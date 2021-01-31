Needing Explosive Plays, Seahawks Could Look to Indiana Receiver Whop Philyor

After DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks have a ton of question marks in their receiver group entering the offseason. In need of a playmaking tertiary option at the position, could they turn to this prospect out of the University of Indiana?

Perhaps the most overlooked area of need for the Seahawks entering 2021 is at receiver. I mean, the team has DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, so they would seem to have that figured out, right? Actually, no. While Metcalf and Lockett certainly deserve the lion's share of the targets, any offense needs a strong third option. In 2019, that option ended up being Jacob Hollister. But in 2020, that player didn't really exist.

It ended up being David Moore who had a fine season but wasn't exactly a threat that opposing defenses had to account for. At times, it looked like Freddie Swain was headed that way, and the rookie was a useful player and should compete for the role in 2021. But who will he compete against?

Well, Josh Gordon appears unlikely to play another NFL snap. David Moore, Phillip Dorsett, and Jacob Hollister are all slated to be free agents. Most have speculated that Dorsett will sign with the Seahawks for another year, but while that gives the Seahawks another weapon, it doesn't solve a major problem in this offense. For as good as Lockett and Metcalf are, and for as good of a fit as Dorsett may be, none of them excel at creating yards after the catch.

Metcalf led the squad by finishing 17th in yards after the catch (YAC), while Lockett finished 25th. But what this offense needs is somebody who can catch the eight-yard curl, make his defender miss and turn this easy completion into an explosive play. Enter University of Indiana receiver Whop Philyor.

Standing at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, Philyor is one of the more elusive receivers in this year's draft class. At Indiana, Philyor played both inside and outside, though his future will depend on how well he plays in the slot at the next level. He's quicker than he is fast, a true compliment since he's expected to run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash.

Philyor earns high praise for his toughness. Despite his small stature, he has no issue going over the middle, though his greatest attribute is in the short game and on quick screen passes. He works hard as a run blocker and isn't afraid to stick his nose into a defender, something that will earn him a lot of praise from coaches and players alike.

After missing seven games as a sophomore, Philyor came back to Indiana with a vengeance. Upon his return, he hauled in 124 passes for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns in his final 20 games with the Hoosiers, all with quarterback play that was, let's say, "pedestrian."

Philyor looks like a kick returner after the catch and has the chance to break every ball he catches for a big play. The Seahawks struggled to generate explosive plays down the field, particularly in the second half of 2020. And while Metcalf and Lockett certainly can create after the catch, it isn't what they're best at. Seattle needs to find explosive plays and if teams insist on playing Cover 2 to take away those explosives, you need to create them yourselves.

Philyor's size and a strong receiver class will likely push him to the third and final day of the NFL draft, if not into the undrafted free agency pool. For the draft pick-strapped Seahawks, this is the best-case scenario. Philyor can help this offense and push Swain and Dorsett for the number three wide receiver position, potentially all for the NFL equivalent of a freebie.