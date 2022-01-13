By the Numbers: 5 Stats Seahawks Led NFL in During 2021 Season

Led by a model special teams unit and an unexpected breakout at running back, the Seahawks managed to sit atop the league in several team and individual categories in 2021.

In most statistical categories in 2021, the Seahawks were either painfully mediocre or downright abysmal. Such is the nature of most 7-10 teams, who are neither good enough to make an impact in the NFL landscape, nor bad enough to reap the few rewards of being in the league's cellar.

However, there were a few exceptions where the team not only transcended the middle of the pack, but came out as the lead dog. Let's go over five stats Seattle and its players finished atop the league in.