Analysis: Way-Too-Early Look at Quarterback Options For Seahawks in 2023 NFL Draft

After foregoing a lackluster rookie quarterback class in 2022, the Seahawks should have much better luck finding a potential face of the franchise next April. Ty Dane Gonzalez takes a look at 14 young passers who could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Reaffirming their confidence in the likes of Geno Smith and Drew Lock at any opportunity they had, the Seahawks made it clear during the pre-draft process that foregoing the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL Draft was a very real possibility for them. Lo and behold, of the nine selections they made over this past weekend, none brought in a new signal-caller.

Despite trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver last month, Seattle is widely considered to be more than justified in avoiding the position this time around. In the buildup to the draft, this class of quarterbacks had been heavily criticized as one of the worst in recent memory.

The league seemingly agreed with that notion as Pittsburgh prospect Kenny Pickett, taken by the Steelers with pick No. 20, was the only quarterback taken within the draft's first 73 picks. Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Liberty's Malik Willis had seemingly built a first-round résumé as the draft inched closer, but that proved to be a mirage as both waited until the third round to hear their respective names called.

Next year's class, led by two big names with the possibility for more, is expected to be far better. In the unlikely event the Seahawks see a seismic shift in the career trajectory of Lock this fall, next April appears to be their best opportunity to land a potential franchise quarterback.

While there is still well over 300 days to go and a college football season left to be played until that moment presents itself, let's go over 14 quarterbacks for Seahawks fans to familiarize themselves with.