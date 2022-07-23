Ranking Seahawks 90-Man Roster Into Tiers Before 2022 Training Camp
With a long, turbulent offseason now in the rearview mirror, a new-look Seahawks squad will usher in a new season by reporting for the start of training camp on July 26.
Looking at Seattle's 90-man roster heading into camp at the VMAC, which players stand out as locks to make the team? And which ones find themselves on the roster bubble or as absolute long shots?
Putting all 89 players into nine different tiers using several different criteria, including positional value, positional depth, prior production, and scheme fit, here's a look at where every member of the Seahawks stands with camp opening next week.
Superstars
1. DK Metcalf
Poised to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL in the near future, Metcalf joined exclusive company alongside Jerry Rice and Randy Moss as one of five players to catch at least 200 passes, record at least 3,100 receiving yards, and score 29 touchdowns in his first three seasons. With Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner gone, he should take on a far greater leadership role moving forward.
2. Tyler Lockett
A beacon of consistency unlike few other receivers in the league, Lockett continues to find ways to improve year after year and remains one of the most underrated at his craft. He joined Steve Largent as the second wideout in Seahawks history with three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and will look to vault up the record books in several categories this season.
3. Jamal Adams
While Adams hasn't been as dominant as the Seahawks envisioned when they traded two first-round picks to the Jets for him, the aggressive safety still offers a one-of-a-kind skill set as a blitzer and made progress in coverage before injuring his shoulder last season. With the team expected to play more two-deep coverages and use him more creatively rushing quarterbacks in 2022, he will have a chance to return to All-Pro form.
4. Quandre Diggs
Somehow still getting disrespected despite earning back-to-back Pro Bowl nods, Diggs returned to Seattle on a three-year, $40 million contract and will resume his role locking down center field. As natural of a ball hawk as there is at the position in the entire league, he will aim for his third straight season with at least five interceptions and stay active blowing up ball carriers when opportunity knocks.
5. Michael Dickson
Appropriately nicknamed "Big Balls," Dickson's uncanny ability to conduct magic when his foot strikes the football immediately made him one of the NFL's best punters. While he hasn't been an All-Pro since his rookie season in 2018, he led the league in punts downed inside the opposing 20-yard line last year and remains a premier special teams weapon for the Seahawks.
Stars in Waiting
6. Jordyn Brooks
Stepping out of Bobby Wagner's shadow in his sophomore season, Brooks improved dramatically over the course of the season, eventually breaking Seattle's franchise record with 184 tackles in 17 starts. After racking up 10 tackles for loss, he will take over as the team's defensive play caller on the field and his next step towards becoming an All-Pro revolves around continued improvements in coverage.
7. Darrell Taylor
Rebounding from a lost season due to a long recovery from leg surgery, Taylor got off to a fast start before tailing off down the stretch in 2021. Though his production waned in the final two months, he tied for second on the team in sacks (6.5) and playing in a 3-4 scheme perfectly catered for his strengths, he has a chance to explode pinning his ears back off the edge and hunting down quarterbacks in year three.
8. Rashaad Penny
Finally able to stay healthy long enough to play to his potential, Penny burst onto the scene over the final six games last season, leading the entire NFL with 706 rushing yards and three games over 130 yards during that span. A dynamic home run-hitting threat out of the backfield who produced eight runs of 25 or more yards in limited action, he hopes to replicate that production over an entire season after re-signing on a one-year deal in March.
9. Noah Fant
A key part of the Russell Wilson trade, Fant should be featured in a tight end-friendly offense catching passes from either Drew Lock or Geno Smith. While he's been productive in his first three NFL seasons, the Seahawks will be banking on him breaking out with a change of scenery and giving the team a tight end capable of stretching the field and creating after the catch.
10. Charles Cross
Only 21 years old, Cross has yet to suit up for an NFL game, so it may seem premature including him in this tier. However, the former Mississippi State standout went No. 9 overall for a reason, as he's a smooth athlete with outstanding footwork and technique in pass protection who should be able to hold his own right off the bat in the department. In time, he could be a dominant blind side protector.
Pro Bowl Caliber
11. Damien Lewis
Injuries and struggles adapting to left guard limited him during an up-and-down second season, but the Seahawks will be hoping for the physical, mauling Lewis to return to his rookie form and provide an anchor for their run game in the interior.
12. Uchenna Nwosu
Playing in a similar 3-4 defense to the one he excelled in with the Chargers, Nwosu should be penciled in as a day one starter across from Taylor and after producing career-highs in sacks and pressures in 2021, Seattle hopes its top free agent investment will take another major leap forward harassing quarterbacks.
13. Poona Ford
While Ford has yet to quite fulfill his potential as a pass rusher in the sacks department, he set a career-best in pressures last season and remains one of the NFC's best run stuffing defensive tackles. With much at stake in a contract year, it wouldn't be surprising to see him take his game to another level in 2022.
14. Gabe Jackson
Acquired from the Raiders for a fifth-round pick, Jackson started in all but one of the Seahawks' 17 games last year and played some of his best football down the stretch. After allowing a career-high in pressures in pass protection, the pressure will be on for improved overall performance as one of the team's highest-paid assets.
15. Dee Eskridge
Rocked by injuries throughout a disappointing rookie season, including a severe concussion, Eskridge finished with only 10 receptions and 62 yards in 10 games. Back healthy, the Seahawks will be counting on the speedy wideout to ramp up his contributions substantially as a receiver while also being involved in the run game and special teams.
16. Sidney Jones
Experiencing a rebirth back in the Pacific Northwest, Jones played the best football of his five-year NFL career during the final two months and didn't allow a single touchdown in Seattle's final six games. As a reward, he received a one-year contract and should be a favorite to start at one of the cornerback spots in 2022.
17. Shelby Harris
Criminally overrated for several years running, Harris emerged as a do-it-all defensive tackle in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense, generating at least 5.0 sacks in two of the past three seasons. One of the worst pass rushing teams in the NFL a year ago, Seattle would love to see him post similar numbers alongside Ford in his first year with the organization.
18. Boye Mafe
A remarkable athlete at 261 pounds, Mafe dominated the Senior Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine, bolstering his stock to become an early second-round pick for Seattle. He has a lot of room to grow in his game and might not be ready to start right away, but as a situational rusher, he could be a dangerous reserve for Clint Hurtt's aggressive defense.
19. Chris Carson
Formerly a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Carson underwent neck surgery last December and his status for the upcoming season remains in limbo. But if cleared to play, he would add more bite to Seattle's already talented running back group.
20. Ken Walker III
Some may call Walker III a hedge for Carson given the veteran's health, but a second-round pick isn't used on an insurance running back and the Doak Walker Award winner possesses elite burst and vision out of the backfield. Even if Carson returns, the rookie should get a significant number of carries right off the bat.
Quality Starter
21. Cody Barton
Stuck behind Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright on the depth chart in his first three NFL seasons, Barton will finally get a crack at starting full-time with free agency right around the corner. A converted safety, his athleticism and coverage skills should be his greatest asset in Hurtt's defense.
22. Tre Brown
After a brief injured reserve stint, Brown came hot out of the gate when he broke into Seattle's starting lineup in Week 7, allowing only a 50 percent completion rate and no touchdowns in coverage in five games. Unfortunately, a patellar tendon injury ended his season in Week 11 and his status remains uncertain for the start of camp.
23. Abraham Lucas
One of the most proficient pass protectors in all of college football for the past four years, Lucas didn't yield a single sack as a senior and like Cross, he possesses an elite toolbox of athletic traits for the position. Beating out Jake Curhan won't be an easy task, but he enters camp as a favorite to start right away for Seattle.
24. Austin Blythe
Reuniting with Shane Waldron and Andy Dickerson, who coached him in Los Angeles, Blythe's familiarity with their offensive system should make him an upgrade over former starter Ethan Pocic. But questions about his pass blocking skills persist and there's still much for him to prove coming off a disappointing season in Kansas City.
25. Will Dissly
Though he lacks the juice as a route runner, Dissly ranks among the best blocking tight ends in the game and his value in the trenches earned him a lucrative three-year contract extension. If he can be a bit more productive in the passing game than he was the past two years, the deal could offer better value than expected.
26. Al Woods
Showing no signs of rust after sitting out the 2020 season as COVID opt out, Woods enjoyed arguably the best season of his career anchoring the middle of Seattle's defensive line. Set to start at nose tackle, the 35-year old should make life easier for the linebackers behind him while making plenty of plays in the backfield on his own accord.
27. Marquise Blair
Capable of playing multiple positions at a high level, Blair's NFL career to this point has been derailed by injuries, as he's only played in eight games over the past two years due to a torn ACL and fractured knee cap. If healthy, the hard-hitting safety has a chance to reclaim his role as the starting slot corner and play extensive snaps.
28. Coby Bryant
Fourth-round picks don't often come into the NFL with a chance to start right away, but Bryant isn't a typical early day three pick. The reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner brings elite ball skills and impressive football instincts to the equation, which should position him to push Brown and Artie Burns for a starting job on day one.
Spot Starter/Valuable Reserve
29. Ryan Neal
Starting nine games over the past two seasons, Neal has been the ultimate super-sub for Seattle's secondary. Displaying a versatile skill set, he's produced 93 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups on defense while also excelling on special teams.
30. Quinton Jefferson
After a slow start to his NFL career, Jefferson has evolved into quality interior pass rusher over the past four years, producing at least 30 pressures each season. Ford and Harris will likely start over him, but he still should play extensive snaps at multiple alignments for Seattle in his second stint.
31. Freddie Swain
Exceeding expectations as a sixth-round pick out of Florida, Swain doubled his stats across the board compared to his rookie season, finishing fourth on the team with 343 receiving yards and scoring four touchdowns. He'll be in the mix for the No. 3 receiver role against Eskridge as well as return duties on special teams.
32. Justin Coleman
Arguably the best slot corner to play for the Seahawks during the Pete Carroll era, Coleman scored three defensive touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. After three inconsistent seasons with the Lions and Dolphins, he'll be looking to show he's still a starter-caliber nickel option returning to the Pacific Northwest.
33. Ugo Amadi
A Swiss army knife who can play both safety spots as well as nickel corner, Amadi has taken advantage of injuries in front of him, producing 108 tackles and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons. At his best in zone coverage, he'll be a viable contender for the slot position against Coleman and Blair in camp.
34. Jake Curhan
The latest undrafted success story to be unearthed by Seattle's scouting staff, Curhan performed admirably in five starts at right tackle to close out the 2021 season. The presence of Lucas will make it tough to stay in the lineup, but his physicality and run blocking savvy give him a fighting chance to start in Week 1.
35. Artie Burns
Burns underwhelmed in his first four seasons with the Steelers and then missed the entire 2020 campaign with a torn ACL. But the former Miami star thrived playing in Sean Desai's defense in Chicago and the two will work together again in Seattle, giving him a real shot at starting on the outside.
36. Phil Haynes
Rebounding from two injury-hampered seasons, Haynes capitalized on the opportunity to start a game apiece at both guard spots at the tail end of the 2021 season, helping Penny rush for over 150 yards in both games. A starting spot isn't available - for now - but he still may be in future plans.
37. Colby Parkinson
Foot injuries caused Parkinson to open each of his first two seasons on the PUP list and when he returned, he was a non-factor with seven combined catches. With a clean bill of health, the soft-handed 6-foot-7 target still has the upside to be a red zone weapon in Waldron's offense.
38. Bryan Mone
The presence of Woods likely presents a road block for the massive 345-pound Mone to start this year, but the Seahawks clearly view him as the nose tackle of the future after handing him a two-year extension last month and he will be a significant factor in the trenches once again.
39. Travis Homer
The best pass protecting back on the roster, Homer has a distinct advantage vying for Seattle's third down back duties. He's also a superb special teams player, as evidenced by scoring a touchdown on a fake punt run and returning an onside kick last season.
40. Alton Robinson
Following a promising rookie season, Robinson went into ghost mode most of 2021, finishing with just a single sack while seeing diminishing snaps in the second half. Questions remain about his fit in a 3-4, but he will still be in the mix for reps as a hybrid outside linebacker.
41. DeeJay Dallas
Shifty and quick for a short, stocky running back, Dallas' former background as a receiver benefits him sliding out into the slot and snagging passes in two-minute drill situations. A better runner between the tackles compared to Homer and a capable special teams asset in his own right, he's squarely in the third down competition.
42. Nick Bellore
Popular in the locker room for his goofy personality, Bellore continues to be one of the best kick and punt coverage specialists in the NFL, as he racked up 15 tackles and a forced fumble. His days seeing any action as a fullback seem numbered, but he's still an emergency option at linebacker if needed.
43. Marquise Goodwin
While he might not be able to run a sub-4.30 40-yard dash these days, Goodwin remains a burner with elite speed and polished route running skills. Experience in an offense similar to Waldron's under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could give him an inside track to securing a roster spot.
44. Tyler Ott
Ott's name never gets heard on broadcasts, but that's a good problem for a long snapper to have. The Seahawks remain in excellent hands with him firing missiles back to Dickson on field goals and punts.
45. Geno Smith
Starting three games in place of an injured Russell Wilson last season, Smith has a built-in advantage in the race to replace the star quarterback as the team's new starter. If he can throw with accuracy and consistently make smart choices with the football in camp, he has a great chance to be under center in Week 1.
46. Drew Lock
Lock flamed out in Denver, losing his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater before the 2021 season. Possessing all the physical tools to be a quality starting quarterback, the Seahawks will be banking on a change of scenery helping him play much closer to his potential and surpass Smith as a possible long-term starter.
47. Jason Myers
Since re-signing with Seattle in 2019, Myers' overall play has been erratic. He barely made 80 percent of his kicks in 2019, only to go a perfect 24-for-24 in 2020 while breaking the franchise record for consecutive kicks made. Unfortunately, his play tailed off again last season and his future with the team will be on the line in 2022.
Intriguing Youngsters
48. Stone Forsythe
With Duane Brown and Brandon Shell entrenched as starters at the two tackle spots, Forsythe only played 14 offensive snaps as a rookie. Looking to show off improved technique, he will vie for the right tackle job as a wild card contender.
49. Bo Melton
Boasting 4.34 40-yard dash track speed and positional flexibility on offense and special teams, Melton enters a crowded competition at receiver with a chance to make an immediate splash as a rookie.
50. Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Reuniting with associate head coach Sean Desai, the athletic Iyiegbuniwe may be a dark horse to watch pushing Barton for snaps at middle linebacker and at minimum will add another quality special teams ace to the fold.
51. Tariq Woolen
With only two years of experience at cornerback under his belt, Woolen enters the NFL as raw as can be. However, his size (6-foot-4, 33 1/2-inch arms) and rare athletic traits give him a ceiling beyond the clouds and he could star on special teams right away for the Seahawks.
52. Tyreke Smith
Adjusting to a 3-4 defense will take time for Smith, who played traditional defensive end in a 4-3 defense at Ohio State. But the fifth-round pick possesses a relentless motor and plays faster on the field than testing numbers would suggest, giving him a shot to carve out a rotational role as a rookie.
53. Dareke Young
Making the leap from Division II to the NFL can be a daunting task and Young may not be ready for the competition just yet. But like Woolen, he has an enticing athletic tool box with 4.4 speed and sub-6.90 3-cone quickness at 224 pounds and he's starred on special teams, giving him a fighting chance for a spot on the 53.
54. Jon Rhattigan
If not for his ongoing recovery from a torn ACL suffered last December, Rhattigan might be higher on this list after impressing with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams as a rookie. Once healthy, he will have a prime opportunity to resume his role as a core kick and punt coverage cog.
55. Myles Adams
Finally earning his shot to play in a regular season game late last year, Adams maximized on his first two opportunities by impressing in losses to the Rams and Bears. Only 290 pounds, his size may make it tough to excel in a 3-4 scheme, but he looks primed to push for a roster spot.
56. Tyler Mabry
Mostly spending his first two seasons on the practice squad, Mabry doesn't have a clear path to making the 53-man roster after the arrival of Noah Fant. But his special teams ability and positional flexibility on offense make him worth keeping around on the practice squad for further development.
57. Vi Jones
A tall, lean, athletic defender at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Jones somehow didn't earn a combine invite after a strong senior season at North Carolina State. Looking the part of an NFL off-ball linebacker in rookie minicamp and OTAs, his best chance to make Seattle's 53-man roster will be starring on special teams.
58. Shamarious Gilmore
Logging close to 5,000 snaps at the college level, Gilmore brings great experience with him to the NFL after a sensational career at Georgia State. With the Seahawks having limited depth at guard going into camp, he has an outside chance at earning a roster spot with a stellar camp and preseason.
59. Bubba Bolden
Trying to crack a loaded safety group as an undrafted rookie will be a near-impossible feat, but Bolden has the size, athletic traits, and pedigree to surprise. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defender packs a punch as a tackler and could emerge as a quality special teams asset immediately.
60. Jacob Eason
The pride of Lake Stevens High School, Eason returned home claimed off of waivers midway through the 2021 season. While boasting a rocket arm, he hasn't shown near enough accuracy or command of the offense to be a threat to win the starting job, but further development on the practice squad may be warranted.
61. Dakoda Shepley
Claimed off waivers from the 49ers last August, Shepley dressed for a handful of games but didn't see any action on offense. He'll be deadlocked in a battle for the backup center job against Kyle Fuller next month.
Veteran On Notice
62. L.J. Collier
Failing to replicate a quality sophomore season, Collier found himself out of Seattle's defensive line rotation entirely for large stretches of 2021. Now in the final year of his contract, the Seahawks hope moving full time to defensive tackle brings out his best as an interior rusher.
63. Penny Hart
Making the most of his talent, Hart enjoyed another strong training camp last August and wound up playing in all 17 games, contributing seven receptions and 11 tackles on special teams. Getting back onto the roster may be a tall order with the depth around him, but he shouldn't be counted out.
64. Kyle Fuller
Versatility remains Fuller's calling card, as he has now started NFL games at tackle, guard, and center. The veteran struggled most of the 2021 season, however, and he will have to exhibit notable progress development-wise to maintain his roster spot.
65. John Reid
Coming over from Houston in a mid-August trade, Reid played in 11 games with two starts, contributing 12 tackles and two pass breakups. While only 26, the return of Coleman, Blair, and Amadi likely squeezes him out of a roster spot.
66. Cody Thompson
Making strides in each of his previous two seasons in Seattle, Thompson drew the attention of receivers coach Sanjay Lal this spring. His special teams ability will be a feather in his cap as he tries to get over the hump and finally make the team out of training camp next month.
67. Ben Burr-Kirven
Working his way back from an ACL tear, Burr-Kirven faces an uphill battle with the arrival of Iyiegbuniwe and eventual return of Rhattigan. But if healthy, his special teams value puts him on the right side of the roster bubble.
68. Michael Jackson
Forced into duty in a Week 16 win over Detroit, Jackson made the most of his chance by registering a pair of pass breakups. The arrival of Bryant and Woolen makes a roster spot unlikely, though special teams play could be a factor working in his favor.
69. Aaron Fuller
Now in his third season with the Seahawks, Fuller could be down to his final opportunity to stick with the team. Special teams will provide the best avenue for him to make the final roster as a return specialist.
70. Tanner Muse
Failing to make the Raiders roster out of camp last August, Muse landed on the Seahawks practice squad before eventually being elevated to the active roster and dressing in six games. He's squarely on the bubble with Jones, Burr-Kirven, and possibly Rhattigan battling for one or two spots.
71. Josh Jones
A former second-round pick for the Packers, Jones has bounced around in five NFL seasons, but he did play well in two games for the Seahawks late last season. Capable of playing both safety positions, it's not out of the realm of possibility he could push for one of the last roster spots.
Practice Squad Hopefuls
72. Josh Johnson
A physical, downhill runner with underrated receiving and pass pro skills, Johnson has the talent to be on an NFL roster. But the logjam in the backfield makes it unlikely he will make the Seahawks without injuries in front of him.
73. Aaron Donkor
Allocated to Seattle through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, Donkor spent the entirety of his first season with the organization on the practice squad. With a ton of talent in front of him, he's likely looking at the same fate this year, though he could dress when Seattle plays in his native Germany in Week 10.
74. Greg Eiland
Formerly a multi-year starter in the SEC, the 6-foot-8 Eiland redshirted his first season in Seattle on the practice squad. With Forsythe and Curhan returning as viable backups, winning a roster spot behind Cross on the left side may be improbable.
75. Joey Blount
Following a decorated college career at Virginia, Blount somehow went undrafted. Excelling on special teams will be required for him to sneak onto the roster, but his athleticism and ball skills should make him an intriguing practice squad option.
76. Jarrod Hewitt
A high motor interior pass rusher, the 290-pound Hewitt flashed at times in his first preseason, but he was crowded out at a deep defensive tackle position. His fit in a 3-4 scheme may be questionable and he will open camp with much work to do in order to climb up the depth chart.
77. Lakiem Williams
A local product from the Tacoma area, Williams bounced on and off Seattle's practice squad last year. Though undersized, he has some intriguing athletic traits and can squat north of 550 pounds, so he may be a sleeper to watch if he shines on special teams.
78. Cade Johnson
Snagged as a priority undrafted free agent, Johnson entered his first camp as a dark horse at receiver. But despite a decent preseason, he spent all season on the practice squad and the arrival of Melton and Young could make it difficult for him to hang around for another season in any capacity.
79. Liam Ryan
Playing alongside Lucas for several years in Pullman, Ryan previously earned Second-Team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 and played snaps at tackle, guard, and center. That versatility may be the only thing working in his favor pushing for a roster spot, however, as his short arms will limit him to playing inside.
80. Darwin Thompson
An explosive athlete with soft hands as a receiver, Thompson broke into the league with the Chiefs and saw limited action as a rookie. But he fell out of the backfield rotation and didn't play at all last year, so his status on the Seahawks' depth chart is on tenuous ground.
81. Scott Nelson
Possessing enticing athletic tools to go with quality size, Nelson turned in a stellar senior season at Wisconsin and has the versatility to play either safety spot. Playing at the deepest position on the roster won't help his cause, but carving out a role on special teams would work wonders aiding his chance of making the roster.
82. Matt Gotel
Another local product with Tacoma ties, Gotel took his talents across the country to play at West Florida, helping the program capture a Division III national championship. Built with a powerful 340-pound frame, he could be a fun developmental project at nose tackle.
83. Cade Brewer
While Brewer didn't make a ton of plays as a receiving tight end at Texas, he did score eight touchdowns in five seasons with the Longhorns' program. A capable blocker at 240 pounds with above-average athleticism, he will be vying for a practice squad spot and may have enough upside to make the roster down the road.
84. Joshua Onujiogu
With scouts taking notice of his gaudy statistics at tiny Framingham State, Onujiogu earned a rare opportunity for a Division III prospect signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. With Robinson, Smith, and Donkor ahead of him on the depth chart, the practice squad is likely his ceiling as a rookie.
Long Shots
85. Josh Turner
Bringing experience at corner and safety with him, Turner's versatility may give him a chance to stick on the practice squad. But the Seahawks have a logjam at corner and he will be hard-pressed to impress with limited snaps.
86. Deontai Williams
In terms of physical tools, Williams stacks up favorably with the other three undrafted safeties on the roster and enjoyed a stellar career at Nebraska. But he's already 25 years old and that won't help his odds of making the roster or practice squad.
87. Elijah Jones
A size/speed/length prospect, Jones bounced around with three different college programs and struggled to carve out a consistent role at Oregon State as a senior. Considering the depth in front of him, he may have a hard time sticking around through camp.
88. Kevin Kassis
A victim of circumstances in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kassis deserves props for continuing to train for an opportunity in the NFL and will finally get to compete in a training camp. With so many talented receivers around him, however, his time with the team will be short-lived.
89. Deontez Alexander
Formerly a member of the Lions practice squad, Alexander has already accomplished more than most Division III players who earn a chance to compete in the NFL. Signed as a camp body by the Seahawks, he will be looking to stand out to other teams in the preseason to keep his NFL dreams alive.