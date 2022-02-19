Examining Free Agent Running Back Options for Seahawks

Le'Veon Bell

Bell is the classic example of the fact that most running backs have a short shelf life. In his first five seasons, he earned three Pro Bowl selections and was two-time First-Team All-Pro. Following a contract holdout with the Steelers in 2017, it has all been downhill for Bell and he has not looked nearly like the All-World back he was before. Plus, he has been a headache for multiple teams, burning several bridges with front offices around the league and not playing up to large paydays. His days of big bucks are over and unfortunately, so are the days of him being productive enough to bring aboard, as he averaged 2.6 yards per carry in limited action with Tampa Bay and Baltimore this season.

Giovani Bernard

The North Carolina product was always a fantasy football darling in the earlier years of his career but unfortunately, he rarely delivered on the hype. As it is with most running backs, now that he is on the wrong side of 30, the tread has worn all the way down to the nubs for Bernard. After starting his career with three straight seasons with 1,000-plus all-purpose yards from 2013-2015, his production has been lackluster, having not topped 460 yards since 2015. There are far better, younger options to replace Penny if need be.

J.D. McKissic

McKissic certainly has more juice left in the tank than the other two options in this category at just 28 years old. Plus, he has already done one tour in Seattle from 2016-2018. He's a last resort not because of his ability or value, but due to fit. By now, we all know what the Arkansas State alum is and is not. He is a viable threat as a third down back, especially in the passing game. The 5-foot-10 back had a whopping 80 catches for 589 yards and 954 total yards from scrimmage in 2019 for Washington. He has almost as many receptions as he does carries over his NFL career. He is not any sort of bell-cow, every-down back. Seattle may opt for a back that projects more as the type that can carry the main load if Carson goes down with another injury.