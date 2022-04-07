How Early Is 'Too Early' For Seahawks to Take Quarterback in 2022 NFL Draft?

After trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month, the Seahawks have a glaring need at quarterback and the ninth-highest pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. And while many believe none of the young arms in this year's class are worthy of top-10 consideration, things appear to be heading in a direction where using such resources may be the only way to secure one.

Sometimes, the market just is what it is. And right now, despite the class' relatively low standing, the market is indicating a potential early run on quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Six teams in the top 10 picks could all viably take a swing on a young passer. One of those teams, the Giants, holds not one, but two selections in that range. Additionally, the Lions, Texans, Panthers, Falcons and Seahawks all have quarterbacks with varying levels of starting experience on their current roster, but none arguably have a future face of their franchise in tow.

The discourse centered around this quarterback class is a jumbled mess. Some draft experts believe not a single one of these prospects is deserving of being taken in the first round, let alone the top-10. Others feel a bit more positively on that front, arguing that Liberty's Malik Willis, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, North Carolina's Sam Howell and Mississippi's Matt Corral have the upside—some more than others, of course—worthy of a high-pick commitment.

NFL teams appear to land on the latter end of this debate. There is also one highly important factor teams are fully aware of that has been commonly overlooked in this discussion: all first-round picks carry the added benefit of a fifth-year option that will fall well below market value. If any of these quarterbacks live up to—or exceed—expectations, having an extra season of affordable, high-end production under center would be invaluable.

Collegiate pro days featuring all of the aforementioned arms have been littered with scouts, coaches and general managers alike. The Seahawks, in particular, had some form of presence at each and are known to have a pre-draft visit lined up with Ridder next Wednesday.

Ridder has been a popular target among those who follow Seattle. But many view him as more of an option at the team's second or third selections slotted at No. 40 and No. 41, respectively, rather than its first pick at No. 9. The problem with that is: Ridder is trending in the direction of being long gone by that point.

Therefore, the Seahawks' best chance of taking Ridder seems to be with their first pick. Perhaps they could still land him or another passer they like after a trade down into the early-to-mid teens, but again: plenty of teams ahead of—and around—them could realistically go quarterback. On top of the five other seemingly quarterback-needy teams looming in the top-10, others on the outside like the Vikings, Commanders, Saints and Steelers have the need and the capital necessary to make a move up.

All it takes is for one team to break the dam. After that, all bets are off and teams will undoubtedly become nervous about potentially losing out on "their guy." So whether using a high pick on the likes of Willis, Ridder or whoever feels like a "reach" or not, the harsh reality may be that it's the only way to secure one of them. And if the Seahawks truly believe in the talents of one of these prospects, then they'll have to do what they feel is necessary to bring them aboard.