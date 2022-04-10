How Have Departing Seahawks Stars Performed With New Teams?

Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner will both return to Lumen Field wearing different uniforms next season. But as recent history shows, they aren't the first high-profile stars to leave Seattle and play elsewhere over the past decade.

It has been a turbulent offseason to say the least for the Seahawks, who parted ways with two of their most iconic players in quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner before the start of the new league year.

Ushering in a new era after the most successful decade in franchise history, Seattle traded Wilson to Denver for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and a trio of veteran players. Hours later, reports surfaced indicating the team would release Wagner outright and after he hit the market, he eventually signed a five-year deal to join the Rams. On the heels of these moves, no players remain on the roster from the franchise's last two Super Bowl teams.

With the Broncos scheduled to play at Lumen Field and the Rams obviously playing two interdivisional games against the Seahawks, fans will have to see Wilson and Wagner donning different uniforms at their old stomping grounds in 2022. But as 12s know all too well, this won't be the first or the last time a star player comes back to town sporting new threads.

Since general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, Seattle's brain trust has made several difficult roster choices moving on from beloved stars with All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl pedigree. How have those players performed in their new surroundings after they departed?

Before Wilson and Wagner add their names to this not-so-welcome list, here's a look back at eight former Seahawks who achieved stardom with the franchise before continuing their respective careers elsewhere.