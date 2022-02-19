Analysis: Which Seahawks Will Benefit Most From Defensive Coaching Staff Changes?
NFL games aren't won at podium in press conferences, but newly-appointed Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt couldn't have been much more impressive during his first couple of interviews with local media.
Vowing for a more aggressive-minded unit under his watch, leaning on what he learned coaching with Vic Fangio in Chicago, Hurtt intends to continue evolving Seattle's scheme with additional elements of 3-4 structure, more blitzing, and less zone in favor of man coverage. To help implement these changes, the team hit a home run by recruiting former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and ex-Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott to join Pete Carroll's revamped coaching staff.
Throughout his introductory press conference, Hurtt reiterated that while the Seahawks need to upgrade their roster in free agency and the draft, both he and Carroll share the belief that the team already has many of the pieces necessary to field a quality defense. For the group to truly reach its potential, the onus will fall on the coaching staff to improve at putting players in the best position to excel and utilize their respective strengths within the scheme.
With Hurtt, Desai, and Scott aiming to bring innovative new ideas to the fold and return Seattle to the ranks of the NFL's elite defenses, which players currently under contract will benefit the most from the coaching shakeup in 2022?
Jamal Adams
One season removed from breaking Adrian Wilson's single-season record for sacks by a defensive back, the Seahawks mystifyingly cut back on Adams' blitz attempts and opted to use him as a more traditional safety in 2021. When former coordinator Ken Norton Jr. did send him after the quarterback, he often walked up from his safety spot and lined up off tackle functioning like an undersized defensive end, which made it easy for opponents to counter and block him. As a result, he didn't finish with a single sack and just two quarterback hits in 12 games before succumbing to a year-ending shoulder injury.
A three-time All-Pro selection, Adams can be a game wrecker in a myriad of ways, but Seattle must figure out how to maximize the unicorn's unique talents within the confines of the team's scheme. Based on his remarks earlier this week, Hurtt wants the dynamic safety to be featured more in the pass rush plan than he was a year ago and find different ways to get him involved in that capacity rather than simply sending him off the edge. He also wants to see Adams continue to work at his craft mastering different coverages and other aspects of his game to be exceptional at far more than just "rushing the quarterback and blitzing." With Desai being known for his ability to put his players in the best positions to succeed and Hurtt well aware of what makes him a special player, this could be the staff that finally unlocks the immense potential that made him worth acquiring for two first-round picks.
Carlos Dunlap
Among many sound bites fans will be happy to hear, as part of a more "aggressive" approach, Hurtt made it clear on Wednesday the Seahawks won't be dropping defensive linemen into coverage as often moving forward. Nobody on the current roster may benefit more from that development than Dunlap, who dropped back on 12.4 percent of opposing pass plays last season, more than double the rate during his eight games with the team during the 2020 season. He later told reporters that he met with coaches during the bye week questioning his role.
While other factors contributed to his sluggish first half performance with just 0.5 sacks in the first 11 games, Dunlap came on strong in the final two months when Seattle ramped up his snap counts and let him be more active rushing the passer. In the final six games, he amassed 8.0 sacks and 15 quarterback pressures, which would equate to more than 22.0 sacks in a full season. When he didn't get to the passer, he also returned to form as a pass swatting machine at the line of scrimmage with three deflections in that span. With less dropping into the flat and more bull rushing against opposing tackles to take advantage of his power and length, his production should increase with better usage of his skill set.
Tre Brown
Given Desai's extensive background coaching up quality cornerbacks and safeties with the Bears as well as Scott's sterling reputation helping develop Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain Jr. into future NFL stars on coach Nick Saban's staff at Alabama, all of the defensive backs on Seattle's roster should benefit from respective arrivals. But of all the players certain to return in 2022, Brown stands to reap the greatest reward after impressing in his first three NFL starts prior to suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 11.
As a rookie, albeit in limited playing time, Brown exhibited sound technique working against receivers at the line of scrimmage, plus-eye discipline and ball skills in coverage, and a willingness to pitch in as a tackler against the run and after the catch. He looked the part of a long-term starter on the outside, allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete just 47.1 percent of their passes for 75 yards, no touchdowns, and a 59.7 passer rating. While he will have to prove he's all the way back from a significant patellar tendon injury, with D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones both set to hit free agency next month, he may be a favorite to start at one of the corner spots and the 24-year old presents an intriguing young talent for Desai and Scott to continue molding in the secondary.
Darrell Taylor
Seeing snaps both as a strongside linebacker and LEO defensive end last season, Taylor rushed opposing passers on 326 out of 545 total defensive snaps and only dropped back in coverage 31 times per Pro Football Focus. With Hurtt vowing for a far more tenacious, attacking defense with 3-4 principles, including continuing to run bear fronts with five defenders on the line of scrimmage, the former Tennessee star should see even more opportunities to pin his ears back and hunt opposing quarterbacks from either side of the formation playing two roles with plenty of interchangeability.
Possessing elite speed, burst, and bend as an upfield rusher while also having an underrated power game, Taylor should be a terror for opposing tackles to block now that he has a year of experience under his belt after sitting out his entire rookie year with an injury. After leading the team with 36 pressures and finishing tied for second with 6.5 sacks last year, assuming he adds another counter move or two to his arsenal and does a better job of flattening out the top of his rushes, he's a prime candidate to make a major leap forward playing in a scheme well-suited for his strengths and athletic traits. This will be especially true if the team can add another bona fide pass rusher in free agency next month to join forces with him and Dunlap.