Best Remaining Prospects Seahawks Could Target at Pick No. 56 in 2021 NFL Draft

After sitting out the first round on Thursday, Seattle will finally have a chance to become involved in the 2021 NFL Draft on day two. Which players remain available who could be on general manager John Schneider's radar for their first selection of the draft?

An exciting first round of action in the 2021 NFL Draft went by without a whimper for the Seahawks, who didn't have a selection after trading their top pick away as part of a package for safety Jamal Adams.

But on Friday, cutout versions of coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider will be replaced at the team headquarters by Seattle's brain trust in the flesh. The organization will finally be on the clock at pick No. 56 overall, though it remains unknown if they will make a selection or trade back to add a pick or two to their draft capital arsenal.

With 32 picks now in the books, which players could be intriguing options for the Seahawks at the end of the second round? Split up by position, here are 18 prospects who could be on the team's radar and projected odds on whether or not they will still be available at pick 56.

Center

Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

A three-year starter and two-time captain for the Sooners, Humphrey allowed zero sacks last season, he's a stalwart in pass protection who mirrors well, and he rarely gets bullied with power despite being under 310 pounds. In the run game, he wouldn't be classified as a mauler but doesn't get pushed around either and blocks well on the move as a puller. If he manages somehow to fall deep into the second round, the Third-Team All-American selection would be an immediate upgrade for a number of teams, including Seattle.

Chance of Being Available: <5 percent

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

If not for major durability concerns, including two torn ACLs, Dickerson could easily be the No. 1 center in this class. Injury history aside, at 6-foot-6, 333 pounds, Dickerson plays to his size, regularly using his powerful base and heavy hands to pancake defenders into the turf. In pass protection, he's had a few issues periodically keeping athletic defensive tackles out of the pocket, but his wide base makes him difficult to maneuver around and he won't be walked backward with bull rushes. Offering guard versatility too, depending on his medicals, he may not last very long in the second round.

Chance of Being Available: 50 percent

Quinn Meinerz, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Coming from a Division III school, Meinerz maintained his physicality and dominance at the line of scrimmage in the Senior Bowl, as he dished out several pancakes against Power 5 conference standouts in the run game and held his own in pass protection drills. He also put on a show at his pro day, running a 4.99-second 40-yard dash and a 32-inch vertical jump at 320 pounds. A capable body mover with underrated feet, he will need a bit of technical refinement but could be ready to play right away despite the substantial jump in talent he will be playing against.

Chance of Being Available: 25 percent

Josh Myers, Ohio State

An argument can be made Myers may be the safest pick of this center class. Though not quite as big as Dickerson or Meinerz, he has been durable and has held up well against power in pass protection, rarely getting pushed around by elite competition. He plays bigger than his size as a run blocker, showing a propensity for driving defenders off the ball and proficiency climbing to the second level off combo blocks. He's excelled in man and zone blocking schemes, so he's a system-versatile player, and he's ready to play right away.

Chance of Being Available: 60 percent

Kendrick Green, Illinois

Light on his feet with elite lateral quickness for an interior offensive lineman, the 305-pound Green gets out of his stance quickly, excels at reaching blockers off the snap, and plays through the whistle. He also is a plus-blocker in space at the second level on run plays as well as screens. He's not quite as polished in pass protection, as he frequently missed on assignments against twists and stunts and also had a tendency to get caught leaning and overextended with his shorter 32 1/4-inch arms. But he has experience at both center and guard and could go earlier than anticipated.

Chance of Being Available: 75 percent

Offensive Tackle

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

After playing in only one game in 2020, Radunz performed well against top-tier talent at the Senior Bowl and turned in an impressive pro day. At 6-foot-5, 301 pounds, he offers above average athletic traits, including excellent lateral quickness, which should translate well to a zone-oriented run game and blocking against speed rushers in pass protection. He also has consistently played with a mean streak on film, overpowering opposing FCS defenders. While adding muscle will be pivotal to long-term success, it would be surprising if he lasts beyond the first few picks of the second round.

Chance of Being Available: <1 percent

Liam Eichenburg, Notre Dame

One of the more polished tackles in this draft class, Eichenburg didn't allow a single sack during his final two seasons for the Fighting Irish. At 6-foot-6, 306 pounds, he plays stronger than his size and consistently wins the leverage battle at the point of attack, though his hand placement can be a mess at times. Some teams may be more inclined to draft a player with a higher ceiling who needs time to develop, but for those wanting an NFL-ready tackle who can push for playing time sooner rather than later, Eichenburg fits the bill.

Chance of Being Available: 35 percent

Walker Little, Stanford

Possessing outstanding size and length, Walker is a fluid athlete who exhibits sound technique in his pass sets and plays light on his feet to help mirror explosive pass rushers off the edge. As a run blocker, while he isn't going to dominate opponents with power and will need to add strength, his mobility makes him well-suited for a zone-heavy run scheme. Injuries have been a concern and he hasn't played since early in the 2019 season, but he remains a high upside prospect on day two.

Chance of Being Available: 65 percent

Receiver

Rondale Moore, Purdue

A 5-foot-7, 180-pound stick of dynamite, Moore burst onto the scene as a freshman, he exploded for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 213 rushing yards and a pair of scores for the Boilermakers. He also produced 662 yards as a kick returner that season. Injuries and the pandemic limited him to just seven games over the past two seasons, so there are durability red flags here. But when healthy, he's the type of do-it-all playmaker who can put six on the scoreboard anytime he gets his hands on the football and given his positional versatility, he shouldn't last long on day two.

Chance of Being Available: 20 percent

Dyami Brown, North Carolina

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Brown torched ACC opponents during three collegiate seasons, averaging nearly 19 yards per reception and scoring eight touchdowns of 40-plus yards. Possessing 4.44 40-yard dash speed, he consistently created separation against defenders, displaying elite tracking skills and the ability to high point the football. He's more fast than quick, primarily ran a vertical route tree, and he has battled persistent drop issues. But his propensity for hitting home runs and generating big plays should make him a wanted commodity early on day two.

Chance of Being Available: 35 percent

Dwayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

Playing both sides of the ball hindered Eskridge's development in some regards, as he's not a standout route runner and hasn't shown consistency catching passes in traffic. But he compensates for that lack of polish with elite track speed and big play ability, as he averaged north of 23 yards per reception and scored eight touchdowns in 2020. There's boom-or-bust potential here, but his strengths and potential contributions as a runner and returner should put him in the mix to hear his name called in the mid-to-late second round.

Chance of Being Available: 50 percent

Cornerback

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Standing 6-foot-3, weighing 205 pounds, and possessing 32 1/4-inch arms, Melifonwu has rare size for the position and is also a freak athlete, as he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds and posted a 41 1/2-inch vertical. He can be a bit of an adventure in off-man coverage at this stage and doesn't have elite change of direction skills, but he thrives using his long arms and physical mentality in press coverage, he has shown improving ball skills in spurts, and he's a reliable tackler who limits yards after the catch. There may be a big of learning curve for him technique-wise in some schemes, but he has too much upside to last long in round two.

Chance of Being Available: <5 percent

Tyson Campbell, Georgia

While he's a bit unpolished, the 6-foot-1, 193-pound Campbell stacks up favorably against most of his peers, as he ran a sizzling 4.37-second 40-yard dash and posted a respectable 7.15-second 3-cone drill. There are obvious flaws in his game, including battling balance issues transitioning out of breaks in coverage. But his fluidity in the secondary allows him to mask many of these deficiencies. He plays with physicality and his ball skills improved substantially during his three years with the Bulldogs. He's a high ceiling prospect who could go early-to-mid second round.

Chance of Being Available: 25 percent

Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

St-Juste put on a clinic in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, sticking to receivers and using his impressive length to swat away numerous passes during practice sessions as well as the actual all-star event. Then, he turned in a jaw-dropping pro day performance, as the 6-foot-3, 202-pound defender ran the 40 in 4.51 seconds and dominated agility drills with a sizzling 6.63-second 3-cone drill. While some teams may not value him as a day two pick, his physical presence and background as a press corner could push him into the late second or early third round.

Chance of Being Available: 65 percent

Paulson Adebo, Stanford

After opting out in 2020, Adebo silenced doubters by running 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at his pro day. Most importantly, he also flashed his elite ball skills in drill work, deflecting several passes and reeling in a handful of interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defender showcased those abilities in Saturdays during two prior seasons, producing 38 pass deflections and eight interceptions. His length, athleticism, and ball-hawking prowess should put him on the radar for teams as a sleeper to hear his name called on day two.

Chance of Being Available: 75 percent

Defensive Tackle

Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Arguably the most athletic defensive tackle in this class,s peed and quickness were calling cards on the 313-pound Nixon's college film, as an explosive first step allowed him to penetrate gaps and wreak havoc both as a run stuffer and as an interior pass rusher. Over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes, he amassed 19 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, including 5.0 sacks in just eight games in 2020. He will need refinement technique-wise with run fits, but there's a good chance he's the first defensive tackle off the board in the second round due to his upside.

Chance of Being Available: <2.5 percent

Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

Another twitchy athlete for the defensive tackle position, Onwuzurike tantalized during his time with the Huskies and has the ingredients to become a standout 3-tech in the league, as he possesses elite quickness, heavy hands, and a muscular 290-pound frame. With added weight and refined hand technique, he could develop into a versatile defender who can play nose at the next level as well. College stats suggest he's a day three player, but his skill set and immense upside should make him a solid second round candidate.

Chance of Being Available: 40 percent

Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

Though McNeill isn't an elite athlete, the 6-foot-2, 317-pound defender can be a handful to block in the trenches playing the nose or 3-tech role. Against the run, he's stout at the point of attack and drives opposing blockers into the backfield. He also has plus-short area quickness for his size. His lack of length (32 5/8-inch arms) could turn off some teams, but his blend of size, quickness, and versatility should make him one of the first tackles to hear his name called on day two.

Chance of Being Available: 55 percent