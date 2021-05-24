Ranking Quarterbacks On Seahawks' 2021 Schedule: No. 14-8

While the Seahawks could face several superstar quarterbacks on their 2021 schedule, they will also have to deal with several quality starters and emerging young signal callers along the way. Continuing our annual series, Ben Roethlisberger and Justin Fields headline the "Seasoned Starters and Rising Youngsters" grouping.

The NFL won't officially kick off the 2021 season until mid-September, but it's never too early to begin dissecting the Seahawks upcoming opponents.

Most years, Seattle would have a pretty strong idea which quarterbacks they will be facing once the schedule drops following the NFL Draft in mid-May. But that's not the case at all this offseason, as numerous opponents such as the Packers and Texans are dealing with difficult situations revolving around their star quarterbacks and other teams have incoming rookies set to push established veterans for playing time early.

Amid this uncertainty, coupled with the possibility of injuries during the actual season forcing backups into action, ranking quarterbacks on the Seahawks schedule will need to go at least two-deep for several upcoming opponents.

In part two of our countdown, here's the "Seasoned Starters and Rising Youngsters" cluster on Seattle's 2021 docket.

14. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Two short years ago, Garoppolo tossed 27 touchdown passes and nearly threw for 4,000 yards for the first time in his career while guiding the 49ers to the Super Bowl. He looked to be the long-term answer under center in Santa Clara. But his past durability concerns resurfaced in 2020, as he appeared in just six games and missed the final two months with a high ankle sprain, leading the team to trade up to the No. 3 selection to eventually pick Lance. Given his massive contract, San Francisco has maintained that Garoppolo will be the starter in 2021, but he will be on the shortest of leashes and if he struggles or suffers another injury, he could be holding a clipboard sooner rather than later.

13. Carson Wentz, Colts

Only four years ago, Wentz found himself as a top MVP candidate for the Eagles, as he threw 33 touchdown passes in 13 games before succumbing to a torn ACL. Since then, he hasn't been the same quarterback and after throwing a league-worst 15 interceptions, he wound up losing his starting job late in 2020 as Philadelphia turned to rookie Jalen Hurts. Still only 28 years old, the Colts decided to roll the dice on the talented former No. 2 overall pick, reuniting him with coach Frank Reich, who served as his offensive coordinator during his best years with the Eagles. If he's able to rediscover his game, Indianapolis could be a dark horse Super Bowl contender in the AFC. But the jury remains out on whether or not that will happen and from an individual opponent standpoint, he's never beaten the Seahawks.

12. Jared Goff, Lions

Goff had several stellar seasons with the Rams after being a top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, including being named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 with 60 combined touchdown passes and 8,492 passing yards. But like Wentz, his play regressed over the past two years, as he threw just 42 touchdowns compared to 29 interceptions. As a result, coach Sean McVay sought out an upgrade and dealt him to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. As the Seahawks know all too well, the 26-year old Goff has plenty of arm talent and can be a top-10 caliber quarterback with adequate protection and weapons around him. But Detroit is in the midst of a rebuild and quite frankly doesn't offer the same receiving threats at his disposal, which will make life much tougher for him with his new team.

11. Justin Fields, Bears

Coming off a sensational junior season in which he led Ohio State to the National Championship game, Fields somehow lasted all the way to pick No. 11, allowing the Bears to leap up nine spots to acquire their next franchise quarterback. At 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash, showcasing elite speed for a quarterback. He also possesses plus-arm strength and accuracy to go with his rare athleticism, which could make it tough for Chicago to keep him on the sidelines for long in favor of either Andy Dalton or Nick Foles. It would be a stunner if he's not dressing against Seattle in Week 16 and assuming he's in the lineup as expected, his dual-threat capabilities will create issues for Pete Carroll's defense.

10. Jameis Winston, Saints

Once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston flashed his top-tier physical tools in spurts during five seasons with the Buccaneers. But he was dogged by off-field issues, maturity questions, and poor decision making during that span, including throwing a league-worst 30 interceptions in 2019. Few teams expressed interest in signing him after Tom Brady replaced him in Tampa Bay and he was forced to settle for a backup role in New Orleans. Still just 27 years old, if there's a coach who can get the most out of the inconsistent signal caller, it's Sean Payton. With Drew Brees now retired, Winston should be the favorite to replace him and he's played well against Seattle in the past, which could make Week 7 a fun prime time matchup at Lumen Field.

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Even two years ago, Roethlisberger would have been significantly higher on this ranking given his career credentials. A borderline Hall of Fame candidate with 396 career passing touchdowns, six Pro Bowls, and two Super Bowl rings, he has been one of the best quarterbacks in the game for nearly two decades. But the 39-year old sputtered late last season after a hot start and he's well beyond his prime at this point. He doesn't have near the mobility he once did and his arm strength seems to have been sapped by Father Time and injuries. Nonetheless, any given Sunday, he can still play at an elite level and he had 33 touchdown passes a year ago, so he won't be a slouch for the Seahawks to deal with at Heinz Field in Week 6.

8. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington

Though he will never be mistaken as an elite quarterback, Fitzpatrick honestly doesn't receive the respect he deserves for the career he's turned in as a former seventh-round pick out of Harvard. Set to enter his 17th season, "Fitz Magic" continues to be a galvanizing presence in the locker room who provides underappreciated production and leadership on the field. Last year, he helped lead Miami to a 4-3 start and also came in late for Tua Tagovailoa in relief to beat Las Vegas, finishing with 13 touchdown passes and over 2,000 passing yards in just nine games. The bearded wonder will now join a talented Washington squad with a stable of weapons in Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Antonio Gibson that could cause Seattle headaches in Week 12.