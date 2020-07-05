Ranking Seahawks 2020 Roster: No. 60-56

With the calendar flipping to July, NFL training camps will begin around the league in a matter of weeks. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be ranking each player on the Seahawks 90-man roster. These rankings won't simply be based on pure talent. Positional importance, salary, standing on the depth chart, and draft positioning will be among a number of factors considered as we introduce each member of the squad.

60. Stephen Sullivan, Receiver/Tight End, #87

Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

2019 Stats: 12 receptions, 130 receiving yards at LSU

Arising from homelessness and a family ravaged by drug abuse, Sullivan found his way to Baton Rouge as a four-star recruit and one of the nation's top receivers. Though he never caught more than 23 passes in a season and hauled in only three touchdowns with the Tigers, he became a versatile chess piece for coach Ed Orgeron as he transitioned to tight end during his last two years on campus. He provided valuable contributions for LSU's national title team and became the first member of his family to graduate from college.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Despite pedestrian numbers at LSU, the Seahawks traded back into the seventh round to ensure they landed Sullivan, who possesses rare athletic traits for his size. Listed as a receiver on the team's roster, he's a high-upside prospect who could hold his own competing against David Moore, John Ursua, and Freddie Swain for a roster spot as a rookie.

59. Linden Stephens, Cornerback, #34

Height/Weight: 6-foot, 193 pounds

2019 Stats: Three tackles with Dolphins

Entering the league undrafted out of Cincinnati in 2018, Stephens has racked up frequent flyer miles during two NFL seasons bouncing between five different teams. Last year alone, he participated in training camp and the preseason with the Broncos before being released and signed with the Seahawks practice squad. He finally made his regular season debut with Miami, who signed him to the active roster in December, and he played 30 defensive snaps in three games before being waived in April and re-signed by Seattle.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: It would be a bit of a surprise if Ugo Amadi isn't Seattle's starting nickel corner entering his second season, but if there's a player who could surprise at that position, it's Stephens. Coach Pete Carroll and John Schneider name dropped him following April's draft as competition in the slot and after playing in a handful of games last year, he could push Amadi during training camp.

58. Chad Wheeler, Offensive Tackle, #75

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 318 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Undrafted out of USC in 2017, Wheeler started five games at tackle for the Giants as a rookie and won a starting job out of training camp in 2018. He wound up playing in all 16 games and made 14 starts at right tackle, but after allowing five sacks in 847 snaps per Pro Football Focus, the team released him with an injury designation last September. He spent the entire regular season on the Seahawks practice squad before being promoted to the active roster as an insurance policy during the playoffs.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: Behind Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, and Cedric Ogbuehi, Seattle lacks experience at the tackle positions and third-year player Jamarco Jones could see action at guard. If that happens, Wheeler may have a direct path to a roster spot as a reserve competing against undrafted rookie Tommy Champion.

57. Nick Bellore, Fullback, #44

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds

2019 Stats: Two receptions, 23 receiving yards, and one touchdown

With versatility being his calling card, Bellore has carved out a nine-year career with four different teams after going undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2011. At one point, he started 10 games at linebacker and made 83 tackles for the 49ers back in 2016. Following two seasons with the Lions, where he converted to fullback, he signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks and appeared in 14 games in 2019, primarily playing special teams.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: At least for now, Seattle doesn't have another fullback on the roster aside from Bellore. With one year left on his current contract, he's not a lock to make the team since he played less than 30 offensive snaps a year ago, but his special teams value and experience playing multiple positions will be extra beneficial this year without OTAs and minicamps.

56. Jordan Simmons, Guard, #66

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 339 pounds

2019 Stats: N/A

Claimed off waivers from the Raiders in September 2018, Simmons impressed in three spot starts that season replacing D.J. Fluker at right guard, including helping the Seahawks rush for over 200 yards against the Rams and Vikings. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending knee injury in his last start and missed all of the 2019 season with more knee problems. Durability concerns have plagued him dating back to his time at USC, where he played in only nine games.

Why He Could Make Seahawks: When healthy, Simmons fits the prototypical profile for a guard in coach Mike Solari's system, as he's a powerful blocker who excels at moving defenders off the ball. But he hasn't proven he can stay on the field and while he's shown a lot of potential in limited game action, if he misses any time in camp, it may be difficult to justify keeping him given his injury history.