for this year.

9. Chance Warmack

After sitting out the entire 2019 season, the Seahawks decided to give Warmack another shot to jumpstart his career. The former first-round pick out of Alabama showed promise during his first couple of seasons with the Titans, but he battled constant injuries and he eventually became a backup for the Eagles. If he rediscovers his prior form to an extent, he could make Seattle's roster as a backup and with no guaranteed money on his contract, he's well worth the flier to bring to training camp.

8. Carlos Hyde

Coming off his first 1,000-plus yard season, Hyde adds another capable runner to Seattle's stable of backs and in terms of providing insurance until Rashaad Penny returns from a torn ACL, he might have been the best option left on the free agent market. But paying a veteran running back who won't be a start up to $4 million seems way too pricey, especially if Penny returns from the PUP list by Week 7 ready to roll. Given Chris Carson's injury history, Hyde could have a chance to earn his contract, but it's worth wondering if money should have been spent elsewhere.

7. Brandon Shell

From a value standpoint, paying Shell under $6 million per year as a stop-gap starter at right tackle seems reasonable and he offers a lot of the physical traits Seattle looks for at the right tackle position. This isn't the type of signing that moves the needle necessarily, but the former South Carolina standout offers more than 40 games of NFL starting experience and may be a slight upgrade over previous starter Germain Ifedi in the pass protection department.

6. Benson Mayowa

Though unlikely to be a starter in his return to Seattle, Mayowa will have a chance to make an immediate impact as a key rotational rusher at barely over $3 million for 2020. He amassed 11.0 sacks and 21 quarterback hits over the past two seasons with the Cardinals and Raiders, and if he can replicate similar production in a reserve role, he might provide the most bang for the buck from the Seahawks free agent class. Netting at least 5.0 sacks would be a huge boost for a defense that produced only 28 as a team last year.

5. Phillip Dorsett

While Dorsett would not be classified as a star, the former first-round pick out of Miami adds another burner to Seattle's receiving corps with the ability to take the top off a defense. Catching passes from Russell Wilson, one of the best deep ball passers in the NFL, he will have a chance to put up the best numbers of his career with opponents occupied trying to slow down DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If he surpasses 500 receiving yards for the second time in his NFL career, the Seahawks will have hit a home run signing him for less than $900,000.

4. Bruce Irvin

On the surface, paying an aging defensive end who will turn 33 years old in November close to $6 million might seem expensive. But Irvin has been extremely consistent harassing opposing quarterbacks throughout his career, including posting a career-best 8.5 sacks for the Panthers last year. Since departing Seattle in 2015, he's taken his game to the next level, developing his pass rushing counters and becoming a strip-sack artist. Given his familiarity with the Seahawks scheme, as long as he's used mostly as a pass rusher off the edge, the team's investment should prove to be a wise one.

3. Greg Olsen

Turning 35 years old in March, Olsen isn't in the prime of his career anymore and won't be posting 1,000 receiving yards for the Seahawks. He's also had some injury issues in recent seasons. But he caught 52 passes in a nice bounce-back season for the Panthers in 2019 and will be receiving a major upgrade at quarterback hauling in passes from Wilson. Even if he doesn't post big numbers in terms of yardage, Olsen's impact in the red zone and ability to move the chains should make him an difference maker on an offense already boasting several quality weapons. His locker room presence should also be a major plus for Seattle.

2. B.J. Finney

Finney's arrival would have ranked fairly high on this list even with Justin Britt still on the roster, but now he's the clear favorite to replace him at center after Seattle cut the long-time starter after the draft. He isn't the physical mauler the Seahawks have preferred up front, but the former Kansas State standout should be an upgrade in pass protection from the "pivot" position and he moves well enough laterally to excel in a zone blocking scheme. Assuming he steps into the lineup and plays as well as he did in 13 spot starts for the Steelers, paying him $4 million per year would be a relative bargain.

1. Quinton Dunbar

Due to his ongoing armed robbery case, there's a major asterisk next to Dunbar's name for the time being. But in terms of talent and value, the 27-year old cornerback was easily Seattle's marquee addition this offseason. Playing at an All-Pro level through 11 games for Washington last season, he intercepted four passes and earned the second-highest overall grade from Pro Football Focus behind only Richard Sherman. With his length, ball skills, and former receiver background, he's the perfect upgrade to play right corner opposite of Shaquill Griffin and will cost only $3.25 million in 2020.