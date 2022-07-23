Ranking Seahawks 90-Man Roster Into Tiers Before 2022 Training Camp

29. Ryan Neal

Starting nine games over the past two seasons, Neal has been the ultimate super-sub for Seattle's secondary. Displaying a versatile skill set, he's produced 93 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass breakups on defense while also excelling on special teams.

30. Quinton Jefferson

After a slow start to his NFL career, Jefferson has evolved into quality interior pass rusher over the past four years, producing at least 30 pressures each season. Ford and Harris will likely start over him, but he still should play extensive snaps at multiple alignments for Seattle in his second stint.

31. Freddie Swain

Exceeding expectations as a sixth-round pick out of Florida, Swain doubled his stats across the board compared to his rookie season, finishing fourth on the team with 343 receiving yards and scoring four touchdowns. He'll be in the mix for the No. 3 receiver role against Eskridge as well as return duties on special teams.

32. Justin Coleman

Arguably the best slot corner to play for the Seahawks during the Pete Carroll era, Coleman scored three defensive touchdowns in 2017 and 2018. After three inconsistent seasons with the Lions and Dolphins, he'll be looking to show he's still a starter-caliber nickel option returning to the Pacific Northwest.

33. Ugo Amadi

A Swiss army knife who can play both safety spots as well as nickel corner, Amadi has taken advantage of injuries in front of him, producing 108 tackles and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons. At his best in zone coverage, he'll be a viable contender for the slot position against Coleman and Blair in camp.

34. Jake Curhan

The latest undrafted success story to be unearthed by Seattle's scouting staff, Curhan performed admirably in five starts at right tackle to close out the 2021 season. The presence of Lucas will make it tough to stay in the lineup, but his physicality and run blocking savvy give him a fighting chance to start in Week 1.

35. Artie Burns

Burns underwhelmed in his first four seasons with the Steelers and then missed the entire 2020 campaign with a torn ACL. But the former Miami star thrived playing in Sean Desai's defense in Chicago and the two will work together again in Seattle, giving him a real shot at starting on the outside.

36. Phil Haynes

Rebounding from two injury-hampered seasons, Haynes capitalized on the opportunity to start a game apiece at both guard spots at the tail end of the 2021 season, helping Penny rush for over 150 yards in both games. A starting spot isn't available - for now - but he still may be in future plans.

37. Colby Parkinson

Foot injuries caused Parkinson to open each of his first two seasons on the PUP list and when he returned, he was a non-factor with seven combined catches. With a clean bill of health, the soft-handed 6-foot-7 target still has the upside to be a red zone weapon in Waldron's offense.

38. Bryan Mone

The presence of Woods likely presents a road block for the massive 345-pound Mone to start this year, but the Seahawks clearly view him as the nose tackle of the future after handing him a two-year extension last month and he will be a significant factor in the trenches once again.

39. Travis Homer

The best pass protecting back on the roster, Homer has a distinct advantage vying for Seattle's third down back duties. He's also a superb special teams player, as evidenced by scoring a touchdown on a fake punt run and returning an onside kick last season.

40. Alton Robinson

Following a promising rookie season, Robinson went into ghost mode most of 2021, finishing with just a single sack while seeing diminishing snaps in the second half. Questions remain about his fit in a 3-4, but he will still be in the mix for reps as a hybrid outside linebacker.

41. DeeJay Dallas

Shifty and quick for a short, stocky running back, Dallas' former background as a receiver benefits him sliding out into the slot and snagging passes in two-minute drill situations. A better runner between the tackles compared to Homer and a capable special teams asset in his own right, he's squarely in the third down competition.

42. Nick Bellore

Popular in the locker room for his goofy personality, Bellore continues to be one of the best kick and punt coverage specialists in the NFL, as he racked up 15 tackles and a forced fumble. His days seeing any action as a fullback seem numbered, but he's still an emergency option at linebacker if needed.

43. Marquise Goodwin

While he might not be able to run a sub-4.30 40-yard dash these days, Goodwin remains a burner with elite speed and polished route running skills. Experience in an offense similar to Waldron's under 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could give him an inside track to securing a roster spot.

44. Tyler Ott

Ott's name never gets heard on broadcasts, but that's a good problem for a long snapper to have. The Seahawks remain in excellent hands with him firing missiles back to Dickson on field goals and punts.

45. Geno Smith

Starting three games in place of an injured Russell Wilson last season, Smith has a built-in advantage in the race to replace the star quarterback as the team's new starter. If he can throw with accuracy and consistently make smart choices with the football in camp, he has a great chance to be under center in Week 1.

46. Drew Lock

Lock flamed out in Denver, losing his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater before the 2021 season. Possessing all the physical tools to be a quality starting quarterback, the Seahawks will be banking on a change of scenery helping him play much closer to his potential and surpass Smith as a possible long-term starter.

47. Jason Myers

Since re-signing with Seattle in 2019, Myers' overall play has been erratic. He barely made 80 percent of his kicks in 2019, only to go a perfect 24-for-24 in 2020 while breaking the franchise record for consecutive kicks made. Unfortunately, his play tailed off again last season and his future with the team will be on the line in 2022.