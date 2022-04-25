Bold Predictions: What Could Seahawks Do in 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL Draft is three days away, but the Seahawks' plan of attack is still a giant question mark. Ty Dane Gonzalez, Corbin Smith, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee offer up some bold predictions on how they think it might go.

Still relatively in the infancy period of their recent organizational pivot, the Seahawks have a critical opportunity fast approaching: the 2022 NFL Draft. In just three days, general manager John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and their staff will begin using some of the draft capital acquired in the Russell Wilson trade with hopes of laying out the foundation for the next great era of Seattle football.

In the near seven weeks since that deal was officially struck between the Seahawks and Broncos, speculation has run rampant about how the former will attack the draft. After all, this is a unique position Schneider and company find themselves in; they have not held a top-10 draft choice since their first year in the Pacific Northwest—all the way back in 2010.

But the importance of this draft for Seattle goes well beyond its plan at pick No. 9. This is a roster that, before the surprise exit of its star quarterback, went 7-10 during the 2021 regular season and finished last in the NFC West for the first time since the franchise joined the division back in 2002.

There is plenty of work to be done, and many have their opinions on how the Seahawks should go about it. But fans and pundits alike know too well that Seattle's front office has a knack for defying expectations on draft week.

Trying to read the often unpredictable mind of Schneider, AllSeahawks staffers Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee are calling their shot with some bold predictions for the Seahawks' draft.