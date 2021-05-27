Post-Draft Seahawks Positional Overview: Defensive Tackles

With Jarran Reed now in Kansas City, Seattle has a big hole to fill in the interior of its defensive line. Which players will be called upon to help replace his production and could a busted first-round pick be part of the equation?

With free agency mostly wrapped up and the draft in the rear-view mirror, the Seahawks have assembled a 90-man roster and transitioned into their offseason program. Though more moves will be made in coming weeks as they continue to shuffle their roster, the vast majority of players currently under contract will be with the team when training camp opens in late July.

As Seattle ramps up preparations for a new season, the team will be without long-time starter Jarran Reed, who was released as a cap casualty in April and signed with Kansas City. Which defensive tackles will the Seahawks be counting on to help pick up the slack following his departure?

Projected Starters: Poona Ford, Bryan Mone

Continuing to come into his own as one of the best all-around defensive tackles in the NFC, Ford started hitting his stride as a pass rusher during the second half of the 2020 season. Seeing more action at the 3-tech role, he produced 18 of his career-high 28 quarterback pressures during the final eight regular season games, helping him earn the sixth-highest grade among defensive tackles via Pro Football Focus. Already known as a stout run defender, with Reed's exit, he will see an uptick in reps at the 3-tech role alongside the 345-pound Mone, who played well in his own right last season. Though an ankle injury landed him on injured reserve for a portion of the year, he produced nine tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a safety in 10 games and should be ready for an expanded role as the starting nose tackle entering his third season in Seattle.

Reserves: Al Woods, Cedrick Lattimore, Robert Nkemdiche, Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt

Before the team officially granted Reed's wish to be released, the Seahawks wasted little time bringing back Woods on a one-year deal as a reliable insurance option. The run-stuffing 34-year old veteran played well in a spot starting role in 2019, registering 32 tackles, a sack, and two fumble recoveries before ending the year with a suspension for a PED violation. He should be the primary reserve spelling Ford and Mone given his versatility to play both tackle positions, but both Lattimore and Nkemdiche could also carve out roles as rotational 3-techs due to their athleticism and potential pass rushing upside. Adams and Hewitt will also be in the mix as possible 3-tech options competing in camp, with the latter recording 9.5 sacks in his final two college seasons at Virginia Tech.

Wild Card: Nkemdiche

Once the top-ranked recruit in the country, Nkemdiche tantalized with his rare athletic traits at 290-plus pounds while starring at Ole Miss. But he never quite lived up to the hype as a decorated five-star talent, producing 81 tackles and 6.0 sacks in three seasons with the Rebels. Despite the average statistics, the Cardinals used a first-round pick on him in the 2016 NFL Draft and aside from one dominant game against the Chargers in 2018, he was a relative non-factor in four seasons with the Seahawks NFC West rival. He hasn't played in a game since 2019, but coach Pete Carroll has never shied away from talented reclamation projects and at only 26 years of age, there's still a chance he could revive his career as a viable rotational defender if he stays motivated and avoids injury.

Who Makes 53?

It's not out of the question Seattle could still add a defensive tackle in free agency - Sheldon Richardson reunion, anyone? But considering how the group looks currently, the trio of Ford, Mone, and Woods should receive the bulk of the snaps once the regular season arrives. Behind them, Nkemdiche has a prime opportunity to resuscitate his career if he's able to capitalize on it, while Lattimore flashed promise in his NFL debut last January and could be ready to jump into the rotation on Sundays. In all likelihood, with L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, and newcomer Kerry Hyder all capable of reducing inside on passing downs, the team will only keep four players on the active roster at this position at most. Right now, Nkemdiche gets the slight edge over Lattimore, with the latter returning to the practice squad.