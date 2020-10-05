Closing Thoughts: Seahawks Defense Shows Signs of Progress in Win Over Dolphins

Though they hadn't lost in the first three weeks of the season, the Seahawks traveled to Miami this weekend with something to prove, particularly on the defensive side of the football.

While Russell Wilson passed Patrick Mahomes for the most touchdown passes through three games in NFL history, coach Pete Carroll watched his defense surrender an NFL record 1,292 passing yards, including over 470 to Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott in a 38-31 Week 3 victory. At the root of these issues, Seattle surrendered 18 pass plays of 20-plus yards and six passes of 40-plus yards, ranking first in both categories.

Though the Seahawks still gave up 315 passing yards in Sunday's 31-23 win over the Dolphins, the team did make substantial progress eliminating those aforementioned explosive pass plays. They allowed just two receptions of 20 or more yards, with the longest being a 26-yard catch and run by running back Matt Breida, which helped them hold Miami out of the end zone until the final two minutes of regulation and forced them to settle for five field goals.

"Really, we kept them in front of us all day long and made them run their way down," Carroll said after the game. "Really played well, backed up and got the job done, other than the one time I guess we scrambled in. Yeah, that's an improvement."

After re-watching the game for a second time, here are some closing thoughts from Seattle's Week 4 victory.