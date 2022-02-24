Examining Free Agent Wide Receiver Options For Seahawks
What constitutes "best fit" for the Seahawks at receiver? Given that they have Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf at their disposal, there is no need to break the bank for the true No. 1 receivers in this free agency class, namely Davante Adams, Mike Williams, and Chris Godwin. Their cap space can be spent more wisely elsewhere.
Still, the Seahawks should look to boost the depth at receiver below their top two targets. Freddie Swain showed flashes but may not be a long-term answer. Even if 2021 second-round pick Dee Eskridge takes a step forward in 2022, Seattle could use another viable weapon at receiver, even if there isn't a need for a top-tier pass-catcher.
Putting each player in one of three different categories - last resort, capable veterans, and best fits - let's breakdown some options for Seattle on the free agent market at wide receiver.
*Odell Beckham Jr. would also have been a prime candidate had he not torn his ACL during the Super Bowl. However, he will likely miss the start of the 2022 season.
Last Resort
Laquon Treadwell
After heading into the 2016 NFL Draft as one of the prized receiver prospects, Treadwell has been a colossal disappointment. The Vikings selected the Ole Miss product 23rd overall and in his four seasons with Minnesota, he never exceeded 302 receiving yards and never had more than one touchdown. As it is with such prospects, the upside is ever-tantalizing. At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Treadwell offers desirable size. 2021 offered a glimmer of hope that he can still be productive. While on a completely dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars squad, he set a career high with 434 receiving yards along with a respectable 8.5 yards per target. Strictly as an option to add depth, Treadwell could offer some value.
Tavon Austin
Austin should be a familiar name to Seahawks fans, as he spent the first five years of his career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Some may remember him running back a punt for a touchdown against Seattle in their Week 1 matchup in 2015, resulting in an upset win for the Rams. Now almost 32, he isn't the high-end athlete he was coming out of West Virginia in 2013. However, like Treadwell, he is a cheaper option coming from the 2021 Jaguars that is low-risk.
Desean Jackson
The Cal product is definitely the biggest wild card of this category. Jackson has been one of the best receiving deep threats in the NFL over the last 14 years. Even during his age-35 season in 2021, he showed he still can do what made him great in the past. He hauled in both a 56-yard and 75-yard touchdown pass this season. While his best days are definitely behind him, his mere presence makes the defense respect the vertical passing game and can still throw a few haymaker punches.
Capable Veterans
A.J. Green
At one time, Green was one of the top three most dominant receivers in the league. Those days are gone, but if his 2021 campaign taught us anything, it's that he isn't completely out of gas yet. In a reserve role with the Cardinals, he posted 848 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Kliff Kingsbury's offense, which was his highest total since 2017. He is one of the most talented receivers of the last decade and it would be fun to see him line up alongside Metcalf and Lockett at Wilson's disposal, even as his Pro Bowl days have long passed him by.
Emmanuel Sanders
Sanders has served in a variety of roles during his 12-year career. He became a Pro Bowl receiver during his time with the Broncos, averaging 1,190 receiving yards between 2014 and 2016. Last season, he offered depth for MVP candidate Josh Allen in Buffalo, catching 42 passes for 626 yards and four touchdowns. He also had 52 total yards and a touchdown in the Bills' two playoff games. Clearly, he can still add value in a reserve role for a contender.
Sammy Watkins
The Clemson alum has carved out a respectable career as a secondary weapon. After being selected fourth overall in the 2014 draft by the Bills, he notched just one 1,000-yard season during his three seasons in Buffalo. Despite disappointing given his lofty draft status, he adds value with his elite athleticism to a team needing depth at receiver. In 2020, he was fifth on the Chiefs in total targets, with 421 yards and two touchdowns. He put up similar numbers for the Ravens last season in a reserve role. Having a weapon like Watkins to complement the receivers already in Seattle could open up the playbook for Shane Waldron and he shouldn't be expensive.
Best Fits
D.J. Chark
At first glance, the choice of Chark may make some scratch their heads. Upon a deeper dive, he is clearly a solid option to add to a top-heavy wide receiver room. After becoming a second round pick for Jacksonville out of LSU, he was able to overcome playing for one of the most maligned franchises in sports and produced at a high level. In his second year, he accumulated 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season. He added 706 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 while missing three games. The reason why some may overlook him is that his 2021 season ended shortly after it began, when he fractured his ankle in Week 4. However, as long as he gets back to 100 percent, he is still a dangerous speed threat. Chark posted the fastest 40-time at the 2018 NFL Combine among receivers and possesses elite speed Seattle could use in a variety of ways.
Michael Gallup
Gallup is another solid receiver who ended the season with an injury. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 after battling a calf injury earlier in the year. In the nine games in between injuries, he was effective for Dallas, with 445 yards and two touchdowns. The Colorado State alum is accustomed to being a complementary piece in an offense, as he was in Dallas to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Grouping him with Metcalf and Lockett would make Seattle extremely dangerous in the passing game. In 2019, Gallup broke out with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. Given his injuries, Seattle could snag him for less money than originally thought and he clearly is one of the best secondary receivers in the NFL.
Christian Kirk
Kirk is a player that has improved every year he has been in the league. In 2021, the final year of his rookie contract, he gathered in 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Cardinals with 103 targets, as he took on a more prominent role in DeAndre Hopkins' absence. He posted three games of at least 90 yards. His athleticism and speed allowed Kingsbury to deploy him in a variety of ways for quarterback Kyler Murray. For his first three seasons, he was off-and-on as Arizona's primary punter returner. Seattle would benefit from Kirk's experience playing a myriad of roles in Arizona's offense.