How Likely Is Kayvon Thibodeaux to Fall to Seahawks at Pick No. 9?

Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has seen his draft stock take a decent hit over concerns regarding his motor. But is it enough to drive him all the way down to the Seahawks' first draft pick at No. 9?

Quarterback is inarguably the most important position on an NFL roster, and the Seahawks, after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos last month, are looking for their next signal-caller of the future. They may attempt to land that player later this month with the No. 9 draft pick acquired in the Wilson deal. But with a quarterback class that lacks a true top-10 talent, general manager John Schneider and company would be running a huge risk by foregoing several potential blue-chip players at other positions of need.

One of those spots is edge rusher—a problem area of Seattle's for quite some time. As of now, there looks to be a prime opportunity for it to nab one of the draft's premier quarterback hunters. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is unlikely to fall that far, but the likes of Purdue's George Karlaftis, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson and Georgia's Travon Walker should all be up for grabs.

There is one other name, however: Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon. For a while, Thibodeaux and Hutchinson were seen as the 1A and 1B of the upcoming draft, and some still view the two edges as such. But in recent weeks, Thibodeaux's stock has taken a hit over concerns about his motor, leading to several analysts putting him at—or around—the Seahawks' No. 9 pick in their latest mock drafts.

"I heard a lot about Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including concerns that he just doesn't play with the same fire as some other top prospects," ESPN's Todd McShay said in February (h/t Bleacher Report). "His ceiling is high, but the floor is lower than what you want for a top-five pick. And based on a handful of conversations, it wouldn't shock me if Thibodeaux fell out of the top five."

Seattle is fully aware of the possibility that he could fall, sending seven members of its staff to Oregon's pro day on April 1.

That said, the Lions, who also had seven representatives in Eugene to partly watch Thibodeaux last Friday, may very well write his name in at pick No. 2. But if the Jaguars take an offensive tackle as expected at No. 1, then Hutchinson—a Michigan native—could be the move for Detroit.

Really, though, any team in the top-10 could feasibly take a swing on Thibodeaux. The one thing to keep an eye on is if teams get anxious and force a run on quarterbacks, which did not seem like a possibility until recently. The Lions, Texans (pick No. 3), Giants (No. 5, No. 7), Panthers (No. 6) and Falcons (No. 8) could all be in play on that front. That, paired with the presence of tackles Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross and Evan Neal, as well as the likes of safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, could force Thibodeaux down the board.

This would benefit the Seahawks in a few ways; not only would it raise the likelihood of Thibodeaux falling to them, but it would also further entice them to make a small trade down into the early-to-mid teens and stockpile more draft capital without sacrificing a great deal of potential talent. Nevertheless, if Thibodeaux is there at No. 9, the opportunity may be too good to pass up on.

After all, in three years at Oregon, Thibodeaux earned All-Pac-12 honors twice and was a unanimous All-American selection in 2021. He recorded 19.0 career sacks and 35.5 tackles for a loss; and at the combine last month, he tested in the 93rd percentile among defensive ends with his 40-yard dash time (4.58 seconds), 87th percentile with his 10-yard split (1.59 seconds) and 78th percentile with his bench press (27 reps).

Even with the free-agent addition of Uchenna Nwosu, Thibodeaux would be a welcome addition to a Seahawks pass rushing rotation that has sorely lacked consistent production and upside. Despite the knocks on his game, which Thibodeaux himself has recently refuted, he has the makings of an immediate impact defender with the potential to enter elite territory down the line—something the Seahawks have never truly had the opportunity to acquire over the past decade.

They still might not get that chance at the end of this month, however. At the end of the day, it only takes one of the seven teams ahead of Seattle in the draft order to fall in love with Thibodeaux's skills.