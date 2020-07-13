SeahawkMaven
Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 25-23

Corbin Smith

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

25. Marquise Blair, Safety, #27

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds

2019 Stats: 32 tackles, two forced fumbles in 14 games

Battling several injuries during offseason workouts and training camp, Blair struggled to grasp Seattle's playbook and earn the trust of Pete Carroll and the coaching staff. As a result, after missing two preseason games, he opened his rookie season exclusively playing special teams and only played 12 defensive snaps during the first six weeks of the season. With Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson nursing injuries, the hard-hitting safety started three consecutive games from Week 7 to Week 9, producing 22 tackles, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble during that span. The return of McDougald and midseason trade for Quandre Diggs limited his opportunities for the rest of the year, but he continued to shine on kickoff coverage.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: With Diggs and McDougald returning as projected starters, Blair could once again have a difficult time earning snaps on defense. However, Carroll indicated in June that he could see some snaps as a nickel defender to get him on the field and if he has a better grip on his assignments, he could push McDougald for playing time at some point during the season.

24. Benson Mayowa, Defensive End, #99

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 265 pounds

2019 Stats: 15 tackles, 7.0 sacks, and three forced fumbles in 15 games

Back in 2013, Mayowa had to earn a contract from the Seahawks by performing well in an audition at the team's rookie minicamp. He wound up playing in two games as a rookie and seven years later, he has since blossomed into a viable NFL pass rusher. Starting with a breakout 2016 season in which he recorded 6.0 sacks for the Cowboys, the former Idaho star has produced 18 of his 20 career sacks over the past four seasons with three different teams. Even though he played less than 30 percent of the Raiders snaps last season, he set career-highs with 7.0 sacks and three forced fumbles, proving to be one of the most efficient rushers in the league. Two years ago with the Cardinals, he also showed he could defend the run, producing 11 tackles for loss despite starting only four games.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Though he's never been more than a situational pass rusher in seven prior NFL seasons, the 28-year old Mayowa should be the favorite to start at the LEO defensive end spot in Week 1. He's a better run defender than advertised and can pin his ears back to chase down quarterbacks. At minimum, he will provide a reliable veteran who can take the reins until rookie Darrell Taylor is ready to break into the lineup.

23. Phil Haynes, Guard, #60

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 322 pounds

2019 Stats: Played in one postseason game

Impressing coaches and veterans alike during his first offseason program, Haynes looked poised to push for immediate playing time as a rookie. But after undergoing sports hernia surgery shortly before the start of training camp, he opened the season on the PUP list and wasn't activated to the 53-man roster until November, preventing him playing a single regular season snap. However, when the injury-battered Seahawks needed him to step up in the playoffs, he did just that. Already without starting left guard Mike Iupati, Jamarco Jones suffered a concussion in the first half of the Divisional Round against the Packers, forcing Haynes into action. The former Wake Forest standout performed admirably in his first NFL action, helping Seattle nearly pull off a monumental comeback in a 28-23 defeat.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Without a conventional offseason, Haynes may not be able to make the second-year jump he would have under normal circumstances. Still, the 322-pound mauler offers the physicality line coach Mike Solari covets at the position and he flashed promise in pass protection in his only game last year, opening the door for him to unseat Iupati as the new starter on the left side.

