Ranking Seahawks Day 3 Draft Picks in John Schneider/Pete Carroll Era

The Seahawks made themselves famous by finding diamonds in the rough early this past decade, eventually winning a Super Bowl title with this select group.

General manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have show a keen eye for talent late in the draft since they were hired before the 2010 season. With day three of the 2020 draft just a few short days away, let's look back at some day three picks of this current Seahawks era to date.

The picks are ranked into divisions: Diamonds in the Rough, Carbon in the Rough (I'll explain), and Just Plain Rough.

Just Plain Rough Division

When picking in rounds four through seven, there are bound to be some duds. An all-encompassing list of late round busts would be far too lengthy. Seattle seems to be one of the best organizations in the league at finding late-draft jewels. However, everyone swings and misses occasionally.

2013, Round 4 - Chris Harper, WR, Kansas State

Wanted for his size and speed, the Seahawks felt comfortable enough to take Harper in round four and he expected to make the team. He ended up becoming the second-highest 2013 selection in the NFL to not make the team that drafted him, as Seattle cut him during final roster cuts before the start of the regular season.

2014, Round 6 - Garrett Scott, OL, Marshall

Scott never saw the field in an NFL game, but unfortunately, it was due to circumstances much outside of his control. After being drafted, he was diagnosed with a rare heart condition that prevented him from playing football and he was consequently released.

2015, Round 4 - Terry Poole, OL, San Diego State

Brought in as a hopeful long-term solution at the right tackle position following the 2014 season, the Seahawks expected Poole to compete for playing time right away. Instead, he struggled to stay healthy, was released and signed to the practice squad in early September 2015, and was eventually released for good the following season.

2019, Round 4 - Gary Jennings Jr., WR, West Virginia

Fair or not, being a fourth round pick for the Seahawks comes with expectations based on past success. Jennings came to Seattle after nearly putting together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Mountaineers. He also had a connection with Russell Wilson, who was a YMCA coach for Jennings. After all that, he never caught a pass for the Seahawks and was put on waivers in November without playing in a game. He played nine snaps for the Dolphins, who claimed him, and was promptly put on injured reserve.

Carbon in the Rough

Carbon is essential in all living things. Though it is crude and unpolished, it plays an important role in the balance of life. These players, though not true diamonds, are essential to the life of a successful football team and should be commended.

2011, Round 6 - Byron Maxwell, CB, Clemson

The list of "Legion of Boom" members did not end after Kam Chancellor, Earl Thomas, and Richard Sherman. Maxwell played a key role in the 2013 Super Bowl run, making four interceptions despite playing in less than half of the defensive snaps, sharing the defensive backfield with those aforementioned stars as well as Brandon Browner and Walter Thurmond. Maxwell forced a fumble during the Super Bowl, contributing to a historically dominant effort by the Seahawks defense against the Broncos. He played in seven total playoff games in a Seahawks uniform.

2011, Round 7 - Malcolm Smith, LB, USC

There are only 47 different Super Bowl MVP winners and Smith is one of them, which automatically puts him in this tier at worst. In 2013, before his playoff heroics, he racked up 54 tackles, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one sack, and five tackles for loss. He carved out a role for himself despite being in the shadows of Pro Bowlers Bobby Wagner and KJ Wright at linebacker. He immortalized himself in that postseason run as he caught "The Tip" by Richard Sherman in the NFC Championship Game and then collected another interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery, and 10 tackles on his way to MVP honors in Super Bowl XLVIII. The former Trojan ended up playing four seasons in Seattle, appearing in 57 games and totaling 130 tackles.

2012, Round 7 - J.R. Sweezy, DT, N.C. State

Sweezy originally came out of college as a defensive lineman but then-offensive line coach Tom Cable saw his talents could be useful on the other side of the trenches. He then became the starting right guard for Seattle's two Super Bowl runs, helping with continuity on an otherwise tumultuous offensive line. After a brief stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sweezy returned to play left guard in 2018. In five seasons, he started 64 games for Seattle's offensive line, including 11 playoff games.

2013, Round 5 - Luke Willson, TE, Rice

The Canadian native has never put up eye-popping numbers for Seattle, but Willson has done everything that has been asked of him over the six seasons he has worn a Seahawks uniform. Though he was part of the 2013 Super Bowl title team, his role became more defined after the departure of Zach Miller during the 2014 season. Overall, Willson has amassed 1,295 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns along with scoring a touchdown during the postseason of their second straight Super Bowl appearance in 2014. Willson is still part of the team and continues to be an underrated part of the organization's success.

2018, Round 5 - Michael Dickson, P, Texas

Famously, other teams laughed and scoffed at the Seahawks trading up to draft a punter before the 2018 season. By the time the season started, the only ones laughing were Dickson and the Seahawks. Right from the start, it was clear Dickson was a master with the football coming off of his foot. In his rookie season, he earned a Pro Bowl nod as well as First-Team All-Pro honors. Though he hit a sophomore slump by his standards, Dickson is well on his way to being perhaps the best punter the Seahawks have seen in decades.

Diamonds in the Rough

This is where the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII, finding true gems deep in several drafts leading up to that title and subsequent parade down Fourth Avenue. Some of these players possibly will find themselves with a bust in Canton one day, others at least will be strongly considered for the Seahawks' Ring of Honor.

2010, Round 5 - Kam Chancellor, S, Virginia Tech

Chancellor brought the boom to the "Legion of Boom." One of the most intimidating forces the game has ever seen at the safety position, the Virginia Tech alum redefined the position. He became the full-time starter in his second season and never looked back. It's a crime that Chancellor only received four Pro Bowl selections and never was First-Team All-Pro over his eight seasons. In 2012, he racked up 101 tackles and turned in four seasons of at least 85 tackles. He suffered a neck injury in 2017 and was never able to return, cutting his career short at 29 years old. Despite his shortened career, Chancellor earned his place in Seattle's Ring of Honor one day and perhaps even the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to one of the best defenses in NFL history, bringing a Super Bowl title to Seattle.

2011, Round 4 - K.J. Wright, LB, Mississippi State

Wright may not have the career accolades that Chancellor does, but his contributions to a championship defense were just as important. Over his nine years as a starter at linebacker, Wright has totaled over 100 tackles five times, including a career high 132 in 2019. In 2016, he received a Pro Bowl nod with 126 tackles, 4.0 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss. He too was an intricate part of two straight NFC championships and a Super Bowl title. He is the perfect complement to perennial Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner at the linebacker position and has amassed 855 tackles thus far, the third-most in franchise history.

2011, Round 5 - Richard Sherman, CB, Stanford

The shiniest of the diamonds in the rough, Sherman was the best cornerback in football for a five-year stretch. The brash defender became the starter his rookie season and started every game until his Achilles injury in 2017. He led the NFL with 24 passes defensed in 2012 and eight interceptions in 2013. He accumulated 32 picks over his seven seasons in Seattle which included four Pro Bowl selections and three nods as a First-Team All-Pro. Finally, he produced perhaps the most iconic moment in Seahawks history when, in the 2013 NFC Championship Game, he tipped the ball away from 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree and into the hands of Smith for the game-sealing interception, sending Seattle to the Super Bowl. He is still building upon his Hall of Fame resume with the 49ers.

2017, Round 7 - Chris Carson, RB, Oklahoma State

Only seven running backs in the history of the NFL have turned in a 1,000-rushing yard season as a seventh round pick and only three have multiple such seasons. Chris Carson is in both of those categories. The Oklahoma State product just turned in his second straight 1,000-yard campaign in 2019 with 1,230 yards. With 12 100-yard games in his two-plus seasons as the main running back, Carson has amassed 2,589 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns thus far. His running style is bruising and wears down the defense and he has been the best Seahawks running back since Marshawn Lynch.