Predictions: 5 Seahawks Who Will Exceed Their 2020 Numbers

It was a record-setting season for several Seahawks on both sides of the ball in 2020, so it's hard to imagine just how better they could be. Nevertheless, with many newcomers arriving and players returning from injury, there's always room to turn it up a notch.

From DK Metcalf to Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams, the Seahawks broke several franchise records—and one NFL record—in one of their best regular seasons in team history last year. Unfortunately, such success would not carry over into the postseason, where the team quickly exited following a disappointing 30-20 loss to the Rams in the wild-card round.

Reflecting back on Seattle's 2020 as a whole, it becomes clear that, despite all the success that came, there's plenty of room to grow. Injuries, a disastrous first half on defense and an inconsistent second half for the offense limited the team for long periods of time, making it hard not to wonder what could have been.

But with that comes hope for better results in 2021, both from a team and player perspective. Today, we'll be looking at five Seahawks who look to be in great position to exceed their 2020 numbers.

Disclaimer: Though he seems like an obvious choice for this list, Darrell Taylor will not make an appearance. If he plays just one down this year that'll technically be an improvement over his injury-plagued 2020. Same goes for players like Marquise Blair, Colby Parkinson and Rashaad Penny, who saw minimal playing time last year.

RB Chris Carson

2020 stats: 681 yards and five touchdowns on 141 carries, 287 yards on four touchdowns on 37 receptions

Carson set a career-high in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, but a mid-foot sprain kept him out for four games and limited his production on the ground. Still, for missing a quarter of the year, he was pretty darn good. Assuming he stays healthy, it should be fairly easy for him to eclipse his numbers from last year—in the running game, at least. The return of Rashaad Penny may cut into his carries a little, though it's likely Penny merely supplements the free agent loss of Carlos Hyde. In that case, Carson should see a high volume of touches in Shane Waldron's wide zone scheme. Expect him to get back to being the 1,000-yard rusher he was in 2018 and '19.

TE Gerald Everett

2020 stats: 417 yards and one touchdown on 41 receptions, two yards and one touchdown on one carry

Following his former positions coach and passing game coordinator to the Pacific Northwest, Everett is a No. 1 tight end for the first time in his career. Despite improving in each of his first four years in the league, his numbers have unfortunately been limited by playing second fiddle to Tyler Higbee in Los Angeles. That's great news for those hoping for a breakout campaign, however, and Everett boasts the tools necessary to have one. Offering great versatility in his ability to line up practically anywhere on the field, fans shouldn't view him as a pure tight end in Seattle; he's an offensive weapon, and the Seahawks appear prepared to utilize him as such. Frankly, it would be shocking if he doesn't have a noticeable uptick in targets, yardage and touchdowns.

TE Will Dissly

2020 stats: 251 yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions

While it was a down year for him statistically, Dissly was able to appear in all 17 games for the Seahawks in 2020 and that's nothing to scoff at. With more time removed from the torn Achilles injury he suffered in the first half of the 2019 season, he looks ready to be more involved in the team's passing attack, much like he was through the first 10 games of his career. He may have Everett in front of him on the depth chart now, but in Waldron's offense, two tight ends should be more than able to co-exist and thrive together. The Rams offenses Waldron helped craft heavily featured two tight end sets, and Dissly has already alluded to a significant usage of 12 personnel in Seattle. He should be more than able to serve as the Gerald Everett to Everett's Tyler Higbee in this system, giving Russell Wilson a nice crutch to lean on in the pass game while excelling as a blocker, per usual.

LB Jordyn Brooks

2020 stats: 57 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, zero interceptions, four pressures, 0.0 sacks

Taking on a more prominent role in Seattle's defense towards the end of the year, Brooks registered just six starts in his rookie season. Now set to be the team's starting weak-side linebacker whether or not K.J. Wright returns, he should naturally see his numbers go up quite a bit in 2021. With his excellent closing speed and physicality, Brooks could very well push 90-100 tackles on the year. His first career sack is likely on the horizon, as well as his first career interception—something he'll likely pile on given his stellar pass coverage skills. Big things should be in store for the 2020 first-round pick after an impressive debut.

S Jamal Adams

2020 stats: 83 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three pass deflections, zero interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 34 pressures, 9.5 sacks

It may seem weird to find Adams on this list. After all, he broke the "one NFL record" mentioned at the top of this article: the single-season sacks record for a defensive back. It'll be hard to top that, but keep in mind that he reached that mark in just 12 games, all while nursing a strained groin, broken fingers and a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injuries understandably led to a lack of production in pass coverage, though Adams has never been one for high interception totals in his young career. Still, even with some of the incredible numbers he posted in his first year in Seattle, that may only be a taste of what's to come. Adams is one of the game's premier defenders when healthy and will likely be well-paid heading into the start of the season, giving him plenty of juice to post a dominant season across the board.