Former Seahawks DL Quinton Jefferson Released by Bills; Could He Return to Seattle?

Needing depth along their defensive line, the Seahawks have an opportunity to reunite with a good rotational piece who slipped away last offseason.

Exactly a week away from the start of free agency, the tidal wave of jaw-dropping cuts soon to flood the NFL is beginning to rear its ugly head. With a salary cap decrease due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations are scrambling to stay legal within the the league's financial limitations—the Seahawks included.

Seattle has already had to part ways with its lead pass rusher Carlos Dunlap earlier this week in order to save $14.1 million towards the cap. Today, the AFC East champion Bills have fallen victim to these unfortunate circumstances, cutting productive receiver John Brown and former Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jefferson spent just a year away from the Pacific Northwest after signing a two-year, $13.5 million contract in Buffalo last March and made it all the way to the AFC championship game. Though he was a solid rotational contributor for the Bills, he took a step back in the run game while remaining fairly neutral in his progression as a pass rusher, ultimately falling short of the breakthrough the team was hoping for.

Splitting time as a five-tech defensive end and three-tech defensive tackle, Jefferson put up 3.0 sacks with six quarterback hits on nine pressures and finished ninth amongst all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate at a 13 percent clip. He had 23 combined tackles and forced a fumble, which he recovered. Overall, Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 60.0 - which is considered exactly average - with a pass rush grade of 71.2 and run defense grade of 48.6.

With the release of Dunlap and Benson Mayowa's impending free agency, a reunion with Jefferson could make a ton of sense for the Seahawks. If he returns, it would be his third stint with the team who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Maryland.

Jefferson first busted out on the scene in 2018, appearing in 558 defensive snaps for Seattle. He logged 3.0 sacks, 23 pressures, 15 quarterback hits, and 25 tackles and saw his usage build over time. Entering 2019 with a more prominent role in an overall lackluster pass rushing unit, he finished second in sacks amongst all Seahawks defenders with 3.5 while earning the best run defense grade of his career at 75.1.

The Seahawks, like many teams, have very limited funds to work with this offseason and many needs to address. Pass rush was already one of them before Dunlap's release and is now near the top of their shopping list.

If they need a cheaper option who can provide upside and familiarity with their system, Jefferson is an ideal target this offseason—especially if Mayowa goes elsewhere.

Because he was cut now, Jefferson doesn't have to wait for free agency to begin in order to negotiate with teams and sign with whomever he pleases. While there likely won't be an eager market for him right away in a deep pool of defensive line free agents, it would be surprising if the Seahawks weren't at least involved at some point if they aren't already.