Aside From Quarterback, Seahawks' Offense Appears Set For 2022 Slate

Swinging big for a veteran quarterback this summer is still not out of the cards for the Seahawks, but it appears highly unlikely that any other noteworthy additions will be made on offense from here on out.

Quarterback is obviously the Seahawks' most glaring need throughout their entire roster. But aside from the gargantuan task of finding Russell Wilson's successor, they have very few⁠—if not zero⁠—needs they can feasibly fill on offense at this point in time of the offseason.

This is not to say Seattle couldn't stand to improve at a few positions, but there is neither a clear path to doing so nor a player that, under current circumstances, would make sense to upgrade over right now. Looking down the list, the team has both a clear-cut starter⁠—or multiple starters⁠—and a handful of young, intriguing depth pieces at each offensive position.

Perhaps the biggest point of contention one could have with this claim revolves around the Seahawks' offensive line. The unit respectively finished 15th and 28th in ESPN's pass block (61 percent) and run block (68 percent) win rate metrics a year ago and is projected to kick off the 2022 campaign with three new starters, including veteran center Austin Blythe and rookie tackles Abraham Lucas and Charles Cross.

There is an argument to be made that, as far as the immediate future goes, Seattle has downgraded an already problematic position group. But that doesn't necessarily mean additions should⁠ or can be made. Barring injury, Cross⁠—the team's first top-10 draft selection in over a decade⁠—is going to be the starting left tackle; and if Lucas proves incapable of winning the right-side job this summer, there are a pair of fallback options in the form of second-year men Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan.

Frankly, it would be stunning if Seattle impeded any of its young tackles from cracking the starting lineup. Blythe presents a different situation as a 31-year old on a one-year contract, but the conclusion is more or less the same as it was with the tackles. With Blythe, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and run game coordinator Andy Dickerson have a player they're familiar with from their days together in Los Angeles. They wanted him and they got him, and there aren't many better alternatives remaining in free agency other than perhaps JC Tretter, who was released by the Browns back in March. So if he doesn't struggle mightily in camp and stays healthy, it would appear Blythe will be snapping footballs to whoever plays quarterback for the Seahawks this fall.

Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson⁠—the team's primary starting guards last season⁠—look poised to reprise their roles. Phil Haynes, Kyle Fuller, Dakoda Shepley, Pier-Olivier Lestage and undrafted free agent Shamarious Gilmore will compete for backup interior roles, plus Curhan can play guard as well.

Moving past the line, it would be very difficult for Seattle's offense to fit in another addition elsewhere. Receiver is arguably its strongest group as a whole, featuring two All-Pro talents in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, a 2021 second-round pick in Dee Eskridge, solid contributors in Freddie Swain and Marquise Goodwin and a boatload of enticing young pass catchers on the back end.

Tight end is equally as crowded, thanks in part to the arrival of Noah Fant and the return of Will Dissly. Third-year man Colby Parkinson will also look to carve out an expanded role, assuming he can avoid the injury report for the first time in his career. Those three, along with Tyler Mabry and undrafted free agent Cade Brewer, give the Seahawks enough to ponder over at the spot.

Even if Chris Carson is unable to make his way back from neck surgery, Seattle has built a promising stable of running backs. Rashaad Penny re-signed to a one-year contract after breaking out in the second half of the 2021 season and the team selected reigning Doak Walker Award winner Kenneth Walker III with pick No. 41 in last month's draft. There are certainly some leftover free agents who the team could consider in hopes of challenging backups DeeJay Dallas and/or Travis Homer, but it already has some competition baked in with the likes of Josh Johnson and Darwin Thompson.

Essentially, if the Seahawks don't make a move to acquire current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or another veteran passer, it seems likely their 2022 offense is locked into place. There will naturally be some roster churn over the course of the summer, but if there are any noteworthy, non-quarterback additions made by general manager John Schneider and company from here on out, odds are it will be on the defensive side of the ball.