How Have Departing Seahawks Stars Performed With New Teams?
It has been a turbulent offseason to say the least for the Seahawks, who parted ways with two of their most iconic players in quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner before the start of the new league year.
Ushering in a new era after the most successful decade in franchise history, Seattle traded Wilson to Denver for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and a trio of veteran players. Hours later, reports surfaced indicating the team would release Wagner outright and after he hit the market, he eventually signed a five-year deal to join the Rams. On the heels of these moves, no players remain on the roster from the franchise's last two Super Bowl teams.
With the Broncos scheduled to play at Lumen Field and the Rams obviously playing two interdivisional games against the Seahawks, fans will have to see Wilson and Wagner donning different uniforms at their old stomping grounds in 2022. But as 12s know all too well, this won't be the first or the last time a star player comes back to town sporting new threads.
Since general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll arrived in 2010, Seattle's brain trust has made several difficult roster choices moving on from beloved stars with All-Pro and/or Pro Bowl pedigree. How have those players performed in their new surroundings after they departed?
Before Wilson and Wagner add their names to this not-so-welcome list, here's a look back at eight former Seahawks who achieved stardom with the franchise before continuing their respective careers elsewhere.
Brandon Browner
Once a key cog in the emergence of the "Legion of Boom," injuries and suspensions slowed Browner down in his final two seasons with the Seahawks after being named a Pro Bowler in 2011. Limited to just nine games during the team's Super Bowl-winning 2013 campaign, he signed a three-year, $17 million contract with the Patriots. Once he returned from suspension, he became a starter in New England's secondary, eventually helping his new team topple his former employer in Super Bowl XLIX. He would play one more subpar season in New Orleans and didn't make Seattle's roster out of training camp in 2016 before his career came to a close.
Max Unger
Despite being only a few years removed from a First-Team All-Pro selection, after battling injuries and being limited to six games in 2014, the Seahawks sent Unger and a first-round pick to the Saints to acquire tight end Jimmy Graham. While Graham made a pair of Pro Bowls in his three seasons in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle struggled to find a viable replacement for Unger, who brought stability to New Orleans' offensive line over the next four seasons. He ended his career on a strong note, making his third and final Pro Bowl while helping the Saints to a 13-3 record in 2018. Meanwhile, the Seahawks continue to search for a long-term center option all these years later.
Russell Okung
Choosing to represent himself without an agent, Okung opted to bet on himself and while the Seahawks reportedly had interest in re-signing him, he wound up going to the Broncos on a one-year deal worth $5 million with an additional four-year, $48 million option. While he started all 16 games for Denver, the team declined that expensive option and he immediately became a free agent again, this time signing a four-year, $53 million contract with Los Angeles. He made his second Pro Bowl the ensuing season and wound up playing three seasons for the Chargers. He last played for the Panthers in 2020, seeing action in only seven games due to injury.
Marshawn Lynch
On the day of Super Bowl 50, after battling injuries throughout the 2015 season, Lynch famously posted a picture on Twitter of his cleats hanging from a telephone wire, announcing his retirement in the way only "Beast Mode" can. He sat out the 2016 season, but once news broke the Raiders would eventually move to Las Vegas, he was inspired to return to play for his hometown team in Oakland. The Seahawks traded Lynch and a sixth-round pick to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick and in his first season back home, he rushed for 891 yards and seven touchdowns. Injuries slowed him down in 2018, but he was still effective in six games averaging north of four yards per carry and was on pace for a 1,000-yard season. After briefly stepping away from the game again, he returned to the injury-riddled Seahawks to play in their season finale in 2019 and scored three touchdowns in two playoff games.
Richard Sherman
Recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon and set to earn north of $11 million in 2018, the Seahawks decided to release Sherman prior to the start of free agency, paving the way for him to promptly sign a three-year contract with the 49ers. Staying in the NFC West, he helped his new team win the division and advance to the Super Bowl in his first season, falling just short of snagging a second Lombardi Trophy. While the team fell back to last place in the division in 2019, he earned Second-Team All-Pro honors and made his fifth Pro Bowl with a vintage season. Since then, while he has played well when healthy, injuries have limited him to 10 total games over the past two seasons and he may be at the end of the line in his illustrious career.
Michael Bennett
Despite making the Pro Bowl for a third consecutive season in 2017, the reloading Seahawks decided to trade the aging defensive end to the Eagles for a fifth-round pick and receiver Marcus Johnson. Immediately making a difference for the defending champions, the versatile defender recorded 34 tackles and 9.0 sacks to help Philadelphia get back to the playoffs as a wild card. After the season concluded, he was traded again, this time going to the Patriots for a future fifth-round pick. His tenure in New England did not go near as well, as he received a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team and was traded to Dallas before the deadline. After bouncing around in his last two NFL seasons, he announced his retirement in July 2020.
Earl Thomas
While Thomas will always be regarded as one of the best to wear a Seahawks uniform with five All-Pro selections on his resume, his departure may be the messiest divorce in franchise history. Unhappy with not receiving a new contract, he held out most of training camp prior to the 2018 season and reported shortly before the regular season opener. He started four games before breaking his leg against the Cardinals and left the field on a cart while infamously waiving the bird towards coach Pete Carroll on the sideline. With the bridge burned beyond repair, he signed with the Ravens and made the Pro Bowl in 2019, though his tenure didn't end well there either. Released before the start of the 2020 season due to conduct detrimental to the team, he has not played a snap since.
K.J. Wright
The most recent big-name defensive player to depart Seattle, Wright wanted to come back for an 11th season and reached out to the team during training camp hoping to make it happen. But interest wasn't mutual despite the fact the veteran linebacker enjoyed a strong 2020 season in which he was the only player in the league with double-digit tackles for loss and pass breakups. Choosing to move forward with Darrell Taylor at strongside linebacker instead, Wright ultimately landed with the Raiders shortly before the start of the regular season and finished with 51 tackles and two tackles for loss in 17 games. He's currently an unrestricted free agent and hopes to play in 2022.