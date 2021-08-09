Analysis: The 6 Best Performances From Seahawks' Mock Scrimmage

Who had the best outings during the Seahawks' mock scrimmage on Sunday? Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down the six players who stood out the most.

The Seahawks got back to some (semi-real) football on Sunday, splitting up into two groups and going head-to-head in a mock game at Lumen Field. They gave the approximated 10,000 fans in attendance something to cheer for on both sides of the ball, with the offense shining in the first half of the game and the defense taking more of the spotlight in the second.

Here are six players—three on offense and three on defense—who stood out the most in the scrimmage.

RB Chris Carson

Did someone forget to tell Carson this game wasn't, you know, real? Because it sure looked like it out on the field Sunday. The Oklahoma State product ran with authority all day long, hitting the hole hard and even doling out some stiff-arms at times. After the No. 1 offense walked down the field on their opening drive of the game, Carson sealed the deal with a strong run to the end zone in which he bounced off linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven. With a new contract in tow, the fifth-year running back looks as good as ever.

TE Colby Parkinson

Fully healthy, Parkinson was able to show every bit of what his 6-foot-7 frame offers the Seahawks' offense. Quarterback Geno Smith relied on him heavily in this one, linking up with the sure-handed tight end on multiple occasions, including an explosive play netting the No. 2 offense a roughly 30-yard gain. With his efforts in camp thus far and now the mock scrimmage, he's looking a lot better than what his No. 3 spot on the depth chart would indicate.

OT Stone Forsythe

Sunday wasn't an incredible day for Forsythe by any means; he took his lumps, particularly in the run game—his weakest point coming out of college. But with three of the team's offensive tackles out due to injury and Duane Brown in an ongoing contract dispute, the 2021 sixth-round selection gave the Seahawks some much-needed snaps, all while playing through a minor ankle issue of his own. Taking all that into consideration, this was a day the rookie could hang his hat on.

DT Poona Ford

At the center of what was the highlight of the day, there was no way Ford could be omitted from this list. After miscommunication between Smith and undrafted rookie running back Josh Johnson led to a botched outside toss late in the game, the ball laid out on the ground as several green-clad defensive players swarmed to it. Ford scooped it up and, to the delight of the crowd, rumbled toward the end zone for the Big Man Touchdown™.

CB Tre Brown

It was a solid day for the Seahawks' rookie class as Brown showed off the aggressive, yet controlled play style he became famous for at Oklahoma. His best play came later in the day with Seattle's No. 1 offense in the red zone. Russell Wilson dropped back to pass and fired a rocket to receiver John Ursua on a deep slant, but Brown quickly broke on the ball and forced the incompletion. It remains to be seen if he has a legitimate shot to push Ahkello Witherspoon for the starting left cornerback job out of camp, but the Seahawks should feel good about what they're seeing out of their fourth-round pick thus far and what that potentially says about their depth at corner.

CB Tre Flowers

Following the game, coach Pete Carroll praised Flowers for having a "great camp," which extended to Sunday's events. Filling in for the injured D.J. Reed, the fourth-year corner locked down his receivers for most of the day and, as a result, he wasn't targeted too often. His spot on the roster is still fairly cloudy, but a good start for him nonetheless.