Mid-Free Agency Seahawks Seven-Round Mock Draft

In need of a long-term quarterback solution, the Seahawks get their guy with a rare trade back into the first round and add several key pieces on both sides of the ball in reporter Corbin Smith's latest seven-round mock draft.

With the offseason now in full swing, the Seahawks have been busy plugging numerous holes on their roster through free agency over the past two weeks. Among their most notable moves thus far, they re-signed star safety Quandre Diggs and running back Rashaad Penny along with adding former Chargers starting linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

As the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaches, Seattle still has several positions that need to be addressed. After trading away Russell Wilson, quarterback remains an obvious area of concern, while the team has not re-signed Duane Brown or Brandon Shell and currently has only three tackles on the roster. Defensively, a gaping hole stands out at middle linebacker and both the cornerback and edge rushing groups could use additional help for the present and future.

Aiming to fill a number of these needs while playing the role of general manager John Schneider, I orchestrated three trades in my latest mock draft, including moving back into the first round to snag a potential franchise quarterback.

Landing eight new players in the first five rounds, here's my latest crack at a Seahawks-centric mock draft courtesy of the Draft Network simulator:

Round 1, Pick No. 9 - Charles Cross, T, Mississippi State With a top 10 pick for the first time in 13 years, the Seahawks have a number of viable options to consider with this selection. But while a few pass rushers left on the board intrigue, the team desperately needs a left tackle for the future and Cross could be a day one starter replacing Duane Brown. While he's a bit light at 307 pounds, Cross offers quality athleticism, as he ran a 4.95-second 40-yard dash, along with good length (34 1/2-inch arms) and underrated strength at the point of attack. He's refined in many ways, including being a hand placement technician who sets a stout anchor against bull rushes. He endured a few hiccups against speed rushers off the edge with the Bulldogs, but his reach and sound footwork often allow him to recover and he plays with more tenacity in the run game than advertised. Addressing the second-most important position on offense, Seattle hits a home run filling the void at blind side protector. Round 1, Pick No. 31 - Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh* *Acquired from Bengals in exchange for Pick No. 40, 2023 second-round pick This year's quarterback class hasn't necessarily received glowing reviews, but Pickett stands out as one of the more pro-ready signal callers in this class and the Seahawks sent quarterback coach Dave Canales to scout him at his pro day. Small hands aside, the Oakhurst, New Jersey native possesses many of the qualities Seattle wants under center. Possessing an above-average arm, he has the ability to throw the football downfield and connect on shot plays. He dramatically cut down on his interceptions in 2021 as well, showing a much-improved decision making process and improving at progressing through his reads. He's also a sneaky-good athlete who ran for 20 touchdowns in his college career and has the mobility to extend plays while being a capable passer off-platform. Lingering concerns about ball placement and anticipation are noteworthy, but correctable as he transitions to the pros. If he somehow slides as he did in this mock, Schneider would be wise to move up and grab his future signal caller with the benefit of a fifth-year option. Round 2, Pick No. 49 - Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC** **Acquired from Saints along with pick No. 98 in exchange for pick No. 41 While the Seahawks bolstered their edge rush by signing Uchenna Nwosu in free agency to team up with Darrell Taylor, the team still has major depth concerns as they transition towards a more 3-4 style scheme. Given concerns about his play strength as a defensive end, particularly defending the run, Jackson may not have been in play in recent drafts. But with Seattle seeking hybrid overhang linebackers who can rush and cover, he's an intriguing fit with a similar physical profile to Nwosu. At this stage, he's somewhat of a one-trick pony who wins as an upfield speed rusher with good bend around the corner and will need to add developed counters to his arsenal to be consistently effective in the league. He's also shown himself to be capable in coverage with a pair of picks over the last two years but has limited experience in that capacity. This would be a bit of a projection pick in mid-second round, but there's a toolsy, starter-caliber player there with proper development. Round 3, Pick No. 72 - Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati The Seahawks recently added Joel Iyiegbuniwe in free agency, but after the departure of Bobby Wagner, they need additional reinforcements and Beavers is one of the few prospects in this year's class who has the size, athleticism, and instincts to play all three linebacker spots at a high level in the NFL. For most of his time with the Bearcats, he played as an off-ball linebacker, flashing in coverage with three career interceptions. As a senior, he transitioned to playing more on the line of scrimmage as a strongside 'backer and made an impact as a pass rusher producing 4.0 sacks. After running a 4.67-second 40-yard dash at his pro day, his overall athletic profile may scare some teams away if they are looking for a WILL or MIKE linebacker. But that time registers close to Cody Barton's 4.64 from 2019 and he will enter the league with a far more developed skill set, giving him a chance to compete for playing time in Wagner's former stead right away. Round 3, Pick No. 98 - Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska** **Acquired from Saints along with pick No. 49 in exchange for pick No. 41 The Seahawks have never picked a cornerback earlier than the third round with Schneider and Carroll running the show and that trend continues in this latest mock draft with selection of Taylor-Britt, a three-time captain for the Cornhuskers. A second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 2021, Taylor-Britt has a penchant for getting his hands on the football and finished his career in Lincoln with five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 21 passes defensed. While he measured in smaller at the combine than expected at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, he plays bigger than his size when thrust into jump ball situations. He has the athleticism (4.38 40-yard dash) to become a quality man cover corner, but he will enter the league better known for his prowess in zone and has had his share of mishaps getting toasted with double moves. Tackling remains his biggest area of concern and he will have to clean that up quickly to carve out a role in Seattle, but he has the traits and skills to push for playing time early. Round 4, Pick 109 - Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama Despite re-signing Rashaad Penny, Chris Carson's uncertain status coming off neck surgery creates a need at running back for the Seahawks. The latest in a long line of stud runners to come out of Tuscaloosa, Robinson finally had a chance to be the bell cow runner for the Crimson Tide after waiting behind Najee Harris and Damien Harris during his first four seasons on campus. Built with a powerful 6-foot-2, 225-pound frame, he compares favorably to Carson with a bruising running style and the ability to drag defenders and fall forward every time he touches the football. He also has surprising wiggle for a back of his size and as exhibited at the combine, he possesses underrated straight line speed if he finds a crease to rip off chunk plays. He didn't have many chances to impact games as a receiver beyond catching swing passes and may not be an all-purpose back at the next level. Still, he's a hammer who can handle a large workload and would be an ideal replacement for Carson. Round 4, Pick No. 129 - Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson*** ***Acquired from Cowboys in exchange for pick No. 152 and No. 229 Assuming the Seahawks don't do the unthinkable and trade DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett, receiver won't be a significant area of need in the draft. But if a player of Ross' ability remains on the board this late into the draft, they should pounce on a player with first-round upside. Before sitting out the 2020 season due to spinal surgery, Ross was one of the nation's best wideouts, producing 1,875 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first two seasons at Clemson. At 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, he dominated as a vertical threat using his speed, size, and high-pointing ability to torch opposing corners downfield. He has room to grow as a route runner, proved to be inconsistent creating after the catch, and has a concerning injury history, but at this stage of the draft, Seattle should roll the dice by trading up and getting a premium talent if he falls into day three. Round 5, Pick No. 153 - Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska Even after signing Austin Blythe in free agency, the Seahawks still have long-term concerns at the pivot position and lack depth in the present. Enter in Jurgens, a three-year starter for the Cornhuskers who impressed in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. While on the lighter side at 303 pounds, Jurgens ran a sub-5.00 40-yard dash at the combine and also threw up 25 reps on the bench press, exhibiting a well-rounded athletic toolbox. As a run blocker, while he doesn't always take the best angles out of his stance to attack defenders as a blocker, his light feet and lateral mobility make him an ideal candidate to put in a zone-heavy run scheme at the next level. He's less refined in pass protection, but held up well against athletic interior rushers in the rugged Big Ten. Though he may not be ready to start right away, Jurgens could be in the lineup for the Seahawks in 2023.

