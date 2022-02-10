Analysis: Ranking Seahawks Previous 5 Free Agent Classes

If there's a reason why Seattle hasn't been able to win in the postseason, or in the case of 2017 and 2021 even make the playoffs, poor results in free agency have been a chronic problem for general manager John Schneider as a key element of the roster building process.

Under the direction of general manager John Schneider since 2010, the Seahawks have posted a 129-81 record, reached the postseason nine times, won the NFC West five times, and captured the franchise's first Super Bowl title. Few executives have enjoyed a better run of long-term success over the past two decades.

But if there's an area where Schneider has consistently dropped the ball in his 12 years at the helm, it's been free agency, as Seattle has struggled mightily to improve its roster in a key variable of the roster construction process. More times than not, his moves to bring in veterans have backfired, playing a significant role in the organization's steady decline over the past five years, including a dismal 7-10 finish in 2021. It's also a huge reason why star quarterback Russell Wilson continues to explore his options of playing elsewhere and trade rumors persist.

What has gone wrong for Schneider and the front office in free agency? While the franchise hasn't had as much spending power as other teams in many instances due to high-priced players already on the books, the recycled strategy of stocking up on mid-tier bargain signings and avoiding more lucrative investments in true game changing players has proven to be ineffective year in and year out.

Looking back at Schneider's previous five free agent classes, it doesn't take long to figure out why the Seahawks haven't been able to return to the status of legitimate title contender in the NFC. Comparing each group, which one stacks up above the rest? And which one set the franchise back the most?

Taking on a near-impossible task, I revisited every outside free agent signing Schneider has made dating back to January 2017, grading each move based on contract length, annual salary, and most importantly, on-field production. Proceed forward to view the rankings with caution if you dare...