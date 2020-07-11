Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 35-31

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

35. Cody Barton, Linebacker, #57

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 237 pounds

2019 Stats: 23 tackles, one pass defensed, and one quarterback hit in 16 games

Though the third-round pick out of Utah impressed in his first training camp, Barton opened the season exclusively playing special teams and played just seven total defensive snaps through Week 12. But when Mychal Kendricks suffered a hamstring injury against the Vikings in Week 13, he jumped into the starting lineup as a replacement at strongside linebacker, producing 14 tackles in a pair of starts. Kendricks eventually tore his ACL during the season finale and the rookie was thrown back into the lineup for the playoffs, recording eight tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Seattle's two postseason contests.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Following two solid playoff outings, the future looks bright for Barton in Seattle. But with K.J. Wright returning for another season, Bruce Irvin re-signing in free agency, and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks joining the team, earning snaps on defense next season may be tricky without injuries and he may be stuck with primarily playing special teams again.

34. Mike Iupati, Guard, #70

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 331 pounds

2019 Stats: 15 starts in 16 games played

Reuniting with line coach Mike Solari, who worked with him during his first couple of NFL seasons in San Francisco, Iupati played in all 16 regular season games for the first time since 2012. Starting 15 games at left guard, he helped running back Chris Carson eclipse 1,200 rushing yards for the first time in his career and proved himself to still be an effective run blocker. Unfortunately, a neck injury suffered late in the regular season prevented him from playing in either of Seattle's two playoff contests, as Jamarco Jones replaced him in the lineup.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Re-signed to a one-year deal in April, Iupati won't simply be given a starting job and may not necessarily be a lock to make the final roster either. At 33 years of age, the four-time Pro Bowler will have to stay healthy and hold off Phil Haynes, a promising second-year blocker viewed by many in the organization as the long-term starter at left guard.

33. Ugo Amadi, Cornerback, #28

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 201 pounds

2019 Stats: 17 tackles, one fumble recovery in 16 games

Lauded for his versatility and well-rounded game coming out of Oregon, Amadi appeared to edge out Jamar Taylor and Akeem King for the starting nickel cornerback role out of training camp. But after logging 21 defensive snaps in the season opener, the Seahawks re-signed Taylor and Amadi didn't play another defensive snap until mid-December, instead starring as a key special teams player. Re-entering the lineup after Taylor's release, he produced eight tackles and a pass defensed over Seattle's final five games, including both playoff contests.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Coach Pete Carroll indicated the slot cornerback role was Amadi's "to lose" back at the NFL Scouting Combine and after choosing not to draft another cornerback in April, he should be the heavy favorite to maintain the job. Depending how much nickel defense the Seahawks play in 2020, he could be in line for a significant uptick in playing time.

32. David Moore, Receiver, #83

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 215 pounds

2019 Stats: 17 receptions, 301 yards, and two touchdowns in 14 games

Coming off a promising second season in which he finished third on the team with 445 receiving yards and scored five touchdowns, Moore regressed in many areas last season. A broken humerus bone suffered in training camp cost him the first two games and he finished with more than two receptions just twice during the regular season, ending the year with just 17 total receptions. Still struggling to find consistency, he came through with two receptions for 57 yards in a Wild Card win over the Eagles before being shut out in the Divisional Round.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: With Seattle placing an original round tender on him, this will be a make or break season for Moore heading towards free agency. While he's flashed dynamic play making ability at times, he's also been prone to disappear too often and with added competition around him, he will have to make a major step forward to win the No. 3 receiver job behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

31. Jacob Hollister, Tight End, #48

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 245 pounds

2019 Stats: 41 receptions, 349 yards, and three touchdowns in 11 games

Thanks in part to a groin injury that cost him a couple preseason games, Hollister didn't make Seattle's roster initially and spent the first five weeks of the season on the practice squad. But after receiving a promotion to the active roster in Week 6, the ex-Wyoming standout took on a far greater role after Will Dissly suffered a torn Achilles tendon. Quickly becoming a trusted target for Russell Wilson, he finished the season third on the Seahawks in receptions and receiving yards despite playing in just 11 games. He also caught a game winning touchdown against the Buccaneers and came up inches short of doing it again in the season finale against the 49ers.

Where He Fits Into Seahawks 2020 Plans: Though Seattle signed Greg Olsen in the offseason and Dissly is expected to be ready for training camp, Hollister brings a different skill set to the table. An athletic move tight end with plus-route running skills and soft hands, the Seahawks will continue to find ways to utilize him even if he's not a starter and he provides excellent depth at the position.