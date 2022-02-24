Examining Free Agent Wide Receiver Options For Seahawks

D.J. Chark

At first glance, the choice of Chark may make some scratch their heads. Upon a deeper dive, he is clearly a solid option to add to a top-heavy wide receiver room. After becoming a second round pick for Jacksonville out of LSU, he was able to overcome playing for one of the most maligned franchises in sports and produced at a high level. In his second year, he accumulated 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns during the 2019 season. He added 706 yards and five touchdowns in 2020 while missing three games. The reason why some may overlook him is that his 2021 season ended shortly after it began, when he fractured his ankle in Week 4. However, as long as he gets back to 100 percent, he is still a dangerous speed threat. Chark posted the fastest 40-time at the 2018 NFL Combine among receivers and possesses elite speed Seattle could use in a variety of ways.

Michael Gallup

Gallup is another solid receiver who ended the season with an injury. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 after battling a calf injury earlier in the year. In the nine games in between injuries, he was effective for Dallas, with 445 yards and two touchdowns. The Colorado State alum is accustomed to being a complementary piece in an offense, as he was in Dallas to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Grouping him with Metcalf and Lockett would make Seattle extremely dangerous in the passing game. In 2019, Gallup broke out with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns. Given his injuries, Seattle could snag him for less money than originally thought and he clearly is one of the best secondary receivers in the NFL.

Christian Kirk

Kirk is a player that has improved every year he has been in the league. In 2021, the final year of his rookie contract, he gathered in 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Cardinals with 103 targets, as he took on a more prominent role in DeAndre Hopkins' absence. He posted three games of at least 90 yards. His athleticism and speed allowed Kingsbury to deploy him in a variety of ways for quarterback Kyler Murray. For his first three seasons, he was off-and-on as Arizona's primary punter returner. Seattle would benefit from Kirk's experience playing a myriad of roles in Arizona's offense.