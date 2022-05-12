Comparing Seahawks' Current Quarterback Situation to 2011

With Russell Wilson now in Denver, the Seahawks have set sail on a daunting search for their next franchise quarterback. But while this new era of Seattle football is still in its infancy period, Nick Lee believes there are some parallels to the 2011 season that ushered in the winningest decade in franchise history.

The Seahawks have not had to worry about their quarterback situation for the better part of a decade. Now that Russell Wilson is in Denver, the Seahawks embark on a new quest to find their next franchise signal-caller.

After not selecting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, it appears they are wanting to see what they have in former second-round picks Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

This situation is similar to the one John Schneider and Pete Carroll found themselves in when they were still very green on the job back in 2011. The Matt Hasselbeck era had just concluded following the 2010 season after 10 years with the organization—the same amount that Wilson spent in Seattle before being shipped to the Broncos in March. Just like in 2021, they were coming off a seven-win campaign. However, that was good enough to make the playoffs in 2010, which led to one of the most iconic postseason moments in franchise history.

After the 2010 season concluded, second-year head coach Pete Carroll expressed a desire to bring Hasselbeck back. A lockout stalled talks and afterwards, it was clear the coaching staff had moved on from the Hasselbeck era.

This time around, both the Seahawks and Wilson agreed that the Russell Wilson era was at an end in Seattle and the Seahawks capitalized on his sky-high trade value.

The 2011 campaign brought much uncertainty. They signed Vikings backup quarterback Tarvaris Jackson to a two-year contract, adding him to a competition with Charlie Whitehurst that Jackson would eventually win.

This time around, the Seahawks are relying on two quarterbacks who, for the majority of the 2021 season, were backup quarterbacks. Smith backed up Wilson before and after his injury and Lock yielded his starting role to veteran Teddy Bridgewater in Denver.

Jackson made 14 starts for Seattle in 2011, putting together the best season of his career. For the second straight year, the Seahawks went 7-9, fielding a competitive team despite the uncertainty at quarterback. Jackson owned a 79.2 passer rating, which was 21st in the NFL. He added 3,091 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, ranking 20th and 22nd, respectively, in the league.

If Lock were to throw for over 3,000 yards, that would be a career-high and most fans would be happy with it.

The Seahawks were able to hover near .500 despite being in what most assumed was a transitional year for the franchise, much like 2022 is appearing to be.

This was thanks in part to Seattle's solid 2010 and 2011 draft classes that brought in players like Russell Okung, Earl Thomas, Golden Tate, Kam Chancellor, James Carpenter, K.J. Wright and Richard Sherman.

While it's unrealistic to expect the Seahawks to produce multiple Hall of Fame-caliber players with their 2022 draft class, they should feel good about the level of competition they brought in to boost the roster.

Regardless of who is at quarterback, the Seahawks are hoping that, with this draft class, they have found their two starting offensive tackles in Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas, a bright young talent at running back in Ken Walker III, a perennial starter off the edge in Boye Mafe and at least one starting outside cornerback in Tariq Woolen or Coby Bryant.

Add that young talent and mix it in with Pro Bowlers Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams and this team is not devoid of playmakers.

Carroll truly believes this team can compete in 2022. They certainly were the last time Carroll was in this situation. His 2011 squad defeated the 12-4 Baltimore Ravens and the eventual Super Bowl champion Giants at MetLife Stadium.

This season could be similar in that they are competitive despite being without a long-term solution at quarterback.