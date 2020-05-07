SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Marshawn Lynch's Reconciliation with Seahawks a Credit to Pete Carroll

Colby Patnode

When the Seahawks announced they were signing Marshawn Lynch last December to help replace Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, both of whom suffered serious season-ending injuries, most fans were excited. So excited, in fact, they skipped over an equally natural emotion: confusion.

Now, time has a way of healing wounds, but Lynch wasn't exactly a model citizen with regards to how he treated the authority of the franchise. Who could forget the times (yes, it happened multiple times) he flipped off then-offensive coordinator Darrell Befell for not giving him the ball inside the five-yard line?

Remember his hold out? Or his total disinterest in practicing just because he didn't feel like it? And of course, who could forget one of his last moments as a Seahawk when he was rumored to have refused to participate in the Wild Card playoff game against the Vikings in 2016?

Yes, Lynch is an incredible talent and the best running back in franchise history. But he was never hassle-free either. He decided to retire rather than play for Seattle, eventually coaxing his way to Oakland.

Now to his credit, Lynch was never as critical of his teammates as some anonymous Seahawks (aka Richard Sherman), but that doesn't overshadow some serious problems.

But one thing Lynch never had to deal with was being publicly called out by coach Pete Carroll. In fact, Carroll went out of his way to praise Lynch and empower him in a locker room of alphas, even when Lynch broke cardinal rules.

The results of Carroll's constant "fatherly love" with his players has facilitated the healing of a once fractured relationship. Carroll never burns bridges with his players, even when being publicly called out by Sherman, flipped off by Earl Thomas on a medical cart, and largely ignored by Michael Bennett. Instead, Carroll keeps "loving on his guys".

And as a result, Lynch is reportedly itching to play for Seattle again and even Bennett has stated publicly that he'd like to play for Carroll's Seahawks again.

These kinds of interactions showcase one of the most important but vastly overlooked one of the key tenants in building a sustainable winner in the NFL: culture. There are no stats to encapsulate culture, so we tend to ignore it. But getting a room of 53 grown men to move in one direction is difficult and Carroll does it as well as anybody.

While many of his cohorts use fear, intimidation, and threats, Carroll's approach of self-expression, genuine dialogue, and maintaining healthy relationships makes him the picture-perfect example of dealing with the pro athlete of 2020. Jadeveon Clowney forced his way to Seattle. Marshawn Lynch wants to be a Seahawk again. Michael Bennett does too. And so did Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa. That means something.

While Seahawks fans constantly ring their hands at Carroll on Sundays - and rightfully so in some cases - they should remember the things he does that everyone takes for granted. Lynch is just the latest example to prove a point that we could all stand to remember: Pete Carroll is really good at his job. And you shouldn't ever forget that.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Seahawks Sign DeShone Kizer to Compete for Backup QB Role?

Since being drafted in 2017, Kizer has bounced around with the Browns, the Packers, and the Raiders. With the future of his career in serious doubt, joining the Seahawks and competing for a reserve role could be his final shot to prove his value in the NFL.

Thomas Hall10

3 Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Make Seahawks Final Roster

The 2020 season still remains months away and without OTAs or minicamps, it will be even tougher for undrafted rookies to make a positive impression on their respective teams. Which players have the best shot at making Seattle's 55-man roster?

Corbin Smith

A look at what kind of fantasy value Marshawn Lynch may have in 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

landonbuford

Former Seahawks Star Earl Thomas, Wife Involved in Violent Altercation

Trying to beat the release of the story by TMZ, Thomas posted a video on Instagram and didn't deny that an altercation with his wife Nina had occurred.

Corbin Smith

Report: Seahawks Set to Face AFC East First 4 Weeks of 2020 Season

Designing the schedule for the possibility of a delayed season or cancellation of games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL reportedly plans to have out of conference games during the first month of the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

Why Seahawks Should Pursue Veteran CB Logan Ryan

After releasing Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker to create extensive cap flexibility, most expected Seattle to make another run at Jadeveon Clowney. But addressing the secondary by adding Ryan to the fold could have a positive impact on the team's pass rush.

Corbin Smith

by

Hasslefreetucson

Greg Olsen Focused on 'Being Best Player, Best Teammate' with Seahawks

Despite battling through injuries since the 2017 campaign, Olsen isn't ready to put a date on his retirement just yet. For now, he's focused on helping Seattle surge back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2015.

Thomas Hall10

Jadeveon Clowney Waiting for 'Right Opportunity,' Open to Seahawks Return

Still unsigned nearly two months after free agency started, Clowney hasn't cashed in as he envisioned. But the star defensive end isn't going to rush into a deal and will continue taking his time until the right offer comes his way.

Corbin Smith

Greg Olsen 'Re-Energized,' Ready to Make Instant Impact for Seahawks

Despite learning a new playbook and connecting with new teammates amid difficult circumstances, Olsen feels recharged in Seattle and didn't sign a one-year deal to simply play the role of "big brother."

Corbin Smith

Seahawks May Have Struck Gold with Undrafted WR Aaron Fuller

The Seahawks seem to have a knack for finding solid contributors after the final pick of the NFL Draft is announced. Former Washington receiver Aaron Fuller could be their next find.

Colby Patnode