Analysis: Would Trading For Deshaun Watson Make Sense For Seahawks?

One of the most dynamic all-around quarterbacks in the league, Watson would instantly provide a jolt under center as Seattle enters the post-Russell Wilson era. But trading for him would be a massive gamble for an organization in the midst of a critical offseason.

In the market for a new starting quarterback for the first time in a decade following a blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Seahawks have their sights set on embattled Texans star Deshaun Watson as a replacement option.

Watson, 26, avoided criminal charges stemming from several accusations of sexual misconduct on Friday, opening the door for Houston to ramp up efforts to trade him. Teams desperate for a new No. 1 quarterback now likely will find themselves engaged in a bidding war aiming to acquire the polarizing signal caller and per multiple sources, Seattle has emerged as a favorite to land him along with Carolina.

But the Seahawks and Panthers certainly won't be the only teams who inquire about Watson's availability, as the Buccaneers, Browns, and Steelers have been reported as possible suitors. Even the Vikings, who currently have Kirk Cousins under contract, have been linked to him through various reports, and other teams may be in the periphery examining the situation as well.

Any team that acquires Watson will need to be prepared for a public relations battle, and this may be especially the case in Seattle where he would be taking over for Wilson, a model citizen who won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2020. But talent always receives second chances in the NFL and with a gaping hole under center, it shouldn't come as a surprise the organization has legitimate interest in making a move for him.

Would swinging another blockbuster deal to land Watson be a wise move for the Seahawks? Or should the franchise go in a different direction at quarterback? Here's a look at a number of factors the front office will have to consider while deciding whether or not to make a run at him.