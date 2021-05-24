Ranking Quarterbacks On Seahawks' 2021 Schedule: No. 7-1

Over the course of the 2021 season, the Seahawks will face numerous talented quarterbacks. Which ones stand out as the best of the best?

The NFL won't officially kick off the 2021 season until mid-September, but it's never too early to begin dissecting the Seahawks upcoming opponents.

Most years, Seattle would have a pretty strong idea which quarterbacks they will be facing once the schedule drops following the NFL Draft in mid-May. But that's not the case at all this offseason, as numerous opponents such as the Packers and Texans are dealing with difficult situations revolving around their star quarterbacks and other teams have incoming rookies set to push established veterans for playing time early.

Amid this uncertainty, coupled with the possibility of injuries during the actual season forcing backups into action, ranking quarterbacks on the Seahawks schedule will need to go at least two-deep for several upcoming opponents.

Putting a bow on our countdown, here's the "Cream of the Crop" representing the best quarterbacks on Seattle's upcoming schedule.

7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

In his third season as Minnesota's starting quarterback, Cousins threw 13 interceptions, tying a previous career-high. This helped contribute to the team's dismal 7-9 record. But he also set a new career-best with 35 touchdown passes and threw for 4,265 yards, the third-highest total he has posted in nine NFL seasons. Though he isn't necessarily elite, the former Michigan State standout has been consistent and durable, throwing at least 25 touchdown passes in each of the past six seasons. With Justin Jefferson poised to become a superstar on the outside alongside Adam Thielen, he should have no shortage of weapons and will benefit from playing against the Seahawks at home this year.

6. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars



It may seem way too early to anoint Lawrence as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but there's a reason he's been coveted since he first stepped foot on Clemson's campus. He can make all the NFL throws, offers underrated mobility and athleticism, and has the "it" factor necessary to emerge as a star quickly. He also has a potential top-10 receiver in D.J. Chark and a steady running game to compliment him. Jacksonville might not be ready to contend just yet, but the team will be in most games due to Lawrence's greatness and his presence alone should make a Week 8 game in Seattle a tougher one than anticipated at home.

5. Matthew Stafford, Rams

Following 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford will get a fresh start with the Rams, teaming up with Sean McVay as the replacement for Jared Goff. A gunslinger at heart who has displayed his toughness playing through multiple injuries over the years, the former No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia eclipsed 25 touchdown passes for the fifth time in his career in 2020 despite playing for a poor Lions squad and once again dealing with health issues. He should benefit from a far better supporting cast in Los Angeles, including receivers Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and incoming rookie Tutu Atwell. How quickly he acclimates to McVay's offense will be a key factor in the NFC West race and his arrival could make the Rams division favorites.

4. Ryan Tannehill, Titans

Illustrating his revival story wasn't a fluke, Tannehill turned in the best statistical season of his career in 2020 while leading the Titans back to the playoffs. He tossed a career-high 33 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions while posting a 106.5 passer rating and averaging nearly eight yards per attempt. The ex-Texas A&M receiver also remained a threat using his legs, rushing for 266 yards and seven touchdowns. He lost one of his top receivers in Corey Davis in free agency, but the team did draft a pair of receivers in the draft and has a budding star in A.J. Brown ready to explode in his third season. Add in two-time defending rushing champion Derrick Henry behind him in the backfield and he shouldn't miss a beat in his second full season as starter in Tennessee.

3. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Injuries slowed Murray towards the end of his second season, which caused the Cardinals to stumble down the stretch and ultimately miss the playoffs. Still, he improved his touchdown total from 20 to 26 as a passer and torched opponents as a ball carrier, rushing for 819 yards and 11 touchdowns. He wound up earning the first of what could be many Pro Bowl nods and Arizona made a few big moves to help him this offseason, signing veteran A.J. Green in free agency and drafting speedy receiver Rondale Moore. As long as he stays healthy, the elusive signal caller is poised for a breakout third season, which isn't a fun development for Seattle or the rest of the NFC West moving forward.

2. Deshaun Watson, Texans

It remains unclear whether Watson will play for Houston - or anyone at all, for that matter - in 2021 due to ongoing legal issues. After requesting a trade earlier in the offseason, he's currently dealing with more than 20 sexual assault lawsuits, which puts his status for next season in limbo. But if he manages to get his off-field situation in order, avoids a lengthy suspension, and is willing to play for the Texans again, there's no question he's one of the few elite quarterbacks on the Seahawks schedule. Even on a poor four-win team in 2020, he threw 33 touchdown passes and passed for a career-high 4,823 passing yards. Often under duress behind a shaky line, he also remained dangerous running the ball, rushing for 444 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

In a normal offseason, Watson's situation would easily be the biggest wild card on Seattle's schedule given his current dilemma. However, this has not been a normal offseason for quarterbacks in general and coming off an MVP season, Rodgers reportedly doesn't plan to play for the Packers anymore due to frustrations with the front office. The team called his bluff by not trading him during the 2021 NFL Draft, indicating publicly they won't entertain the idea of moving him. But Green Bay's hands could be tied and a trade remains a possibility, especially if Rodgers digs his feet in during training camp and isn't willing to budge on his demands. He's been a nightmare for the Seahawks to handle at Lambeau Field in the past and behind the scenes, players and coaches may be hoping he gets his wish to wind up in Denver or somewhere else.