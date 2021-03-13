DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer in Line For Competition as Seahawks Running Back Room Deepens

With big changes on the way for the Seahawks' running back room, longtime teammates DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are set to compete against one another for playing time in 2021.

Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde combined for 1,037 yards, averaging 4.6 per carry, and nine touchdowns for the Seahawks in 2020. Now, both are unrestricted free agents and the chances of Carson's return are slim-to-none while Hyde, on the other hand, is a toss-up.

Whether one returns, both do, or none at all, Seattle is still fairly deep at the running back position. After re-signing Alex Collins to a one-year deal in February, the Seahawks now boast a stable of four capable backs: Collins, Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas.

If the season started today, Penny and Collins would likely be the team's two primary ball-carriers. That leaves Dallas and Homer - former teammates at the University of Miami - to battle it out for playing time, much as they did in 2020.

Last year, Dallas and Homer's usage was nearly identical. Both saw the same amount of snaps in the backfield - 133 - and posted slightly above-average grades in significant special teams snaps.

Dealing with wrist, thumb, and knee injuries, however, Homer missed every game from Week 10 forward and wound up finishing the season on injured reserve. Dallas also missed Seattle's last three games of the year due to a Grade 3 ankle sprain suffered against Washington.

From a pure offensive production standpoint, Dallas has the inside edge of the two to see decent playing time this fall. Starting a pair of games for the Seahawks at the midway point, he found the end zone three times—twice on the ground and once through the air. In addition to 108 rushing yards, he put up 111 yards receiving on 17 catches, further proving his versatility.

While Homer wasn't nearly as effective offensively, there's still an argument to be made for him as a better third down option out of the backfield due to his blocking skills. He hasn't offered much as a receiver, but fits Seattle's downfield attack with his ability to pass protect. Out of the position, he's been the team's best blocker in that aspect the past two seasons.

But the Seahawks' preference may change under new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who could lean towards a third down back with a higher ceiling to make plays in open space. Dallas fits that more than Homer, who was often unable to find his way past the line of scrimmage when he got the ball. Homer's flashed at times through his first two seasons, but Dallas is currently the better overall weapon, even if he leaves more to be desired as a blocker.

All that said; it's possible both players could be pushed further down the depth chart over the next few months. There's still, of course, the outside chance of a reunion with Carson or Hyde. And with uncertainty about whether or not they have enough at the top to produce a league-average or better run game, the Seahawks could also add another free agent or draft a long-term talent with one of their few selections.

That would make an already intriguing position battle all the more eye-catching. Upon the expected return of preseason games this August, fans should be in store for a fun back-and-forth between Dallas and Homer, and the rest of Seattle's running back group, as the team prepares for a "by committee" approach in 2021.