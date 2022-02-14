Designing an Offensive Blueprint for Seahawks' 2022 Super Bowl Run

The ability to win in the trenches and control the line of scrimmage remains imperative to success in the NFL. This truth was once again on display on Sunday night, as the Bengals weren't able to keep Aaron Donald and his line mates away from Burrow throughout the second half and the Rams did a fantastic job protecting Matthew Stafford down the stretch to engineer a comeback victory for the Lombardi Trophy.

As has been the case for most of Carroll's tenure on the sidelines, the Seahawks' offensive line wasn't good enough in 2021. Some of that had to do with the franchise's head-scratching decision to neglect an obvious area of need at the center position, as they opted to re-sign incumbent starter Ethan Pocic and backup Kyle Fuller rather than make a lucrative investment in free agency or use their second-round pick on Oklahoma prospect Creed Humphrey.

Unsurprisingly, Schneider's decision to go cheap and inexcusably maintain status quo at center blew up in Seattle's face. Injuries prevented Pocic from beating out Fuller for the starting job in training camp and the duo combined to allow 35 quarterback pressures and four sacks on the season. Both players earned dismal pass protection grades below 45.0 from Pro Football Focus and finished in the bottom five among qualified centers in that department.

Meanwhile, Humphrey started all 17 games at the pivot position for the Chiefs, earning the highest overall grade among all centers from PFF and receiving All-Pro votes as a rookie. Corey Linsley thrived in his first season with the Chargers after netting a record-breaking contract in free agency, while David Andrews continued to play well for the Patriots after receiving lukewarm interest from other teams such as the Seahawks on the market.

Luckily, Schneider has a chance to make amends this spring and with some of the money saved by restructuring Wilson, he should be able to pursue a quality upgrade in free agency. From a scheme perspective, Brian Allen of the Rams would be a perfect fit in Shane Waldron's offense and he's coming off an impressive season in which he earned PFF's ninth-highest overall grade at the position. Ben Jones of the Titans and Ryan Jenson of the Buccaneers may also be possibilities.

The draft also features several intriguing prospects who should be on Schneider's radar, though there may not be another Humphrey available to them in the second round. Dohnavan West of Arizona State, Zion Johnson of Boston College, and John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota could be possibilities at pick No. 41 in April.

No matter what, Seattle can't afford to rest on its laurels again and proceed with Pocic as the starter in 2022. The team must find superior option through whatever means necessary to anchor the offensive line and with several viable alternatives to choose from, Schneider has no excuse for coming up empty this time around.