Ranking Remaining Veteran QB Options For Seahawks

In their first media appearance since trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos on March 8, Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence in newly-acquired quarterback Drew Lock. But the new league year is still in its infancy, and both Schneider and Carroll have proven to be masters of misdirection, particularly as of late.

Therefore, it's hard to take either's statement at face value, especially when Schneider himself added that he and the organization will continue to assess their options. And while many have linked Seattle, which currently holds pick No. 9 in next month's draft, to Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, NFL insider Josina Anderson is reporting that the team prefers to have a veteran succeed Wilson under center instead

There are still several options—some better than others, of course—who may fit that bill. But the list grows small if the Seahawks are less focused on someone who can bridge the gap to their next franchise quarterback and more on a passer who would keep them in the postseason conversation. There's also the obvious hurdle of circumstance, as the nature of the situation changes from player to player, which makes certain quarterbacks harder to acquire and others easier.

Let's go over 12 of the veteran options who may or may not be on the table for Seattle moving forward.

1. Matt Ryan

Deshaun Watson opting for Cleveland over Atlanta and others has greatly diminished the chances Ryan gets traded this spring, but never say "never" after the 14-year veteran's career-long team publicly vied for his replacement. The clearest, most realistic path for the Seahawks to legitimately compete in 2022 is still arguably with Ryan at the helm. Contrary to popular belief, the 2016 league MVP can still play at a high level, dragging a poor Falcons roster to a decent 7-10 record in 2021 while throwing for 20 touchdowns and 3,968 yards without Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley at his disposal. For Seahawks fans who've wanted a more fast-paced aerial attack that uses the entire field, Ryan would be the ideal man to make it happen. In Anderson's report about the team's desire for a veteran quarterback, Seattle was mentioned to have made contact with Atlanta in regards to Ryan's availability. If acquired this weekend, the 36-year old would only account for $8.1 million of the team's salary cap in 2022.