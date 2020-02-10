Seahawks Position Review: Dramatic Makeover May Loom at Tight End

Nearly a month after their season ended at Lambeau Field, the Seahawks have put the 2019 season in the rear view mirror and have transitioned focus to fortifying the roster for 2020.

Revisiting a successful 11-win season that culminated in advancing to the NFC Divisional Round, we’re going to look back at each of Seattle’s positional groups with player grades, top plays, and a key question that will need to be answered during the offseason.

Continuing our position review series, let’s analyze Seattle’s situation at tight end, a position that was riddled with injuries last season and faces plenty of questions heading into the future.

Overview

When training camp opened in late July, the Seahawks top three tight ends on the depth chart were Will Dissly, Ed Dickson, and Nick Vannett. By the time the season ended, two of those players were on injured reserve and Vannett was wrapping up the season as a member of the Steelers. In their absence, Seattle went into the playoffs with Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson, and Tyrone Swoopes as replacements. Injuries proved to be problematic at the position, particularly for Dissly, whose promising season ended when he crumpled to the turf in Cleveland with a ruptured Achilles in Week 6. Dickson was activated on November 20 and spent less than two days on the active roster being placed back on injured reserve, while Willson missed substantial time as well.

Player Grades

Will Dissly: A-

Nobody knew what to expect from Dissly returning from a torn patellar tendon, but the former fourth-round pick out of Washington didn’t miss a beat and re-emerged as Russell Wilson’s favorite target in the first quarter of the season. Starting off red hot, he caught 23 passes for 162 yards and scored four touchdowns in Seattle’s first five games, including a two-touchdown effort in a Week 2 road win over Pittsburgh. Unfortunately, Dissly suffered another season-ending injury in against the Browns and landed on injured reserve, creating a major hole the Seahawks couldn’t replace offensively.

Jacob Hollister: B-

Acquired from the Patriots for a seventh-round pick shortly after the 2019 NFL Draft, Hollister didn’t make Seattle’s initial 53-man roster after missing time in the preseason due to injury. Unclaimed off waivers, he spent the first five weeks on the practice squad before being promoted in Week 6. While he couldn’t replace Dissly’s contributions as a blocker, the former Wyoming standout did everything he could to pick up the slack as a receiver, catching 41 passes for 349 yards and scoring three touchdowns. He also came through in the clutch, catching a game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Buccaneers.

Luke Willson: C

If this grade was simply based on Willson’s locker room presence, it would be a solid A. Teammates happily welcomed him back in Week 3 following Seattle’s decision to trade Nick Vannett to Pittsburgh and Techno music returned to the VMAC with him. But on the field, injuries prevented the veteran from making as much of as an impact as he may have hoped. He sat out five games with hamstring and hip injuries, limiting him to just eight catches for 79 yards in eight games during his second stint with the team.

Tyrone Swoopes: C-

With Ed Dickson unable to return from a knee injury and Willson nursing his own injuries, the Seahawks brought Swoopes back into the fold in late November. Aside from being a healthy scratch in Week 16, he dressed in five of Seattle’s last six games and played 80 offensive snaps during that span. The former college quarterback showed improvements as a blocker compared to his first two NFL seasons and caught one passes for five yards.

George Fant: B

Fans weren’t treated to a reception by the pseudo tight end in 2019, but Fant still served an important role as an additional blocker both in the run and pass game for the Seahawks. Combining four starts in place of left tackle Duane Brown with his tight end duties, the ex-Western Kentucky basketball star played 472 offensive snaps and played at least 20 snaps in eight games. His value as a sixth lineman may help his chances of landing a starting tackle job in 2020, whether back in Seattle or with another team.

Top Play of 2019

Will Dissly reels in a 20-yard back shoulder touchdown in double coverage against the Steelers.

It’s still hard to believe Dissly was playing defensive line for the Huskies just four years ago before transitioning to tight end during his final two collegiate seasons. When he’s been healthy, he’s consistently displayed soft hands and play making ability as a receiver, becoming one of Wilson’s most trusted targets.

Back in Week 2 against the Steelers, the Seahawks were trailing 7-0 midway through the second quarter and had 1st and 10 from the opposing 14-yard line. After Tyler Lockett motioned across the formation to the right, Wilson took the snap and wasted little time lobbing a pass downfield to Dissly on a seam route. With the ball purposely thrown to his outside shoulder with a linebacker and safety bearing down on him, Dissly contorted his body back towards the sideline and snagged the pass at full extension for the score.

Burning Question

With just three players under contract at the position, will the Seahawks pursue a big fish in free agency?

All signs point to Dissly being back in time for training camp, but much like last offseason, questions will persist about his ability to return to form after a second severe injury. Behind him, Hollister is a restricted free agent, Willson is an unrestricted free agent, and Dickson will likely be jettisoned to create $3.25 million in cap space. Not surprisingly, the Seahawks have already made their intentions clear to add talent to a group with just three players currently under contract.

Along with having a free agency visit scheduled with veteran Greg Olsen, Seattle has also been linked to pending free agent Austin Hooper as a potential suitor. Olsen would be a cheaper short-term option, while Hooper will likely push for close to $10 million per year on a long-term deal. Given the team's flexible finances with around $50 million in cap space, making a play for Hooper is a strong possibility if he isn't re-signed or franchise tagged by Atlanta.

If the team prioritizes spending at other positions, several other quality free agents could also be available in March at a more affordable price point, including Darren Fells and Eric Ebron. Add in a solid draft class at tight end and the Seahawks will have a number of alternatives to infuse talent into the position for 2020 and beyond.