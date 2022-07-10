How Do Seahawks' Defensive Position Groups Stack Up Against NFC West?

Much like at defensive tackle and linebacker, the Rams once again come in first at the cornerback spot due to the presence of an All-Pro talent in Jalen Ramsey, who produced four interceptions and 12 pass breakups in another dominant season. Losing Darious Williams to the Jaguars in free agency could potentially be a major departure, but the organization remains high on David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell, who started five games as a rookie and may be primed for a year two breakout. Getting Troy Hill back in free agency may be the shrewdest move the franchise made this spring and he will likely play the slot.

There's a steep drop off in talent at cornerback for the rest of the NFC West, but the Cardinals do have a rising star in Byron Murphy. The former Washington standout enjoyed a breakthrough 2021 season, setting career-highs with four interceptions and returning one of them for a touchdown. Capable of playing on the outside or in the slot, he's set himself up nicely for a big pay day. Arizona should also be excited about the potential of second-year defender Marco Wilson, who started 13 games on the outside as a rookie after being drafted in the fourth round out of Florida.

If the Seahawks would have retained veteran D.J. Reed in free agency, they likely would have been higher on this list. But the team didn't bring him back and aside from Sidney Jones and Artie Burns, they lack much starting experience on the roster at the position. With that said, Tre Brown played well in five games as a rookie before suffering a patellar tendon injury and incoming rookies Coby Bryant and Tariq Woolen could be long-term starters in waiting. The return of Justin Coleman should also improve the slot competition. The future may be bright for Seattle, but it's tough to project how the group will perform in the present, which is why they come in third right now.

Seeking an upgrade, the 49ers signed Charvarious Ward away from the Chiefs in free agency after he picked off two passes and recorded eight pass breakups in 2021. Ward will play across from Emmanuel Moseley, who battled through injuries last year and has been a starter in the secondary for large portions of the past three seasons with mixed results. The talented Jason Verrett may also be in the mix, but he's coming off yet another severe lower body injury and should be viewed as a wild card at best. In the slot, veteran Darqueze Dennard will get the first crack at the job after barely playing for the Giants and 49ers last year.