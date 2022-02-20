Could Seahawks Execute Chiefs-Style Offensive Line Reboot?

Following a disappointing Super Bowl defeat to Tampa Bay, Kansas City hit the reset button in the trenches and brought in five brand new starters to protect Patrick Mahomes. What might the offensive line look like if Seattle emulated that strategy this spring?

Back in February 2021, Patrick Mahomes found himself under heavy siege throughout Super Bowl LV as the Chiefs fell 31-9 to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, becoming the latest team unable to secure back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Playing behind an offensive line missing starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz against a ferocious Tampa Bay pass rush headlined by Shaquill Barrett, Mahomes was under duress on nearly 50 percent of his 56 drop backs according to Pro Football Focus. He took three sacks and nine quarterback hits along the way, managing to scramble out of pressure on numerous other occasions while failing to throw a touchdown and tossing a pair of picks.

In the aftermath of the humbling defeat on the biggest stage, the Chiefs didn't waste time revamping their offensive line to keep Mahomes upright. General manager Brett Veach immediately went to work, handing All-Pro guard Joe Thuney a five-year, $80 million contract in free agency. One month later, he shipped a first-round pick to the Ravens for rising tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Then, he landed two immediate starters in the draft, selecting Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in the second round and Tennessee guard Trey Smith in the sixth round.

Looking at the front line collectively, only right tackle Lucas Niang had been with the team during the previous season and he sat out after choosing to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While continuity matters along the offensive line, Kansas City proved replacing all five starters can pay immediate dividends, finishing in the top six in pass blocking and run blocking grades per PFF. The unit also finished tied for first in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate (68 percent), with Thuney, Smith, and Humphrey all finishing in the top three in the league at their respective positions. Brown finished second in Run Block Win Rate (81 percent), while Smith and Humphrey were also ranked in the top 10.

The NFL is a copycat league at its roots and though the Chiefs didn't quite make it back to the Super Bowl, other teams struggling to protect their quarterback will certainly take notice of the success they had replacing their entire offensive line and try to replicate the feat.

Among those teams who may potentially take a crack at their own full-scale offensive line shakeup this offseason, the Seahawks currently have three of their five starting spots open with veteran left tackle Duane Brown, center Ethan Pocic, and right tackle Brandon Shell scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 16. Of their players who started at least 10 games last year, only guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson remain under contract.

Coming off a tough 7-10 campaign, what if general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carrol decided to embark on their own Chiefs-style overhaul and bring in at least four new players to bolster the line?

While the chances of such a strategy being coordinated by Seattle this offseason are slim-to-none, I took on the task of emulating Kansas City's model and replacing all five of the team's starters from last season. As far as ground rules go, in order to truly follow Veach's blueprint to the last letter, I must:

1. Sign a big-name free agent to at least a four-year, $50 million contract

2. Select two immediate starters in April's NFL Draft

3. Elevate a reserve already on the roster into a starting role.

4. Trade at least a day two draft pick for a promising young player.

Keeping those rules of engagement in mind while conducting this simulation, who makes up Seattle's new-look, purely fantasy offensive line? Here's a look at who I landed to protect Russell Wilson in 2022 and beyond: