If Seahawks Want Baker Mayfield, They Should Call Browns' Bluff

As openings at quarterback around the league continue to fill up, Baker Mayfield is running out of options to start for someone in 2022. If the Seahawks want him, it may be in their best interests to wait it out a bit.

Russell Wilson is a Bronco. Deshaun Watson is in Cleveland. Matt Ryan has left Atlanta.

Those are just three of the 11 quarterbacks who've switched teams in the last two weeks, and more movement is still yet to come. One signal-caller certain to play elsewhere in 2022 is Baker Mayfield, who, of course, has been supplanted by the Browns' recent trade for Watson.

When the team's interest in the former Texans quarterback was first made known, an irked Mayfield formally requested a trade. At first, the Browns refused to honor his wishes, but now that Watson has officially been secured and Jacoby Brissett has been signed as a backup, Mayfield has become an awkward third wheel on the depth chart.

The Browns have reportedly sought after a high-round pick in return for Mayfield, but the truth of the matter is: they have no leverage whatsoever to make such demands. Their intentions at quarterback are clear, and Mayfield is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract at an $18.1 million cap hit for whichever team carries him.

Some have speculated the Browns could maintain their stance, not deal Mayfield and instead use him as a security blanket if Watson⁠—the subject of 22 known cases of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct⁠—is suspended by the league. But after Mayfield penned an open letter thanking the city of Cleveland for four "life-changing" years, the bridge has been burned to ashes; it's time for the two sides to part ways.

The hangup with that is: the Seahawks may very well be the only team in his market right now. Looking around the league, almost every team is either set at the quarterback position or has made an addition this offseason. From Tom Brady reversing his retirement and returning to the Buccaneers, to Jameis Winston re-signing with the Saints, most teams that entered free agency with a glaring opening under center have since filled it. Even the Falcons, who traded Ryan to the Colts on Monday, have already made a subsequent move by signing Marcus Mariota to a two-year contract.

Outside of the Seahawks, Texans and Panthers, there may not be another team that prefers Mayfield over what it currently has in tow, and no one is paying $18.1 million for someone they view as a backup. But Houston could have acquired him in the Watson deal if it wanted him, and Carolina reportedly has no interest in the former No. 1 pick either—a feeling that is apparently mutual. That leaves only Seattle, which has spent the past two weeks expressing its support for another young quarterback entering the final year of his respective contract, Drew Lock.

Bringing Mayfield to the Pacific Northwest is a complicated venture, particularly because of his high cap hit. Per OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks have roughly $9.9 million in available salary cap space after factoring in draft pick values. Mayfield would cost twice that, and Seattle still has other pressing needs left to address and not a ton of levers to pull to create more financial flexibility.

That's not to say it's impossible, but trading for Mayfield would likely have to be accompanied by an extension in order to lower his 2022 cap hit. That's unlikely to appeal to Seahawks general manager John Schneider and friends.

It also remains to be seen just how much—or little—Seattle is interested in Mayfield. In the same report that ruled out the Panthers, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson noted Mayfield is open to the idea of joining the Seahawks. But aside from a five-day old tweet from Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, and a followup tweet confirming they made a call to the Browns last week, there's been no indication of continued interest.

This, of course, could mean nothing or absolutely everything.

But if the Seahawks are at the very least intrigued by Mayfield, it would be wise for them to play the waiting game and see if the Browns wind up cutting him or come way down on their asking price. After all, it's not like there's a bidding war occurring right now.

In the event Mayfield is released, Seattle should still be in the driver's seat to procure his services. Other teams may be willing to add him as a backup at a lower dollar figure, but they won't be able to offer what the Seahawks could: a clear path to start in 2022.