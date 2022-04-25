Bold Predictions: What Could Seahawks Do in 2022 NFL Draft?
Still relatively in the infancy period of their recent organizational pivot, the Seahawks have a critical opportunity fast approaching: the 2022 NFL Draft. In just three days, general manager John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and their staff will begin using some of the draft capital acquired in the Russell Wilson trade with hopes of laying out the foundation for the next great era of Seattle football.
In the near seven weeks since that deal was officially struck between the Seahawks and Broncos, speculation has run rampant about how the former will attack the draft. After all, this is a unique position Schneider and company find themselves in; they have not held a top-10 draft choice since their first year in the Pacific Northwest—all the way back in 2010.
But the importance of this draft for Seattle goes well beyond its plan at pick No. 9. This is a roster that, before the surprise exit of its star quarterback, went 7-10 during the 2021 regular season and finished last in the NFC West for the first time since the franchise joined the division back in 2002.
There is plenty of work to be done, and many have their opinions on how the Seahawks should go about it. But fans and pundits alike know too well that Seattle's front office has a knack for defying expectations on draft week.
Read More
Trying to read the often unpredictable mind of Schneider, AllSeahawks staffers Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee are calling their shot with some bold predictions for the Seahawks' draft.
Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks will trade out of all eight picks they're currently slotted to make
The Seahawks haven't drafted with this kind of capital at their disposal in a very long time, carrying picks in all but the sixth round and multiples in the second and fourth rounds, as well as two firsts and two seconds in 2023. That puts anything and everything on the table for Schneider, who may never let the phone leave his ear this week. Considering these unique circumstances and the depth of this year's class, it will prove too difficult for the 13-year general manager to stay put in one particular spot. When it's all said and done, I believe he and the Seahawks will have moved up, down and all around this draft so much so that none of their picks—however many that may be—will come in their currently scheduled slots.
Corbin Smith: The Seahawks will make six picks within the first three rounds
Based on John Schneider's history trading down to acquire extra picks, this may not seem bold. But he's only had six selections in the first three rounds one time and while that didn't work out well in 2017, it's worth noting the Seahawks didn't have a top 10 pick at their disposal that year and four of those selections came at pick No. 90 or later. Going into this draft, they have four picks inside the top-75—more than they have ever had in Schneider's first 12 years at the helm. Even if he trades out of the top-10, he should still be able to get a blue chip impact player in the middle of the first round. Considering the depth and talent in this draft class at numerous positions of need, particularly at tackle and EDGE, he would be wise to find a way to add a few more picks in the first three rounds to accelerate Seattle's rebuild effort.
Colby Patnode: The Seahawks will select a running back or receiver with one of their first three picks
There may not be a more universally frowned upon idea running through Seahawks fandom than the idea of Seattle using one of its three top-50 picks on a skill position player. With the resources being spent on Rashaad Penny, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant, Dee Eskridge and Will Dissly, it would seem wise for Schneider and company to focus their efforts in the trenches. However, we know the Seahawks have interest in guys like Treylon Burks and Christian Watson, and we know the team has at least entertained the idea of moving on from Lockett in the near future. This is a good receiver class and Seattle can offset the cost of Metcalf’s massive extension by finding a new No. 2 wideout on a rookie deal.
Nick Lee: The Seahawks will not select a quarterback before day three
The Seahawks have plenty of holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Their early picks would be best served to fill the gaping holes at both tackle spots, EDGE and corner. This QB class lacks in certainty and Seattle's coaches have been talking up Drew Lock as if they will truly give him a shot to be the guy.