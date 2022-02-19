Analysis: Which Seahawks Will Benefit Most From Defensive Coaching Staff Changes?

Speaking with media for the first time as coordinator, Hurtt emphasized the need for Seattle's coaches to do a better job positioning their players for success. Which Seahawks stand to gain the most from his promotion and the arrival of several exciting assistants?

NFL games aren't won at podium in press conferences, but newly-appointed Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt couldn't have been much more impressive during his first couple of interviews with local media.

Vowing for a more aggressive-minded unit under his watch, leaning on what he learned coaching with Vic Fangio in Chicago, Hurtt intends to continue evolving Seattle's scheme with additional elements of 3-4 structure, more blitzing, and less zone in favor of man coverage. To help implement these changes, the team hit a home run by recruiting former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai and ex-Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott to join Pete Carroll's revamped coaching staff.

Throughout his introductory press conference, Hurtt reiterated that while the Seahawks need to upgrade their roster in free agency and the draft, both he and Carroll share the belief that the team already has many of the pieces necessary to field a quality defense. For the group to truly reach its potential, the onus will fall on the coaching staff to improve at putting players in the best position to excel and utilize their respective strengths within the scheme.

With Hurtt, Desai, and Scott aiming to bring innovative new ideas to the fold and return Seattle to the ranks of the NFL's elite defenses, which players currently under contract will benefit the most from the coaching shakeup in 2022?