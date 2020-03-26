Reviewing Seahawks Defensive Needs After 1 Week of Free Agency

We've officially reached the second wave of free agency, and though many of the big names were snatched up quickly by other teams, there's plenty of talent left on the market for the Seahawks to continue improving their roster.

Looking at Seattle's depth chart on defense, what are the biggest remaining needs general manager John Schneider still must shore up? And how will he address them moving forward?

Considering moves already made during the first week of the new league year, here's a position-by-position defensive breakdown for the Seahawks with analysis, one priority free agent to consider, and a need rating on the scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being most urgent.

Defensive End

Depth Chart: Bruce Irvin, Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier, Branden Jackson, Shaquem Griffin

Analysis: The Seahawks remain in a holding pattern awaiting a decision from Jadeveon Clowney, who hasn't received anywhere close to the offers in free agency he anticipated he would. Since they've been held hostage by Clowney's prolonged process, they missed out on several other quality veteran rushers, though the team did manage to bring back Irvin on a one-year deal. As it stands, calling this group underwhelming might be putting it too kindly, as Collier failed to do much as a rookie, Green led the team with just 4.0 sacks a year ago, and Griffin looks like a situational rusher. If Seattle doesn't re-sign Clowney and fails to sign Everson Griffen as a consolation prize, Schneider may have no choice but to re-explore trade options to upgrade the team's worst positional group.

Free Agent Considerations: Clowney, Griffen, Markus Golden

Need Rating: 5/5

Defensive Tackle

Depth Chart: Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Nazair Jones, Demarcus Christmas, Bryan Mone

Analysis: Re-signing Reed solidifies Seattle's starting defensive front, as he and Ford should be a formidable duo for the next two seasons or more. But depth behind them looks shaky at best after losing Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods to the Bills and Jaguars respectively. Jones didn't play at all last season due to a knee injury and only played sparingly in 2018 after a promising rookie campaign. Christmas also lost his entire rookie season on the PUP list recovering from a back injury and has yet to participate in an NFL game, while Mone played in just four games after making the team as an undrafted free agent. Replacing Woods with another big-bodied veteran would be wise, while adding another capable 3-technique behind Ford in the draft should be a priority.

Free Agent Considerations: Damon Harrison, Brandon Mebane

Need Rating: 3/5

Linebacker

Depth Chart: Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Cody Barton, Ben Burr-Kirven, Griffin, Emmanuel Ellerbee

Analysis: Seattle invested two draft choices in Barton and Burr-Kirven last April and with Wagner and Wright still roaming the middle of the defense, adding at linebacker may not seem like much of a priority. But Wagner and Wright aren't getting any younger and the future of free agent Mychal Kendricks is uncertain after tearing his ACL in the season finale, so it would make sense if Schneider decides to use another day three pick to add another young developmental prospect at the position for the future. There's a chance if a hybrid linebacker with pass rushing ability is available early, like Zack Baun from Wisconsin, that the 'Hawks could pull the trigger. It's also possible they could sign a veteran for special teams purposes, though other spots will take higher precedence at this point and Ellerbee could be in the mix for such duties if he's healthy.

Free Agent Consideration: Kendricks

Need Rating: 2/5

Cornerback

Depth Chart: Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, Tre Flowers, Ugo Amadi, Ryan Neal

Analysis: Before acquiring Dunbar from the Redskins for a fifth-round pick, cornerback looked to be an overlooked area of need for the Seahawks. But the addition of 27-year old instantly improves Seattle's starting secondary as well as depth with Flowers likely dropping into a reserve role. All signs point to Amadi being the starting nickel cornerback, but it's still possible Seattle will either kick the tires on a proven veteran to compete against him or draft another slot-capable defender to push him during training camp. Finding another lengthy outside corner with special teams ability should also be emphasized with Akeem King and Neiko Thorpe no longer under contract.

Free Agent Considerations: Damarious Randall, T.J. Carrie

Need Rating: 2.5/5

Safety

Depth Chart: Quandre Diggs, Bradley McDougald, Marquise Blair, Lano Hill, Tedric Thompson

Analysis: During the first half of the 2018 season, the Seahawks played musical chairs in the secondary with Thompson opening the year as the starter at free safety and McDougald at strong safety. Blair and Hill both made a handful of spot starts, but none of the combinations were overly effective, which led to the mid-season trade to land Diggs. The veteran's presence immediately bolstered Seattle's defense, as he produced three interceptions in his first five starts and the pass rush found some life albeit briefly. While Thompson is likely to be traded or cut, the rest of this group looks rock solid and as long as everyone stays healthy, the unit should be a strength in 2020. Aside from using a late-round pick at the position, don't expect any other significant additions.

Free Agent Considerations: N/A

Need Rating: 1/5