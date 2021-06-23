Analysis: Predicting Potential Extensions for Jamal Adams, Duane Brown, and Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks aren't strangers when it comes to giving star players extensions shortly before or during the early stages of training camp. With a trio of notable starters heading into the final year of their contract, what will it cost them to lock all three players up for 2022 and beyond?

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, the Seahawks won't return to the practice field until training camp opens in late July.

But while players and coaches will get to enjoy six weeks re-charging before the start of the 2021 season, general manager John Schneider and Seattle's front office will be hard at work negotiating and trying to hammer out new contracts for several notable stars scheduled to become free agents next March. Among those vying for a new deal, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, fellow Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs, and left tackle Duane Brown will all be seeking lucrative extensions.

Making such moves this time of year has been commonplace for Schneider and his regime, as the Seahawks have re-signed Bobby Wagner twice during the early stages of training camp and also locked Brown up on a three-year extension before the 2018 season.

With report day for camp a little over a month away, how much will it cost for Seattle to extend Adams, Brown, and Diggs? And what are the chances each player returns for 2022 and beyond?

Jamal Adams

Why He'll Be Extended: The Seahawks dealt a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Jets to acquire Adams last July. For that reason alone, extending him should be guaranteed. While his coverage numbers weren't great in his first season with the team and he didn't record a single interception, he's a unique weapon unlike any other safety in the league and set a new NFL record with 9.5 sacks as a defensive back, accomplishing the feat in just 12 games. As he became more comfortable in Seattle's scheme during the second half of the season, he elevated his play and teammates fed off of his infectious energy down the stretch. Going into his second season in the system fully healthy and still only 25 years old, he should be significantly better in 2021, which is a scary proposition for the rest of the NFC West.

Why Seattle May Hesitate: If Adams remains hellbent on being paid like an elite pass rusher, even given his All-Pro pedigree, the front office may not be willing to fork over $19 million-plus per year for a safety and a standoff could ensue. Under such circumstances, the player could hold out for a prolonged period of time until differences are settled. There also may be some durability concerns after he underwent multiple surgeries on his shoulder and fingers this offseason that could come into play when discussing guaranteed money.

Odds of Extension: 99%

Projected Contract: Four years, $71 million with $37 million guaranteed

Duane Brown

Why He'll Be Extended: Rebounding nicely from an injury-marred 2019, Brown turned in one of the finest years of his career for the Seahawks in 2020 and returned to top-five tackle status in the process. Per Pro Football Focus, he received an 80-plus grade both as a pass protector and run blocker, allowing just a pair of sacks and committing two penalties while starting all 16 regular season games. Even as he enters his 14th season, he's still a phenomenal athlete for his size and age, able to get outside on perimeter runs to seek out defenders to block and mirror athletic pass rushers off the edge. The team did use a sixth-round pick on Florida standout Stone Forsythe, but after already being burned playing musical chairs protecting Russell Wilson's blind side before Brown's arrival in 2017, it'd be risky to turn the keys over to a day three selection and it remains to be seen if he has the upside to start in the league.

Why Seattle May Hesitate: Despite playing at an elite level last season, Brown will turn 36 years old in August. Even with other tackles such as Rams star Andrew Whitworth playing well deep into their 30s, he will begin declining at some point and the team does now have a potential successor-in-waiting to groom on the roster in Forsythe. While the Seahawks would love to have him back beyond this season, they may want to do so at a cheaper price to protect themselves in case he begins to break down and any extension will likely max out at two additional years.

Odds of Extension: 80%

Projected Contract: Two years, $23.5 million with $12 million guaranteed

Quandre Diggs

Why He'll Be Extended: One of the NFL's most underappreciated ball-hawking safeties for the past three seasons, Diggs finally received some much-deserved respect by being named to his first Pro Bowl team in 2020. Over the past two seasons, he's one of only five safeties with at least eight interceptions and he achieved this feat in just 26 regular season games. Handling his center field duties magnificently, opponents have rarely been able to beat Seattle down the seam or on corner routes, a testament to his stellar play. Despite being a smaller safety at 5-foot-9, 197 pounds, he's also a potent hitter who helps clean up screens and running plays, producing 85 tackles in 21 games since being acquired from the Lions midway through the 2019 season. Only 28 years old, he should have several good seasons left in him and his skill set fits the free safety position in Seattle's Cover 3-heavy scheme to perfection.

Why Seattle May Hesitate: In a perfect world, the Seahawks would lock up both Adams and Diggs in a heartbeat. The two Pro Bowlers complement one another quite well and have been friends dating back to when Diggs was still at Texas and Adams was being recruited. But the franchise could be staring at a $30 million per year price tag to retain both beyond this season and while the cap is expected to skyrocket in coming seasons, that's an alarming amount of money to spend at the position, especially with a younger, cheaper Marquise Blair still on the roster providing a cheaper alternative.

Odds of Extension: 60%

Projected Contract: Three years, $30 million with $13 million guaranteed