By the Numbers: Tendencies, Rates and More Interesting Stats on Seahawks' 2021 Defense

The Seahawks fielded a polarizing defense in 2021. Some have argued it was unfairly discredited in certain areas, while others have pounded the table for change. In the end, head coach Pete Carroll and the organization sided with the latter group, firing defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and pass game coordinator Andre Curtis shortly after season's end.

Diving deep into the numbers, the tendencies, weaknesses and strengths of Norton's unit become rather clear. Let's go over five hand-picked stats to illustrate—and add context to—the makeup of Seattle's defense during the 2021 campaign.

All numbers provided by TruMedia.