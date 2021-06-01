Post-Draft Seahawks Positional Overview: Receivers

While the Seahawks reportedly are in the hunt for Julio Jones, if they don't swing a deal for the star receiver, they should feel confident about the talent and depth they have amassed at the position. Who will fill out the depth chart behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and rookie D'Wayne Eskridge?

With free agency mostly wrapped up and the draft in the rear-view mirror, the Seahawks have assembled a 90-man roster and transitioned into their offseason program. Though more moves will be made in coming weeks as they continue to shuffle their roster, the vast majority of players currently under contract will be with the team when training camp opens in late July.

As Seattle ramps up preparations for a new season, one of the best receiving corps in the NFC got even better via the draft. Which wideouts will fill out the depth chart behind superstars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?

Projected Starters: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, D'Wayne Eskridge

Though they weren't quite able to maintain their torrid pace from the first eight games of the season down the stretch, Metcalf and Lockett each turned in 1,000-plus yard seasons and scored 10 touchdowns apiece, standing out as one of the NFL's best receiver duos. Both set franchise records as well, with Metcalf toppling Steve Largent's single-season mark for receiving yards (1,303) and Lockett eclipsing Bobby Engram and Doug Baldwin's record for receptions (100). Now, the duo will have another exciting playmaker alongside them in Eskridge, who finished first in the FBS division in all-purpose yards in 2020 and scored three touchdowns of 72 yards or more. He should bring some different elements to Seattle's offense as a complementary weapon, including the ability to create after the catch given his prior running back background.

Reserves: Freddie Swain, Penny Hart, John Ursua, Cody Thompson, Aaron Fuller, Darvin Kidsy, Cade Johnson, Tamorrion Terry, Connor Wedington

While Swain cooled off significantly with the rest of Seattle's offense in November and December, he exceeded expectations as a sixth-round selection, catching 13 passes for 159 yards and a pair of scores while also contributing on special teams. He should be the front-runner for the No. 4 receiver behind Eskridge, though he will have to fend off several worthy challengers. As far as returning players go, Hart dressed for 13 games last year primarily due to his special teams talents and has some home-run hitting ability as a receiver, while Ursua, Fuller, and Thompson flashed at times in training camp last year and could all be dark horse candidates. Making this competition all the more intriguing is the arrival of a trio of undrafted rookies in Johnson, Terry, and Wedington, who all present unique skill sets and enough upside to steal a roster spot with stellar preseasons.

Wild Cards: Johnson/Terry/Wedington

Despite putting on a show in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and scoring 27 touchdowns in his first three seasons at South Dakota State, Johnson somehow went undrafted. A crafty route runner with elite quickness and toughness, he should compete for snaps out of the slot right away and can also return kicks. The 6-foot-3 Terry presents a far different array of skills, as he ran in the 4.4s at Florida State's pro day and has the ability to elevate over smaller corners for contested catches downfield. The Seahawks have always loved bigger receivers and with reports indicating they have had discussions about trading for Julio Jones, he will likely get an extended look in the preseason to show what he can do. Wedington, who played 30 minutes south of Seattle at Sumner High School, emerged as a dynamic kick and punt returner at Stanford and also has prior running back experience, which should only help his chances of sticking around.

Who Makes 53?

Behind their three starters in Metcalf, Lockett, and the explosive Eskridge, the Seahawks will have nine receivers likely competing for two or three spots on the 53-man roster. Special teams will be a crucial aspect of the decision making process for the coaching staff and front office, which should give Swain, Hart, Johnson, and Wedington an advantage over the rest of the competition. After impressing as a rookie, Swain will retain his roster spot with another stellar training camp. But Hart won't be as fortunate, as Johnson will shine during exhibition play both as a receiver and special teams contributor to become Seattle's latest undrafted receiver success story. Terry and Wedington won't quite make the 53, but the team will hope to keep them around on the practice squad, while Ursua, Thompson, and Fuller may need to latch on elsewhere.