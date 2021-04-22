Analysis: Revisiting History of Seahawks 3 Upcoming Picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The Seahawks currently are scheduled to pick 56th, 129th, and 250th overall in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft. Historically, how have other teams fared making selections at these three spots?

When the 2021 NFL Draft officially kicks off in Cleveland on April 29, the Seahawks will hold a league-low three draft picks, including only one pick in the first three rounds.

As indicated by general manager John Schneider, this strategy has been by design to an extent due to the COVID-19 pandemic hindering the ability to scout and evaluate college talent over the past year. Given unprecedented circumstances, he opted to trade picks away for proven veterans in safety Jamal Adams, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, and most recently guard Gabe Jackson.

Despite the lack of picks, however, Seattle still has an opportunity to add talent to its roster next week and Schneider will certainly be looking for chances to trade down and recoup draft capital along the way. For now, the Seahawks are slated to pick 56th, 129th, and 250th overall, three spots the franchise has never made a selection at during 45 prior drafts.

Historically, how have other teams fared at pick 56, 129, and 250? Here's a rundown of the best players selected at each spot and how teams have drafted at each position since Schneider arrived in 2010.

Second Round, Pick No. 56

Best Pick All-Time: Bobby Bell, LB, Chiefs

Best Pick Since 2010: Cody Whitehair, C, Bears

Surprisingly, per Pro Football Reference, only 16 out of the 91 players who have been selected 56th overall have ever made a Pro Bowl. With Bell headlining the group with six First-Team All-Pro selections to his name and a bust in Canton, only four other players garnered First-Team All-Pro recognition. Over the past decade, while Whitehair and Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman have been quality selections, the vast majority of the players selected at No. 56 have had underwhelming careers. Among recent draft "busts" picked at this spot, cornerback Obi Melifonwu has played in seven NFL games since entering the league in 2017 and cornerback Senquez Golson never played a down after the Steelers drafted him in 2015 due to a myriad of injuries.

Fourth Round, Pick No. 129

Best Pick All-Time: Roger Staubach, QB, Cowboys

Best Pick Since 2010: Julius Thomas, TE, Broncos

Interestingly, though the 129th overall pick comes midway through the fourth round, there's arguably been more star power historically at this selection than at 56th overall. Two Hall of Famers - Staubach and tight end Jackie Smith - were picked at this spot, while long-time Browns and Ravens defensive end Rob Burnett was also selected here. Recently, however, few actual difference makers have been picked at No. 129 since 2010, with Thomas and linebackers John Simon and Miles Burris being the only players with more than 30 starts. The past five players selected have combined to start 26 games and the player who made the majority of those starts, safety Derrick Kindred, has been out of the league since 2019.

Seventh Round, Pick No. 250

Best Pick All-Time: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Rams

Best Pick Since 2010: Trevor Siemian, QB, Broncos

Most seventh-round picks don't last very long in the league, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that very few impact players have been picked at 250th overall. Fitzpatrick stands out as the diamond of the group, as he has played 16 seasons with eight teams, starting 146 games with 223 touchdown passes on his resume. Though neither were star players, linebackers Jim Fraser and Scott Studwell made multiple Pro Bowls during their respective careers. Since 2010, more than half of the players picked at this spot never played in an NFL game and only one of them - Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo - suited up for a game in 2020. While there have been plenty of seventh round success stories in NFL history, not many of them have happened at 250.