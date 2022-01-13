By the Numbers: 5 Stats Seahawks Led NFL in During 2021 Season
In most statistical categories in 2021, the Seahawks were either painfully mediocre or downright abysmal. Such is the nature of most 7-10 teams, who are neither good enough to make an impact in the NFL landscape, nor bad enough to reap the few rewards of being in the league's cellar.
However, there were a few exceptions where the team not only transcended the middle of the pack, but came out as the lead dog. Let's go over five stats Seattle and its players finished atop the league in.
Air Yards Per Target (Team)
It's no secret Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson loves to air it out. This isn't necessarily a positive or negative thing, but as a result, the team led the NFL by averaging 9.34 air yards per target, finishing 0.60 yards ahead of the next-closest team, the Ravens. That's despite ranking 25th (6.51) in the category from Weeks 6-8—when Geno Smith helmed the offense in the wake of Wilson's finger injury and subsequent surgery. From Wilson's return to the lineup to the end of the season, however, Seattle registered 1.36 yards (10.25) higher than any other team in the league.
Tackles (Team)
A product of their league-high average opponent time of possession (34:44 per game), the Seahawks led the NFL in tackles with 1,335. Linebackers Jordyn Brooks (184) and Bobby Wagner (170) finished the year second and third in the category, respectively, trailing only Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (192). Wagner eclipsed his own single-season franchise record in the category in a Week 16 loss to the Bears. But after suffering a season-ending knee injury a week later, the door opened for Brooks to take sole possession of the record in just his second year.
Percentage of Punts Within 20-Yard Line (Team + Individual)
Becoming the highest-paid punter in the NFL this past summer, Michael Dickson made good on his recent extension with one of his best years to date. On a league-leading 50.6 percent of his 83 punts in 2021, the Australian import pinned the receiving team within its own 20-yard line.
Yards Per Rush Attempt (Individual)
Thanks to a storybook late-season breakout, Rashaad Penny led all qualified running backs with a yards per carry average of 6.29. From Weeks 14-18, the former first-round draft pick sat atop the league in yards (671) and touchdowns (6) with an EPA per rush of 0.15. On a team-high 119 total attempts, Penny considerably outpaced his teammates in virtually every rushing metric in 2021.
Opponent Average Starting Field Position on Punts (Team)
The Seahawks' punting unit was a legitimate weapon in 2021. On average, opponents started possessions from their own 21-yard line—the lowest mark in the league—when Dickson punted their way. It's a testament not only to Dickson and Seattle's consistently strong punt coverage, but to Larry Izzo in his first official season as special teams coordinator. His unit was arguably the best on the team all year long.