Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 55-51

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

55. Ben Burr-Kirven, Linebacker #55

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 230 pounds

2019 Stats: Eight tackles, one forced fumble in 16 games

One of the nation's best tacklers while starring at Washington, Burr-Kirven missed several weeks of offseason workouts recovering from sports hernia surgery before returning to action in time for his first training camp. The fifth-round pick didn't see many snaps in Seattle's first three preseason games, but he exploded a team-best 12 tackles in the exhibition finale to clinch his roster spot. Though he only played a grand total of four defensive snaps, he proved to be one of the Seahawks best special teams players, playing 66 percent of the team's snaps in the third phase of the game.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Seattle's decision to draft Jordyn Brooks in the first round and re-sign Bruce Irvin in free agency have further crowded the deepest positional group on the roster. Thanks to those moves, there's no guarantee the undersized Burr-Kirven will make the team, but his special teams prowess gives him the best shot at staying on the right side of the bubble.

54. Ryan Neal, Cornerback, #35

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2019 Stats: One tackle in three games

Originally signing with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Illinois, Neal received his first taste of NFL action dressing for one regular season game as a rookie. After being waived by the Falcons, Neal quickly landed with the Seahawks practice squad last September and eventually earned a promotion to the active roster in December. He dressed for Seattle's final three regular season games, playing 38 total snaps on special teams and recording his first NFL tackle.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Though he offers great size and the versatility to play cornerback and safety, Neal's path to a roster spot lies on special teams. After taking advantage of his limited playing time late last season, he will have a legitimate opportunity to beat out Neiko Thorpe, Brian Allen, and several undrafted free agents for a coveted roster spot.

53. Tyler Ott, Long Snapper, #69

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds

2019 Stats: Played in all 16 games

One of the more reliable snappers in the league, Ott has played in all 16 games each of the past three seasons for the Seahawks with few miscues, which has kept him largely under the radar. At his position, the fact he's rarely mentioned by broadcasters is a good thing, as snappers typically only draw attention if they do their job poorly. Seattle's decision to give him a three-year extension in 2019 looks like a wise one.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Barring an unexpected signing or an injury, Ott doesn't have any competition for long snapping duties on the roster. He's a lock to make the final 53.

52. Ethan Pocic, Guard/Center, #77

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 320 pounds

2019 Stats: Four games played with one start at left guard

Once a promising second-round pick who started 11 games as a rookie, Pocic's career has been derailed by injuries the past two seasons. Initially a starter at left guard in 2019, an ankle injury suffered in Week 2 allowed J.R. Sweezy to steal the job away from him and he started just two games the rest of the year. Things only got worse in his third season, as he landed on injured reserve twice with neck and sports hernia injuries, limiting him to 91 total offensive snaps in four games and casting some doubt about his future with the team.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: When healthy, Pocic has shown he can be a solid NFL guard, but he hasn't been able to stay on the field long enough to develop. Releasing long-time starting center Justin Britt opens up the possibility he could get a crack at winning the backup role at his natural position. However, the arrival of B.J. Finney and a boatload of guards could make it difficult for him to survive roster cuts.

51. Branden Jackson, Defensive End, #93

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

2019 Stats: 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two passes defensed

Despite being released multiple times in his career, Jackson kept fighting and after avoiding a pink slip last August, he set several career-highs while playing in 15 games for the Seahawks last season. Though he's not flashy and won't put up gaudy pass rushing numbers, the former Texas Tech standout offers the versatility Seattle wants up front, as he can play defensive end and reduce inside in pass rushing situations. He's also good at getting his hands into passing lanes, as he's swatted away three passes over the past three years.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Jackson has had to scratch and claw for everything he's earned in the NFL and next month won't be any different. The additions of Irvin, Benson Mayowa, Darrell Taylor, and Alton Robinson will put him squarely back on the roster bubble, but his experience, versatility, and leadership give him a strong chance to stick once again.