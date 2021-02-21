Cody Thompson a Name to Remember in Seahawks Receiver Competition

In need of depth in their wide receiver unit, the Seahawks may already have a hidden gem within their ranks waiting to be uncovered.

Behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the Seahawks have little to offer in terms of experience in their receiving corps.

For now, Freddie Swain is the team's de facto No. 3 option out of the position after appearing in just 33 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season. David Moore is an unrestricted free agent, as well as veteran wideouts Phillip Dorsett and Josh Gordon—both of whom never played a single down for Seattle in 2020.

Even if - and when - Pete Carroll and John Schneider manage to build more depth there this offseason, it stands to reason there should be an open roster spot or two for the taking for players like Penny Hart, John Ursua, Aaron Fuller, and today's subject: Cody Thompson.

The 25-year old Thompson is nearly three years removed from his first step into the NFL but has yet to appear in a regular season game. Initially signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he spent time on Kansas City's practice squad before bouncing around to Cincinnati's and eventually landing with Seattle's by the end of the year and through 2020.

Thompson is more athletic and elusive than his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame would indicate. At the University of Toledo, he was an underrated route runner who did a lot of his damage creating after the catch and out-jumping defenders on 50-50 balls. In his five years there, he put up 3,312 receiving yards on 181 catches and a school-record 30 touchdowns.

Last summer, Thompson impressed with his performance in Seahawks training camp. Consistently coming up with big catches in practice, he earned high praise from head coach Pete Carroll for his playmaking ability and route running.

Though he was regarded to be very much involved in the receiving competition, he never saw a chance to be elevated to Seattle's active roster in 2020. This was especially head-scratching considering the absence of Gordon and Dorsett, whose return the Seahawks waited on until it was far too late. They needed a spark beyond Metcalf and Lockett, the latter of which was clearly playing at less than 100 percent health for most of the year. They didn't get it.

That could all change this year, however, with three spots seemingly up for grabs after Lockett, Metcalf, and Swain.

Depending on what the Seahawks do over the course of the next few months, at least one of those spots should still be available come training camp. Much to Carroll's enjoyment, there should be a heated competition to make the team and Thompson could very well be at the top of the list of names to make it out with a job.