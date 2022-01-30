One Free Agent Seahawks Could Pursue From Championship Weekend Squads

With a berth to the Super Bowl on the line, the Bengals will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs and the 49ers will battle the Rams in an NFC West grudge match in what should be an exhilarating NFL championship weekend.

While fans watch to see who will advance to Los Angeles for a chance to snag a Lombardi Trophy, executives from other NFL franchises will be keeping a close eye on impending free agents for all four remaining playoff squads as they continue to build their respective offseason blueprints.

Which soon-to-be free agents playing on Sunday would be good fits for the Seahawks to pursue in March? Here's a look at four players who should be on general manager John Schneider's radar: