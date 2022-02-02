Analysis: The Best Senior Bowl Quarterback For Seahawks

The Seahawks can no longer afford to ignore the quarterback position. But they don't need to spend big money to find a quality backup if they strongly consider selecting Bailey Zappe in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks need a backup quarterback. Not only did we learn that Russell Wilson is, in fact, human in 2021, but we also learned that he has no intention of shutting down rumors that he would be open to leaving Seattle. So, as much as the team and fans are hoping that he’s under center for another five years, building your entire offseason approach on ignoring the possibility that he leaves in the near future isn't going to cut it.

Now, the team doesn’t have a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft and the 2022 quarterback class isn’t considered to be littered with franchise-type arms. That said, Seattle doesn’t need to come away with Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis to have properly addressed the position.

What it cannot afford to do is run it back with Geno Smith and Jacob Eason in 2022. Neither player is of starter quality or anywhere close to holding such a distinction. The issue with luring a quarterback to Seattle in free agency is the major roadblock to playing time that is Russell Wilson. So long as he’s on the roster—as most suspect will be the case in 2022—you’re not getting a starting-caliber backup in free agency. Enter Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky.

Zappe is the ideal fit for the Seahawks and could be available in the middle rounds of the upcoming draft. He smashed records at WKU, becoming college football's all-time, single-season record-holder in yards (5,967) and touchdowns (62) in 2021. But as Tommy Chang and Ty Detmers have proven, college passing records don’t mean a thing when transitioning to the NFL. So what makes Zappe different from other spread offense volume passers who failed to carve a role for themselves in the league?

Zappe throws a beautiful deep ball that is accurate and has an exquisite touch. While he may not possess the arm strength of Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, Zappe was the king of bucket throws in college football this season and simply cannot be beaten by any of the other passers in this class.

Despite playing in an air-raid system, Zappe earns praise for his football IQ. He’s shown a keen ability to make pre-snap adjustments and diagnose defenses quickly before and after the snap. He uses his eyes beautifully to manipulate safeties.

He’s not a burner, but he is a good athlete who can manage the pocket well and isn’t afraid to take off and run down the field if needed. He steps up in the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield. He walks the line between giving his receiver a chance and taking care of the football beautifully.

On the downside, Zappe is a bit smaller than preferred at the position, measuring in at 6-foot, 213 pounds prior to this week's Senior Bowl. He also didn’t face elite competition at Western Kentucky and only has one year of starting experience at the Division I level, leaving limited tape against premier competition.

Nevertheless, Zappe checks all the boxes of an NFL starter. He’s smart, accurate, athletic and possesses a good arm. His ceiling may be limited by some arm strength limitations, which did limit Tom Brady… oh. And he’s pretty small for a quarterback like Russell Wilson… oh. Now, let me cut this off here: no, Bailey Zappe isn’t as good of a quarterback as those two and he likely never will be.

However, it’s hard not to watch Zappe and see a floor of Gardner Minshew and a ceiling of Kirk Cousins. For a player you can likely land with one of your fourth-round picks, that’s some pretty serious return on your investment.